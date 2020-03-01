Tottenham gaat in eigen huis onderuit tegen Wolverhampton, ook Manchester United kan niet winnen
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 0 reacties

Tottenham verloor van Wolverhampton

Tottenham gaat in eigen huis onderuit tegen Wolverhampton, ook Manchester United kan niet winnen

In de Premier League warden zondagnamiddag twee wedstrijden afgewerkt.  Tottenham en Manchester United konden beiden niet winnen.

Tottenham verloor met 2-3 van Wolverhampton, waar Leander Dendoncker pas tien minuten voor tijd mocht invallen.

Everton – Manchester United eindigde op 1-1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened al na drie minuten de score, Bruno Fernandes maakte na een half uur gelijk.

