OFFICIEEL: ex-coach Aston Villa moet Norwich City in Premier League houden

Dennis Rosiers
| 0 reacties
Norwich City heeft een nieuwe manager. Dean Smith, een 50-jarige Engelsman, krijgt de zware opdracht om hekkensluiter Norwich dit seizoen in de Premier League te houden.

Dean Smith zat nog maar een week zonder club, nadat hij bij Aston Villa het gelag betaalde voor de matige resultaten. Eerder haalde Frank Lampard zijn neus op voor een avontuur bij The Canaries.

Bij Norwich City volgt Smith Daniel Farke, die uitgerekend na de eerste competitiezege werd ontslagen.

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Chelsea Chelsea 11 26 8 2 1 27-4 23 W W W W G
2. Manchester City Manchester City 11 23 7 2 2 22-6 16 G W W V W
3. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 11 23 7 2 2 23-13 10 V W W W W
4. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 11 22 6 4 1 31-11 20 G W W G V
5. Arsenal Arsenal 11 20 6 2 3 13-13 0 G G W W W
6. Manchester United Manchester United 11 17 5 2 4 19-17 2 G V V W V
7. Brighton Brighton 11 17 4 5 2 12-12 0 G G V G G
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 11 16 5 1 5 11-12 -1 W W G W V
9. Tottenham Tottenham 11 16 5 1 5 9-16 -7 W W V V G
10. Everton Everton 11 15 4 3 4 16-16 0 G V V V G
11. Leicester City Leicester City 11 15 4 3 4 16-18 -2 G W W V G
12. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 11 15 3 6 2 15-14 1 G G G W W
13. Southampton Southampton 11 14 3 5 3 10-12 -2 V W G W W
14. Brentford Brentford 11 12 3 3 5 13-14 -1 W V V V V
15. Leeds United Leeds United 11 11 2 5 4 11-18 -7 W V G W G
16. Aston Villa Aston Villa 11 10 3 1 7 14-20 -6 V V V V V
17. Watford Watford 11 10 3 1 7 12-19 -7 V V W V V
18. Burnley Burnley 11 8 1 5 5 11-17 -6 G V G W G
19. Norwich City Norwich City 11 5 1 2 8 5-26 -21 G G V V W
20. Newcastle United Newcastle United 11 5 0 5 6 12-24 -12 V V G V G
