Manchester United houdt uitstekende generale repetitie voor return tegen Club Brugge, Leander Dendoncker in running voor Europese plaatsen
Dante Bellon
Manchester United houdt uitstekende generale repetitie voor return tegen Club Brugge

Manchester United houdt uitstekende generale repetitie voor return tegen Club Brugge, Leander Dendoncker in running voor Europese plaatsen
Foto: © photonews

In de Premier League hebben zowel Manchester United als Wolverhampton hun zondagswedstrijd gewonnen. Door de zege is United alvast goed voorbereid voor de komst van Club Brugge. Bij Wolverhampton stond Dendoncker negentig minuten in de basis.

Het was een goede voorbereiding voor de komst van Club Brugge die Manchester United zondagnamiddag hield. Op Old Trafford ging Watford voor de bijl met 3-0. Vlak voor rust opende Bruno Fernandes de score vanop de stip. Vlak voor het uur scoorde Anthony Martial de 2-0. Mason Greenwood zorgde voor de derde goal van de Red Devils

In tegenstelling tot United haalde Wolverhampton wel uit in de Europa League. Donderdag won het team van Leander Dendoncker met 4-0 van Espanyol en zondagnamiddag kende het geen moeite met rode lantaarn Norwich: 3-0.

Door de overwinning komen de Wolves op twee punten (39) van de Europese plaatsen die op dit moment door Manchester United (41) worden geopend op plaats vijf.

23/02/2020 15:00Manchester United - Watford3-0
23/02/2020 15:00Wolverhampton - Norwich City3-0
23/02/2020 17:30Arsenal - Everton3-2

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 26 76 25 1 0 61-15 46 W W W W W
2. Manchester City Manchester City 27 57 18 3 6 68-29 39 G W V W W
3. Leicester City Leicester City 27 50 15 5 7 54-27 27 V W G G V
4. Chelsea Chelsea 27 44 13 5 9 45-37 8 V G G V W
5. Manchester United Manchester United 27 41 11 8 8 41-29 12 V V G W W
6. Tottenham Tottenham 27 40 11 7 9 44-36 8 G W W W V
7. Sheffield United Sheffield United 27 40 10 10 7 29-25 4 G V W W G
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 27 39 9 12 6 38-32 6 W V G G W
9. Burnley Burnley 27 37 11 4 12 33-39 -6 W W G W W
10. Arsenal Arsenal 3-2 27 37 8 13 6 39-36 3 G G G G W
11. Everton Everton 3-2 27 36 10 6 11 36-41 -5 W G G W W
12. Southampton Southampton 27 34 10 4 13 34-48 -14 V W V V W
13. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 27 33 8 9 10 24-32 -8 G V V V W
14. Newcastle United Newcastle United 27 31 8 7 12 24-41 -17 W G G V V
15. Brighton Brighton 27 28 6 10 11 32-39 -7 G V G G G
16. Bournemouth Bournemouth 27 26 7 5 15 26-43 -17 V W W V V
17. Aston Villa Aston Villa 27 25 7 4 16 34-52 -18 G W V V V
18. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 26 24 6 6 14 30-45 -15 G V V G V
19. Watford Watford 27 24 5 9 13 24-43 -19 G V V G V
20. Norwich City Norwich City 27 18 4 6 17 24-51 -27 W V G V V
Premier League

 Speeldag 27 Betfirst
Chelsea Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Tottenham
Burnley Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth Bournemouth
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle United Newcastle United
Southampton Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa Aston Villa
Sheffield United Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton Brighton
Leicester City Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 3-0 Norwich City Norwich City
Manchester United Manchester United 3-0 Watford Watford
Arsenal Arsenal 3-2 Everton Everton
2.10 3.65 3.60
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 24/02 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
1.16 8.50 18.75

