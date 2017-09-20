League Cup

Belgische show bij Chelsea: hattrick Batshuayi, goal Musonda en assist Hazard (mét beelden)
Yannick Lambrecht
Datum
2 reacties

Chelsea wint 5-1 tegen Nottingham dankzij hattrick Batshuayi, goal Musonda en assist Hazard

Belgische show bij Chelsea: hattrick Batshuayi, goal Musonda en assist Hazard (mét beelden)

In Engeland stond er ook bekervoetbal gepland, de League Cup om precies te zijn. Daar was het vooral bij Chelsea een absolute prachtmatch van de Belgen.

Kenedy mocht de score openen, maar daarna kleurde Stamford Bridge zwart-geel-rood. Batshuayi lukte een hattrick, één van zijn doelpunten kwam zelfs op assist van Hazard. Musonda, die zijn allereerste basisplaats kreeg, trof ook meteen raak. Nottingham ingeblikt met 5-1 en Chelsea door naar de volgende ronde.

Bekijk hier alle Belgische doelpunten:

Verder liet geen enkele topclub zich verrassen. Bij Manchester United moesten Lukaku en Fellaini niet van de bank komen, bij Manchester City zat De Bruyne zelfs niet in de wedstrijdkern.

Er werd meteen na deze matchen ook geloot voor de volgende ronde, dit zijn ze:

Overzicht van de matchen in de League Cup:

20:45Everton - Sunderland3-0
20:45Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers1-0
20:45Chelsea - Nottingham Forest5-1
21:00West Bromwich - Manchester City1-2
21:00Manchester United - Burton Albion4-1

Reacties 2 reacties

Reacties 2
League Cup
Chelsea
Nottingham Forest
  Michy Batshuayi
  Charly Junior Musonda
  Eden Hazard
