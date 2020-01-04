🎥 Dortmund verwelkomt Haaland én Witsel op training

Erling Braut Haaland verscheen voor het eerst bij Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund bereidt zich de volgende dagen in Marbella voor op de tweede seizoenshelft. Dinsdag oefenen ze er tegen Standard.
Vrijdag maakten Erling Braut Haaland hun opwachting op de club. Haaland is de eerste grote wintertransfer, Witsel is opnieuw fit nadat hij het einde van 2019 miste door een blessure in het gezicht.
