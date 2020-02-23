Manchester United houdt uitstekende generale repetitie voor return tegen Club Brugge, Leander Dendoncker in running voor Europese plaatsen

In de Premier League hebben zowel Manchester United als Wolverhampton hun zondagswedstrijd gewonnen. Door de zege is United alvast goed voorbereid voor de komst van Club Brugge. Bij Wolverhampton stond Dendoncker negentig minuten in de basis.