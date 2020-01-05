Adnan Januzaj weet opnieuw wat verliezen is met Real Sociedad

Redactie
| 0 reacties
Adnan Januzaj weet opnieuw wat verliezen is met Real Sociedad
Foto: © photonews

Zaterdag hebben Real Madrid en FC Barcelona het opnieuw spannend gemaakt in La Liga. Real Madrid ging met 0-3 winnen bij stadsgenoot Getafe, Barcelona speelde 2-2 gelijk in de derby bij Espanyol. Ook Adnan Januzaj en Sociedad weten weer wat "punten verliezen" betekent.

Want Adnan Januzaj, die twaalf minuten meedeed, en Real Sociedad verloren op eigen veld met 1-2 van Villarreal. Het was Santi Cazorla die Villarreal de zege schenkte een kwartier voor tijd. Sociedad laat zo na om dichter bij de vierde plek van Sevilla te kruipen na 11 op 15.

Deportivo Alaves en Real Betis verdeelden onderling netjes de punten en het aantal doelpunten. Het werd 1-1. Mallorca heeft niet kunnen profiteren van het puntenverlies van Leganes onderin het klassement. Mallorca verloor met 1-0 van Granada. 

Later op de avond is er nog Celta Vigo - Osasuna. Celta kan bij winst de achttiende plek doorgeven aan Mallorca en voor een week ademhalen. 

05/01/2020 12:00Granada - Real Mallorca1-0
05/01/2020 14:00Real Sociedad - Villarreal1-2
05/01/2020 16:00Alaves - Real Betis1-1
05/01/2020 21:00Celta De Vigo - Osasuna1-1

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Barcelona Barcelona 19 40 12 4 3 49-23 26 W G G W G
2. Real Madrid Real Madrid 19 40 11 7 1 36-12 24 W G G G W
3. Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid 19 35 9 8 2 22-12 10 V G W W W
4. Sevilla Sevilla 19 35 10 5 4 24-18 6 W G V W G
5. Real Sociedad Real Sociedad 19 31 9 4 6 33-25 8 W G G W V
6. Valencia CF Valencia CF 19 31 8 7 4 29-25 4 W W G G W
7. Getafe Getafe 19 30 8 6 5 26-20 6 W W W V V
8. Athletic de Bilbao Athletic de Bilbao 19 29 7 8 4 20-13 7 W V G G G
9. Villarreal Villarreal 19 28 8 4 7 33-26 7 V G W W W
10. Granada Granada 19 27 8 3 8 25-25 0 V W V V W
11. Levante Levante 19 26 8 2 9 26-29 -3 V V W W V
12. Osasuna Osasuna 19 24 5 9 5 26-25 1 W G V V G
13. Real Betis Real Betis 19 24 6 6 7 26-32 -6 W W G V G
14. Valladolid Valladolid 19 21 4 9 6 17-23 -6 G G V G G
15. Alaves Alaves 19 20 5 5 9 20-29 -9 V V G V G
16. SD Eibar SD Eibar 19 19 5 4 10 18-29 -11 V V G W V
17. Celta De Vigo Celta De Vigo 19 15 3 6 10 16-29 -13 G V G V G
18. Real Mallorca Real Mallorca 19 15 4 3 12 18-33 -15 V V G V V
19. CD Leganés CD Leganés 19 14 3 5 11 16-30 -14 V W G W G
20. Espanyol Barcelona Espanyol Barcelona 19 11 2 5 12 14-36 -22 V V G V G
0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Primera Division
Primera Division Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Adnan Januzaj

Meer nieuws

Dimitri de Condé is nuchter over wintertransfer: "Wanneer hij er zal staan, weet ik niet"

Dimitri de Condé is nuchter over wintertransfer: "Wanneer hij er zal staan, weet ik niet"

23:06
Eden Hazard geeft toe waarom hij nooit naar PSG trok: "Ze hebben veel aan mijn mouw getrokken"

Eden Hazard geeft toe waarom hij nooit naar PSG trok: "Ze hebben veel aan mijn mouw getrokken"

22:47
🎥 Heerlijke treffer sleept Liverpool naar volgende ronde, Tottenham werkt zich in nesten en nog veel meer op zondag in Europa

🎥 Heerlijke treffer sleept Liverpool naar volgende ronde, Tottenham werkt zich in nesten en nog veel meer op zondag in Europa

19:10
1
Ex-Anderlechtspeler wikt en weegt de kansen van Anthony Vanden Borre: "Met hem weet je nooit"

Ex-Anderlechtspeler wikt en weegt de kansen van Anthony Vanden Borre: "Met hem weet je nooit"

22:28
2
Espanyol mag zich aan grote boete verwachten na gezangen over Shakira en zoon Piqué

Espanyol mag zich aan grote boete verwachten na gezangen over Shakira en zoon Piqué

21:50
'Italiaans talent klaar om naar Barcelona te gaan: ruildeal op til'

'Italiaans talent klaar om naar Barcelona te gaan: ruildeal op til'

