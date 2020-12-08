📷 Schrijnend: het stadion van één van de grootste traditieclubs in Italië is een ware ruïne geworden
Clint Vens
| 9 reacties

Het Artemio Franchi, stadion van het Italiaanse Fiorentina, lijkt op instorten te staan

Foto: © photonews

Niet alleen in België zijn veel stadions aan vernieuwing toe, ook in Italië is dat het geval en bovendien worden de clubs ook van alle kanten tegengewerkt om infrastructuurwerken uit te voeren. Voor het stadion van Fiorentina is de nood nochtans hoog.

Fiorentina kent een bijzonder lastig seizoen in de Serie A. Beppe Lachini telde na acht speeldagen slechts acht punten en werd vervangen door Cesare Prandelli. Maandagavond bleven de paarshemden ook onder hun nieuwe coach steken op een 1-1 gelijkspel tegen Genoa

Ook extrasportief heeft de Italiaanse traditieclub het moeilijk. Zo staat het stadion bijna letterlijk op instorten, er is nochtans geld genoeg voor een nieuw bij Fiorentina. de steenrijke Amerikaanse eigenaar Rocco B. Commisso stuit echter op de Italiaanse bureaucratie. 

Serie A

 Speeldag 10 Betfirst
Spezia Spezia 1-2 Lazio Lazio
Juventus Juventus 2-1 Torino Torino
Inter Milaan Inter Milaan 3-1 Bologna Bologna
Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 1-1 Cagliari Cagliari
Parma Parma 0-0 Benevento Benevento
AS Roma AS Roma 0-0 Sassuolo Sassuolo
Udinese Udinese Uitg Atalanta Atalanta
Crotone Crotone 0-4 Napoli Napoli
Sampdoria Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan AC Milan
Fiorentina Fiorentina 1-1 Genoa Genoa

Kardinaal Kardinaal over Wat met Vincent Kompany na zoveelste puntenverlies en 3 op 12? Bestuur Anderlecht is duidelijk franchi franchi over In enkele maanden tijd ontpopte zomeraanwinst zich tot onmisbare schakel bij Club Brugge: "Ik voel me nu al een deeltje van de familie" VARRICHIO VARRICHIO over Mannaert gelooft in snelle opstart van BeneLiga: "Voor mij is 2023 realistisch, zelfs 2022" Pär21 Pär21 over Anderlecht verliest geduld met recordaankoop niet: "Eerder vroeg dan laat zal hij uitblinken" franchi franchi over Het Gentse middenveld: "Het niveau van vroeger zie ik hem nooit meer halen" juist is juist juist is juist over De Witte over open brief fans Gent: "Er valt over te discussiëren, maar met de manier waarop het gebeurd is, heb ik problemen" juist is juist juist is juist over 📷 Schrijnend: het stadion van één van de grootste traditieclubs in Italië is een ware ruïne geworden Bernescot13 Bernescot13 over CEO Pro League, Pierre François, is zeker nog niet van zijn troon gestoten franchi franchi over De Bilde wil niet in de voetsporen treden van Nilis en Frutos: "Als Kompany zou bellen om T2 te worden? Neen, toch niet" franchi franchi over Zo zal de basisopstelling van Club Brugge er vermoedelijk uitzien tegen Lazio: toch nog een last-minute verrassing Kantine
