OFFICIEEL: Chelsea is in Amerikaanse handen

"Roman Abramovic heeft de verkoop van Chelsea FC aan de investeringsgroep rond Todd Boehly en The Clearlake Capital afgerond", staat er te lezen op de website van The Blues. Todd Boehly neemt de Londense club voor een slordige 5 miljard euro (inclusief 2 miljard euro aan investeringen) over.

Zo komt er een einde aan het 19-jarige tijdperk van Abramovic bij Chelsea. De Rus behaalde met Chelsea maar liefst 5 Premier League-titels, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, 2 Champions League-titels en 2 Europa League-titels.

Official. Chelsea confirm Clearlake-Boehly are now in control of the club. 🚨🔵 #CFC



“Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea Football Club and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital”, club statement confirms.