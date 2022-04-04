📷 Antwerp, Manchester United, FC Barcelona... steunen Louis Van Gaal in de strijd tegen prostaatkanker

Louis Van Gaal heeft gisteren tijdens het Nederlandse programma 'Humberto' gedeeld dat hij al lange tijd lijdt aan een agressieve vorm van prostaatkanker.

Louis Van Gaal, sinds juni 2021 bondscoach van Nederland, kampt sinds 2020 met een agressieve vorm van prostaatkanker. Dat maakte de flamboyante coach zondag bekent op de Nederlandse televisie. Op sociale media circuleren steunbetuigingen van ex-clubs in binnen- en buitenland.

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer.



Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To April 3, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barça manager Louis van Gaal, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uE5SzstOHR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2022

Der FC Bayern wünscht seinem ehemaligen Trainer Louis van Gaal viel Kraft im Kampf gegen den Krebs. Er ist eine starke Persönlichkeit. Alles Gute und eine schnelle Genesung! #MiaSanMia — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 4, 2022