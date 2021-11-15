OFFICIEEL: ex-coach Aston Villa moet Norwich City in Premier League houden
Foto: © photonews
Norwich City heeft een nieuwe manager. Dean Smith, een 50-jarige Engelsman, krijgt de zware opdracht om hekkensluiter Norwich dit seizoen in de Premier League te houden.
Dean Smith zat nog maar een week zonder club, nadat hij bij Aston Villa het gelag betaalde voor de matige resultaten. Eerder haalde Frank Lampard zijn neus op voor een avontuur bij The Canaries.
Norwich City Football Club is delighted to announce Dean Smith as our new head coach.#NCFC— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 15, 2021
Bij Norwich City volgt Smith Daniel Farke, die uitgerekend na de eerste competitiezege werd ontslagen.
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Chelsea
|11
|26
|8
|2
|1
|27-4
|23
|W W W W G
|2.
|Manchester City
|11
|23
|7
|2
|2
|22-6
|16
|G W W V W
|3.
|West Ham Utd
|11
|23
|7
|2
|2
|23-13
|10
|V W W W W
|4.
|Liverpool FC
|11
|22
|6
|4
|1
|31-11
|20
|G W W G V
|5.
|Arsenal
|11
|20
|6
|2
|3
|13-13
|0
|G G W W W
|6.
|Manchester United
|11
|17
|5
|2
|4
|19-17
|2
|G V V W V
|7.
|Brighton
|11
|17
|4
|5
|2
|12-12
|0
|G G V G G
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|11
|16
|5
|1
|5
|11-12
|-1
|W W G W V
|9.
|Tottenham
|11
|16
|5
|1
|5
|9-16
|-7
|W W V V G
|10.
|Everton
|11
|15
|4
|3
|4
|16-16
|0
|G V V V G
|11.
|Leicester City
|11
|15
|4
|3
|4
|16-18
|-2
|G W W V G
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|11
|15
|3
|6
|2
|15-14
|1
|G G G W W
|13.
|Southampton
|11
|14
|3
|5
|3
|10-12
|-2
|V W G W W
|14.
|Brentford
|11
|12
|3
|3
|5
|13-14
|-1
|W V V V V
|15.
|Leeds United
|11
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11-18
|-7
|W V G W G
|16.
|Aston Villa
|11
|10
|3
|1
|7
|14-20
|-6
|V V V V V
|17.
|Watford
|11
|10
|3
|1
|7
|12-19
|-7
|V V W V V
|18.
|Burnley
|11
|8
|1
|5
|5
|11-17
|-6
|G V G W G
|19.
|Norwich City
|11
|5
|1
|2
|8
|5-26
|-21
|G G V V W
|20.
|Newcastle United
|11
|5
|0
|5
|6
|12-24
|-12
|V V G V G