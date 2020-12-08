📷 Schrijnend: het stadion van één van de grootste traditieclubs in Italië is een ware ruïne geworden

Fiorentina kent een bijzonder lastig seizoen in de Serie A. Beppe Lachini telde na acht speeldagen slechts acht punten en werd vervangen door Cesare Prandelli. Maandagavond bleven de paarshemden ook onder hun nieuwe coach steken op een 1-1 gelijkspel tegen Genoa.

Ook extrasportief heeft de Italiaanse traditieclub het moeilijk. Zo staat het stadion bijna letterlijk op instorten, er is nochtans geld genoeg voor een nieuw bij Fiorentina. de steenrijke Amerikaanse eigenaar Rocco B. Commisso stuit echter op de Italiaanse bureaucratie.

It’s raining in Florence. This is ⁦@acffiorentina⁩ ‘s stadium. They are trying to build a new one - and have the funds to do so - but face a wall of red tape and bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/DHNrRgksPB