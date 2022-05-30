OFFICIEEL: Chelsea is in Amerikaanse handen
Hendrik Van Wonterghem
| 0 reacties

Todd Boehly neemt Chelsea over van Ambramovic

OFFICIEEL: Chelsea is in Amerikaanse handen
Foto: © photonews

Chelsea is nu ook officieel in Amerikaanse handen. De club bevestigde zonet dat het consortium rond Todd Boehly de overname van de club heeft afgerond.

"Roman Abramovic heeft de verkoop van Chelsea FC aan de investeringsgroep rond Todd Boehly en The Clearlake Capital afgerond", staat er te lezen op de website van The Blues. Todd Boehly neemt de Londense club voor een slordige 5 miljard euro (inclusief 2 miljard euro aan investeringen) over.

Zo komt er een einde aan het 19-jarige tijdperk van Abramovic bij Chelsea. De Rus behaalde met Chelsea maar liefst 5 Premier League-titels, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, 2 Champions League-titels en 2 Europa League-titels.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Chelsea

Meer nieuws

Franse middenvelder verlaat Bayern na 5 seizoenen

Franse middenvelder verlaat Bayern na 5 seizoenen

18:58
Union, Mignolet & Gent vs Genk, Standard en supportersgeweld Top&Flop

Union, Mignolet & Gent vs Genk, Standard en supportersgeweld

18:33
1
Van Gaal volgt De Bruyne volledig en laat Van Dijk zelfs maar enkel tegen België spelen: "Dit is te gek voor woorden"

Van Gaal volgt De Bruyne volledig en laat Van Dijk zelfs maar enkel tegen België spelen: "Dit is te gek voor woorden"

18:08
Als alles volgens plan verloopt, tekent Ferran Jutgla (Barça B) vandaag nog bij Club Brugge

Als alles volgens plan verloopt, tekent Ferran Jutgla (Barça B) vandaag nog bij Club Brugge

17:09
14
Treurig nieuws vanop 't Kiel: bekendste materiaalman van het land, 'Joske' Van Hout, overleden

Treurig nieuws vanop 't Kiel: bekendste materiaalman van het land, 'Joske' Van Hout, overleden

12:27
22
Ex-bestuurder Bayern vraagt zich af: "Wat heeft Barcelona meer te bieden op dit moment?"

Ex-bestuurder Bayern vraagt zich af: "Wat heeft Barcelona meer te bieden op dit moment?"

17:28
2
📷 Marie Louise Susic, vrouw van Michel Verschueren, wordt laatste eer bewezen: "Mamy was er altijd voor ons"

📷 Marie Louise Susic, vrouw van Michel Verschueren, wordt laatste eer bewezen: "Mamy was er altijd voor ons"

16:11
2
Mechele wacht op signaal van Club Brugge: "Ik hoop dat volgend seizoen niet mijn laatste wordt"

Mechele wacht op signaal van Club Brugge: "Ik hoop dat volgend seizoen niet mijn laatste wordt"

16:49
6
Witsel heeft nog grote toekomstplannen: "Nog drie jaar op topniveau en EK in Duitsland"

Witsel heeft nog grote toekomstplannen: "Nog drie jaar op topniveau en EK in Duitsland"

16:30
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 30/05: De Ketelaere - Alarcón Suarez - Vrioni - Muleka - Lang - Witsel

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 30/05: De Ketelaere - Alarcón Suarez - Vrioni - Muleka - Lang - Witsel

15:53
Daar is hij dan: Perisic komt aan in Londen voor medische tests bij Tottenham

Daar is hij dan: Perisic komt aan in Londen voor medische tests bij Tottenham

15:15
Interesse De Ketelaere vanuit Italië wordt steeds concreter: Atalanta heeft eerste bod gedaan

Interesse De Ketelaere vanuit Italië wordt steeds concreter: Atalanta heeft eerste bod gedaan

15:53
12
Nieuwe sportieve staf bij Anderlecht, maar wat met de oude?

Nieuwe sportieve staf bij Anderlecht, maar wat met de oude?

15:34
Dit is de top-3 eindstand in ons pronostiekspel

Dit is de top-3 eindstand in ons pronostiekspel

14:30
1
🎥 De Bruyne wordt op eigen KDB Cup getrakteerd op een panna (wel door de king himself)

🎥 De Bruyne wordt op eigen KDB Cup getrakteerd op een panna (wel door de king himself)

14:12
2
Courtois arriveert vanavond, maar niet zeker of hij blijft

Courtois arriveert vanavond, maar niet zeker of hij blijft

14:55
📷 Rode Duivels druppelen binnen: Michy met vissershoedje en héél opvallende bolide, kleurrijke Januzaj

📷 Rode Duivels druppelen binnen: Michy met vissershoedje en héél opvallende bolide, kleurrijke Januzaj

14:47
3
Voormalig Club NXT-verdediger in de belangstelling van Lille na sterk seizoen in Ligue 2

Voormalig Club NXT-verdediger in de belangstelling van Lille na sterk seizoen in Ligue 2

14:31
1
Vanderhaeghe zoekt nog steeds assistent en kijkt nu bij Kortrijk naar oude bekende

Vanderhaeghe zoekt nog steeds assistent en kijkt nu bij Kortrijk naar oude bekende

13:15
De terugkeer zit eraan te komen: entourage van Lukaku in Milaan om te onderhandelen

De terugkeer zit eraan te komen: entourage van Lukaku in Milaan om te onderhandelen

13:48
8
Na 9 jaar bij Real Madrid: Isco kondigt afscheid aan

Na 9 jaar bij Real Madrid: Isco kondigt afscheid aan

13:34
2
De Champions League-loting voor volgend seizoen: dit zijn de potten tot nu toe

De Champions League-loting voor volgend seizoen: dit zijn de potten tot nu toe

12:37
16
Doet Courtois nu mee in het debat voor de Gouden Bal? "Finale was momentopname! Zonder hem stond Real daar niet!"