22:09
Imke Courtois laat zich uit over titelfavoriet én de ploegen die play-off 1 zullen spelen: "Zelfs zonder spits"

Imke Courtois laat zich uit over titelfavoriet én de ploegen die play-off 1 zullen spelen: "Zelfs zonder spits"

19:31
6
Analisten bikkelhard voor RSC Anderlecht: "Medelijden overheerst" en "Ik word moe van Kompany ... zo overschat"

Analisten bikkelhard voor RSC Anderlecht: "Medelijden overheerst" en "Ik word moe van Kompany ... zo overschat"

21:12
23
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 05/01: Sylla Diallo - Musona - Berge - Vossen - Piątek - Batubinsika

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 05/01: Sylla Diallo - Musona - Berge - Vossen - Piątek - Batubinsika

19:53
🎥 Mario Balotelli pakt opvallende statistiek, maar maakt ruzie met eigen fans: "Trap bal in tribune"

🎥 Mario Balotelli pakt opvallende statistiek, maar maakt ruzie met eigen fans: "Trap bal in tribune"

20:53
Noubissi wil er in 2020 opnieuw staan met Beerschot: "Daarom wil ik er alles aan doen om iets terug te geven"

Noubissi wil er in 2020 opnieuw staan met Beerschot: "Daarom wil ik er alles aan doen om iets terug te geven"

20:34
1
OFFICIEEL: KAA Gent heeft opnieuw stevige uitgaande transfer afgerond

OFFICIEEL: KAA Gent heeft opnieuw stevige uitgaande transfer afgerond

19:53
4
Vierdeklasser houdt Marseille op penalty's, Lille zonder schroom naar volgende ronde in Franse beker

Vierdeklasser houdt Marseille op penalty's, Lille zonder schroom naar volgende ronde in Franse beker

20:26
'Andere club uit Premier League wil Liverpool en Napoli aftroeven voor Genkse sterkhouder'

'Andere club uit Premier League wil Liverpool en Napoli aftroeven voor Genkse sterkhouder'

18:49
4
Trekt Jelle Vossen naar KV Mechelen, Eupen of Cercle Brugge? Een van de 'geïnteresseerde' clubs ontkent alvast

Trekt Jelle Vossen naar KV Mechelen, Eupen of Cercle Brugge? Een van de 'geïnteresseerde' clubs ontkent alvast

18:28
7
Sprokkels 05/01: Zulte Waregem - Ajax - Wullaert - Nübel - Courtois - Gómez González - Odoi - Venezuela - Xhaka

Sprokkels 05/01: Zulte Waregem - Ajax - Wullaert - Nübel - Courtois - Gómez González - Odoi - Venezuela - Xhaka

18:24
Racing Genk stelt nieuwe aanwinsten voor: "Scandinavische jongens zijn een voorbeeld voor onze eigen jeugd"

Racing Genk stelt nieuwe aanwinsten voor: "Scandinavische jongens zijn een voorbeeld voor onze eigen jeugd"

17:25
2
Na Club Brugge gaat Ajax ook tegen KAS Eupen oefenen in Qatar

Na Club Brugge gaat Ajax ook tegen KAS Eupen oefenen in Qatar

17:46
Eerste wintertransfer Antwerp bijna rond? 'Kamer op stage gereserveerd'

Eerste wintertransfer Antwerp bijna rond? 'Kamer op stage gereserveerd'

18:07
Anderlecht neemt Vanden Borre en Trebel mee op stage, geblesseerden blijven thuis

Anderlecht neemt Vanden Borre en Trebel mee op stage, geblesseerden blijven thuis

16:07
20
Anderlecht is bijna van een eerste overbodige speler af: Thelin laat Kopenhagen links liggen en keert terug naar geboorteland

Anderlecht is bijna van een eerste overbodige speler af: Thelin laat Kopenhagen links liggen en keert terug naar geboorteland

16:43
3
Philippe Clement hoopt snel op een nieuwe diepe spits: "Ik weet dat het allemaal niet evident is"

Philippe Clement hoopt snel op een nieuwe diepe spits: "Ik weet dat het allemaal niet evident is"

15:28
24
Keert Michy Batshuayi terug naar ex-ploeg? 'Chelsea is op zoek naar een alternatief'

Keert Michy Batshuayi terug naar ex-ploeg? 'Chelsea is op zoek naar een alternatief'

16:31
📷 Vandalen halen standbeeld van Zlatan Ibrahimovic neer in Malmö

📷 Vandalen halen standbeeld van Zlatan Ibrahimovic neer in Malmö

15:51
📷 Noë Dussenne werkt keihard aan comeback bij Standard, Samuel Bastien sluit waarschijnlijk later aan

📷 Noë Dussenne werkt keihard aan comeback bij Standard, Samuel Bastien sluit waarschijnlijk later aan

15:06
Haalt Anderlecht via Craig Bellamy een nieuwe aanvaller binnen? 'Spits die momenteel in Denemarken speelt staat in de belangstelling'

Haalt Anderlecht via Craig Bellamy een nieuwe aanvaller binnen? 'Spits die momenteel in Denemarken speelt staat in de belangstelling'

14:26
4
Goed nieuws voor Club in Qatar: Matej Mitrovic is na een lange afwezigheid bijna weer helemaal fit

Goed nieuws voor Club in Qatar: Matej Mitrovic is na een lange afwezigheid bijna weer helemaal fit

11:06
10
Lazio wist openingstreffer van Mario Balotelli uit en komt op drie punten van Juventus en Inter

Lazio wist openingstreffer van Mario Balotelli uit en komt op drie punten van Juventus en Inter

14:43
OFFICIEEL: Middenvelder (ex-Anderlecht) verlaat Belgrado en gaat aan de slag in Saoedi-Arabië

OFFICIEEL: Middenvelder (ex-Anderlecht) verlaat Belgrado en gaat aan de slag in Saoedi-Arabië

14:07
STVV, Club Brugge, Anderlecht en Eupen profiteerden van het 'Tau/Trezeguet-effect'

STVV, Club Brugge, Anderlecht en Eupen profiteerden van het 'Tau/Trezeguet-effect'

13:54
Analisten lyrisch over Gouden Schoen: "Het betere werk op onze velden"

Analisten lyrisch over Gouden Schoen: "Het betere werk op onze velden"

12:00
35
OFFICIEEL: Malmö haalt ex-speler van Feyenoord en AC Milan binnen als nieuwe hoofdcoach

OFFICIEEL: Malmö haalt ex-speler van Feyenoord en AC Milan binnen als nieuwe hoofdcoach

13:36
Krijgt Anderlecht overbodige speler niet van de hand? "Denken ze dat we rijk zijn?"

Krijgt Anderlecht overbodige speler niet van de hand? "Denken ze dat we rijk zijn?"

13:16
8
Courtois wordt de hemel in geprezen: "Masterclass" en "Our lord and saviour" en "Trots dat ik hem altijd verdedigde"

Courtois wordt de hemel in geprezen: "Masterclass" en "Our lord and saviour" en "Trots dat ik hem altijd verdedigde"

10:06
🎥 Aanvaller van vierdeklasser maakt belofte waar en scoort tegen Engels international die hij bespotte: "Zelfs vijftig als het moet"

🎥 Aanvaller van vierdeklasser maakt belofte waar en scoort tegen Engels international die hij bespotte: "Zelfs vijftig als het moet"

12:57
Vervoegt Rode Duivel binnenkort Timothy Castagne bij Atalanta? 'Concrete interesse en coach is fan'

Vervoegt Rode Duivel binnenkort Timothy Castagne bij Atalanta? 'Concrete interesse en coach is fan'

12:19
14

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Primera Division

 Speeldag 19 Betfirst
Valladolid Valladolid 2-2 CD Leganés CD Leganés
Sevilla Sevilla 1-1 Athletic de Bilbao Athletic de Bilbao
Valencia CF Valencia CF 1-0 SD Eibar SD Eibar
Getafe Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid 2-1 Levante Levante
Espanyol Barcelona Espanyol Barcelona 2-2 Barcelona Barcelona
Granada Granada 1-0 Real Mallorca Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad 1-2 Villarreal Villarreal
Alaves Alaves 1-1 Real Betis Real Betis
Celta De Vigo Celta De Vigo 1-1 Osasuna Osasuna

Nieuwste reacties

NY Cosmos NY Cosmos over Ex-Anderlechtspeler wikt en weegt de kansen van Anthony Vanden Borre: "Met hem weet je nooit" Balthazar Balthazar over Imke Courtois laat zich uit over titelfavoriet én de ploegen die play-off 1 zullen spelen: "Zelfs zonder spits" Hurlu Dedju Hurlu Dedju over Analisten bikkelhard voor RSC Anderlecht: "Medelijden overheerst" en "Ik word moe van Kompany ... zo overschat" De Freethiel De Freethiel over Stef Peeters geeft hint aan bestuur Cercle Brugge: "Nu moeten zij in actie komen" Forever282 smeeaarlap Forever282 smeeaarlap over Flair topic Jurgen- Tgn ALLE discriminatie Jurgen- Tgn ALLE discriminatie over Analisten lyrisch over Gouden Schoen: "Het betere werk op onze velden" G4E - Kou bouletje met Tomagrec is voor heaumeaus G4E - Kou bouletje met Tomagrec is voor heaumeaus over OFFICIEEL: KAA Gent heeft opnieuw stevige uitgaande transfer afgerond Jurgen- Tgn ALLE discriminatie Jurgen- Tgn ALLE discriminatie over Vertrekt Dieumerci Mbokani in de winter op de Bosuil? 'Fenerbahçe wil hem graag aantrekken' Sonic2445 Sonic2445 over Trekt Jelle Vossen naar KV Mechelen of Cercle Brugge? Een van de 'geïnteresseerde' clubs ontkent alvast FCB vo altijd FCB vo altijd over Philippe Clement hoopt snel op een nieuwe diepe spits: "Ik weet dat het allemaal niet evident is" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved