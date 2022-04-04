📷 Antwerp, Manchester United, FC Barcelona... steunen Louis Van Gaal in de strijd tegen prostaatkanker
Kenny De Block
Kenny De Block

Foto: © photonews

Louis Van Gaal heeft gisteren tijdens het Nederlandse programma 'Humberto' gedeeld dat hij al lange tijd lijdt aan een agressieve vorm van prostaatkanker.

Louis Van Gaal, sinds juni 2021 bondscoach van Nederland, kampt sinds 2020 met een agressieve vorm van prostaatkanker. Dat maakte de flamboyante coach zondag bekent op de Nederlandse televisie. Op sociale media circuleren steunbetuigingen van ex-clubs in binnen- en buitenland.

0 reacties
Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 33
Beerschot Beerschot 1-3 Club Brugge Club Brugge
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 0-2 STVV STVV
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 3-2 KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk
KV Oostende KV Oostende 2-2 Seraing Seraing
OH Leuven OH Leuven 0-1 Antwerp Antwerp
Standard Standard 1-3 Union SG Union SG
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge 2-2 KAA Gent KAA Gent
Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-0 Charleroi Charleroi
KRC Genk KRC Genk 5-0 Eupen Eupen

Carincha Carincha over Olsson, die rode kaart vreesde, kreeg volgens Referee Department terecht geel: "Lage intensiteit" - KRCGenkie - - KRCGenkie - over Genk zet ondanks druk van STVV nog eens sterke prestatie neer: "En nu de klus afmaken" Bink65 Bink65 over Politiek - constructief en respectvol discussie-forum Fieneke Fieneke over Ontsnapte Olsson? "Ik dacht dat ik rood ging krijgen" You can't keep Dead Joe down! You can't keep Dead Joe down! over Viking van Union geeft boodschap mee voor de concurrenten: "Wij zijn niet bang van Club Brugge" Deurne1880 Deurne1880 over Vandenbempt kritisch: "Butez moet meer ballen pakken dan doelman Seraing" en "Raadsel dat ze zo matig voetballen" You can't keep Dead Joe down! You can't keep Dead Joe down! over Vanhaezebrouck had cruciale fase anders gezien: "De speler van Cercle moet rood krijgen, wij niet!' Atletico1988 Atletico1988 over Peter Vandenbempt vol lof voor Anderlecht én Gent: "Dat zou onvergeeflijk zijn" en "Horen ook thuis in play-off 1" Sv1978 Sv1978 over Marc Bys blijft gefrustreerd achter na zure nederlaag tegen Antwerp: "Geen enkele intentie om vooruit te voetballen bij hen na de 0-1" franchi franchi over Mbappe spuit mist over transfer naar Real Madrid: "Er zijn nieuwe elementen. Wat ik bedoel? Dat moeten jullie maar uitzoeken" Kantine
