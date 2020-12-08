📷 Schrijnend: het stadion van één van de grootste traditieclubs in Italië is een ware ruïne geworden

Het Artemio Franchi, stadion van het Italiaanse Fiorentina, lijkt op instorten te staan
Foto: © photonews
Niet alleen in België zijn veel stadions aan vernieuwing toe, ook in Italië is dat het geval en bovendien worden de clubs ook van alle kanten tegengewerkt om infrastructuurwerken uit te voeren. Voor het stadion van Fiorentina is de nood nochtans hoog.
Fiorentina kent een bijzonder lastig seizoen in de Serie A. Beppe Lachini telde na acht speeldagen slechts acht punten en werd vervangen door Cesare Prandelli. Maandagavond bleven de paarshemden ook onder hun nieuwe coach steken op een 1-1 gelijkspel tegen Genoa.
Ook extrasportief heeft de Italiaanse traditieclub het moeilijk. Zo staat het stadion bijna letterlijk op instorten, er is nochtans geld genoeg voor een nieuw bij Fiorentina. de steenrijke Amerikaanse eigenaar Rocco B. Commisso stuit echter op de Italiaanse bureaucratie.
It’s raining in Florence. This is @acffiorentina ‘s stadium. They are trying to build a new one - and have the funds to do so - but face a wall of red tape and bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/DHNrRgksPB— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) December 6, 2020
Deluge in Florence exposing structural frailties at the Artemio Franchi. New owners have the money and willpower to make this city a great place to watch football again. Bureaucracy stands in the way pic.twitter.com/mCzkUAUFps— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) December 6, 2020