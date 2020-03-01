Tottenham gaat in eigen huis onderuit tegen Wolverhampton, ook Manchester United kan niet winnen

Tottenham verloor van Wolverhampton
In de Premier League warden zondagnamiddag twee wedstrijden afgewerkt. Tottenham en Manchester United konden beiden niet winnen.
Tottenham verloor met 2-3 van Wolverhampton, waar Leander Dendoncker pas tien minuten voor tijd mocht invallen.
Everton – Manchester United eindigde op 1-1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened al na drie minuten de score, Bruno Fernandes maakte na een half uur gelijk.
7 - David De Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the start of last season, the joint-most alongside Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/WNoCTxhxds— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020
8 - Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals than any other player (8). Connection. pic.twitter.com/BoF00oUHUi— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020
2 - Steven Bergwijn is the third Spurs player to score in each of his first two home Premier League games for the club, after Rafael van der Vaart in October 2010 and Jermain Defoe in February 2004. Endearing. pic.twitter.com/fI1nuF2Unq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020