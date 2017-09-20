Belgische show bij Chelsea: hattrick Batshuayi, goal Musonda en assist Hazard (mét beelden)

Chelsea wint 5-1 tegen Nottingham dankzij hattrick Batshuayi, goal Musonda en assist Hazard
In Engeland stond er ook bekervoetbal gepland, de League Cup om precies te zijn. Daar was het vooral bij Chelsea een absolute prachtmatch van de Belgen.
Kenedy mocht de score openen, maar daarna kleurde Stamford Bridge zwart-geel-rood. Batshuayi lukte een hattrick, één van zijn doelpunten kwam zelfs op assist van Hazard. Musonda, die zijn allereerste basisplaats kreeg, trof ook meteen raak. Nottingham ingeblikt met 5-1 en Chelsea door naar de volgende ronde.
Bekijk hier alle Belgische doelpunten:
Hazard gets the attention of the Nottingham Forest defense then plays in Batshuayi who beats the Forest keeper. 2-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/wqiqbBgOhI— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) 20 september 2017
Musonda receives Fàbregas' ball inside the corner of the 18, takes a touch & fires in. What a moment! His celebration says it all. 3-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/g4vPAwLjoo— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) 20 september 2017
Hazard produces an expert 1st touch to bring a ball down mid-stride, sets the keeper on his backside & squares for Michy to score. 4-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/GlzcsUCjXU— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) 20 september 2017
Kenedy collects a ball over the top and strikes his volley off the crossbar only for it to rebound off of Batshuayi for his third. 5-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/m6XXnu5HGJ— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) 20 september 2017
Verder liet geen enkele topclub zich verrassen. Bij Manchester United moesten Lukaku en Fellaini niet van de bank komen, bij Manchester City zat De Bruyne zelfs niet in de wedstrijdkern.
Er werd meteen na deze matchen ook geloot voor de volgende ronde, dit zijn ze:
#CarabaoCup: Round Four draw 🆚 pic.twitter.com/ZkSk5tfVGg— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 20 september 2017
Overzicht van de matchen in de League Cup:
|20:45
|Everton - Sunderland
|3-0
|20:45
|Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers
|1-0
|20:45
|Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
|5-1
|21:00
|West Bromwich - Manchester City
|1-2
|21:00
|Manchester United - Burton Albion
|4-1