Doet Courtois nu mee in het debat voor de Gouden Bal? "Finale was momentopname! Zonder hem stond Real daar niet!"

12:56
3
'Anderlecht komt in zoektocht naar nieuwe spits uit bij Juventus voor miljoenendeal'

'Anderlecht komt in zoektocht naar nieuwe spits uit bij Juventus voor miljoenendeal'

11:59
12
'Verhuurde Standard-speler maakt indruk, Belgische topclub wil hem in JPL houden'

'Verhuurde Standard-speler maakt indruk, Belgische topclub wil hem in JPL houden'

11:18
9
Premier League club wil Noa Lang voor de neus van AC Milan wegkapen

Premier League club wil Noa Lang voor de neus van AC Milan wegkapen

09:18
5
Eden Hazard maakt een dure belofte aan de fans van Real Madrid: "Volgend seizoen ga ik alles voor jullie geven"

Eden Hazard maakt een dure belofte aan de fans van Real Madrid: "Volgend seizoen ga ik alles voor jullie geven"

09:37
5
Ziet Anderlecht goudhaantje dan toch vertrekken? 'Interesse vanuit Premier League'

Ziet Anderlecht goudhaantje dan toch vertrekken? 'Interesse vanuit Premier League'

10:36
22
📷 FIFA kondigt team van het seizoen aan van de Pro League: Deniz Undav is de beste speler, geen plaats voor Simon Mignolet

📷 FIFA kondigt team van het seizoen aan van de Pro League: Deniz Undav is de beste speler, geen plaats voor Simon Mignolet

09:56
3
Alfred Schreuder mag Thibaut Courtois dankbaar zijn

Alfred Schreuder mag Thibaut Courtois dankbaar zijn

08:21
1
🎥 Paul Onuachu is in het huwelijksbootje getreden en toont zijn dansmoves

🎥 Paul Onuachu is in het huwelijksbootje getreden en toont zijn dansmoves

10:15
1
Anderlecht zal vandaag Felice Mazzu voorstellen op Neerpede

Anderlecht zal vandaag Felice Mazzu voorstellen op Neerpede

07:05
38
Philippe Albert is kritisch over de keuze van Anderlecht voor Felice Mazzu: "Of hij de ideale keuze is voor Anderlecht? Dat weet ik zo nog niet"

Philippe Albert is kritisch over de keuze van Anderlecht voor Felice Mazzu: "Of hij de ideale keuze is voor Anderlecht? Dat weet ik zo nog niet"

08:59
15
Sprokkels 30/05: Heris - Real Madrid - Eintracht Frankfurt - Vieira da Silva Júnior - Auxerre - Saint-Etienne

Sprokkels 30/05: Heris - Real Madrid - Eintracht Frankfurt - Vieira da Silva Júnior - Auxerre - Saint-Etienne

08:45
Axel Witsel kan aan de slag bij een grote Franse club

Axel Witsel kan aan de slag bij een grote Franse club

08:40
2
Voormalige Rode Duivel degradeert naar de Portugese tweede klasse

Voormalige Rode Duivel degradeert naar de Portugese tweede klasse

08:02
2

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Premier League

 Speeldag 38
Arsenal Arsenal 5-1 Everton Everton
Brentford Brentford 1-2 Leeds United Leeds United
Brighton Brighton 3-1 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Burnley Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United Newcastle United
Chelsea Chelsea 2-1 Watford Watford
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United Manchester United
Leicester City Leicester City 4-1 Southampton Southampton
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 3-1 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Manchester City Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa Aston Villa
Norwich City Norwich City 0-5 Tottenham Tottenham

Nieuwste reacties

SeniorClub SeniorClub over Na 9 jaar bij Real Madrid: Isco kondigt afscheid aan BuffaloVince BuffaloVince over Interesse De Ketelaere vanuit Italië wordt steeds concreter: Atalanta heeft eerste bod gedaan aya aya over Union, Mignolet & Gent vs Genk, Standard en supportersgeweld The Man Who Sold the World The Man Who Sold the World over Naar welke muziek luister je nu FoxMulder FoxMulder over Premier League club wil Noa Lang voor de neus van AC Milan wegkapen FoxMulder FoxMulder over Als alles volgens plan verloopt, tekent Ferran Jutgla (Barça B) vandaag nog bij Club Brugge FoxMulder FoxMulder over 📷 FIFA kondigt team van het seizoen aan van de Pro League: Deniz Undav is de beste speler, geen plaats voor Simon Mignolet A30 A30 over Anderlecht zal vandaag Felice Mazzu voorstellen op Neerpede A30 A30 over Philippe Albert is kritisch over de keuze van Anderlecht voor Felice Mazzu: "Of hij de ideale keuze is voor Anderlecht? Dat weet ik zo nog niet" BrechtB BrechtB over De terugkeer zit eraan te komen: entourage van Lukaku in Milaan om te onderhandelen Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Cookies Instellingen
Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved