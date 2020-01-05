Adnan Januzaj weet opnieuw wat verliezen is met Real Sociedad
Foto: © photonews
Zaterdag hebben Real Madrid en FC Barcelona het opnieuw spannend gemaakt in La Liga. Real Madrid ging met 0-3 winnen bij stadsgenoot Getafe, Barcelona speelde 2-2 gelijk in de derby bij Espanyol. Ook Adnan Januzaj en Sociedad weten weer wat "punten verliezen" betekent.
Want Adnan Januzaj, die twaalf minuten meedeed, en Real Sociedad verloren op eigen veld met 1-2 van Villarreal. Het was Santi Cazorla die Villarreal de zege schenkte een kwartier voor tijd. Sociedad laat zo na om dichter bij de vierde plek van Sevilla te kruipen na 11 op 15.
Deportivo Alaves en Real Betis verdeelden onderling netjes de punten en het aantal doelpunten. Het werd 1-1. Mallorca heeft niet kunnen profiteren van het puntenverlies van Leganes onderin het klassement. Mallorca verloor met 1-0 van Granada.
Later op de avond is er nog Celta Vigo - Osasuna. Celta kan bij winst de achttiende plek doorgeven aan Mallorca en voor een week ademhalen.
|05/01/2020 12:00
|Granada - Real Mallorca
|1-0
|05/01/2020 14:00
|Real Sociedad - Villarreal
|1-2
|05/01/2020 16:00
|Alaves - Real Betis
|1-1
|05/01/2020 21:00
|Celta De Vigo - Osasuna
|1-1
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Barcelona
|19
|40
|12
|4
|3
|49-23
|26
|W G G W G
|2.
|Real Madrid
|19
|40
|11
|7
|1
|36-12
|24
|W G G G W
|3.
|Atlético Madrid
|19
|35
|9
|8
|2
|22-12
|10
|V G W W W
|4.
|Sevilla
|19
|35
|10
|5
|4
|24-18
|6
|W G V W G
|5.
|Real Sociedad
|19
|31
|9
|4
|6
|33-25
|8
|W G G W V
|6.
|Valencia CF
|19
|31
|8
|7
|4
|29-25
|4
|W W G G W
|7.
|Getafe
|19
|30
|8
|6
|5
|26-20
|6
|W W W V V
|8.
|Athletic de Bilbao
|19
|29
|7
|8
|4
|20-13
|7
|W V G G G
|9.
|Villarreal
|19
|28
|8
|4
|7
|33-26
|7
|V G W W W
|10.
|Granada
|19
|27
|8
|3
|8
|25-25
|0
|V W V V W
|11.
|Levante
|19
|26
|8
|2
|9
|26-29
|-3
|V V W W V
|12.
|Osasuna
|19
|24
|5
|9
|5
|26-25
|1
|W G V V G
|13.
|Real Betis
|19
|24
|6
|6
|7
|26-32
|-6
|W W G V G
|14.
|Valladolid
|19
|21
|4
|9
|6
|17-23
|-6
|G G V G G
|15.
|Alaves
|19
|20
|5
|5
|9
|20-29
|-9
|V V G V G
|16.
|SD Eibar
|19
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18-29
|-11
|V V G W V
|17.
|Celta De Vigo
|19
|15
|3
|6
|10
|16-29
|-13
|G V G V G
|18.
|Real Mallorca
|19
|15
|4
|3
|12
|18-33
|-15
|V V G V V
|19.
|CD Leganés
|19
|14
|3
|5
|11
|16-30
|-14
|V W G W G
|20.
|Espanyol Barcelona
|19
|11
|2
|5
|12
|14-36
|-22
|V V G V G
