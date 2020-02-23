Manchester United houdt uitstekende generale repetitie voor return tegen Club Brugge, Leander Dendoncker in running voor Europese plaatsen

Manchester United houdt uitstekende generale repetitie voor return tegen Club Brugge
Foto: © photonews
In de Premier League hebben zowel Manchester United als Wolverhampton hun zondagswedstrijd gewonnen. Door de zege is United alvast goed voorbereid voor de komst van Club Brugge. Bij Wolverhampton stond Dendoncker negentig minuten in de basis.
Het was een goede voorbereiding voor de komst van Club Brugge die Manchester United zondagnamiddag hield. Op Old Trafford ging Watford voor de bijl met 3-0. Vlak voor rust opende Bruno Fernandes de score vanop de stip. Vlak voor het uur scoorde Anthony Martial de 2-0. Mason Greenwood zorgde voor de derde goal van de Red Devils.
In tegenstelling tot United haalde Wolverhampton wel uit in de Europa League. Donderdag won het team van Leander Dendoncker met 4-0 van Espanyol en zondagnamiddag kende het geen moeite met rode lantaarn Norwich: 3-0.
Door de overwinning komen de Wolves op twee punten (39) van de Europese plaatsen die op dit moment door Manchester United (41) worden geopend op plaats vijf.
|23/02/2020 15:00
|Manchester United - Watford
|3-0
|23/02/2020 15:00
|Wolverhampton - Norwich City
|3-0
|23/02/2020 17:30
|Arsenal - Everton
|3-2
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Liverpool FC
|26
|76
|25
|1
|0
|61-15
|46
|W W W W W
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|57
|18
|3
|6
|68-29
|39
|G W V W W
|3.
|Leicester City
|27
|50
|15
|5
|7
|54-27
|27
|V W G G V
|4.
|Chelsea
|27
|44
|13
|5
|9
|45-37
|8
|V G G V W
|5.
|Manchester United
|27
|41
|11
|8
|8
|41-29
|12
|V V G W W
|6.
|Tottenham
|27
|40
|11
|7
|9
|44-36
|8
|G W W W V
|7.
|Sheffield United
|27
|40
|10
|10
|7
|29-25
|4
|G V W W G
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|27
|39
|9
|12
|6
|38-32
|6
|W V G G W
|9.
|Burnley
|27
|37
|11
|4
|12
|33-39
|-6
|W W G W W
|10.
|Arsenal 3-2
|27
|37
|8
|13
|6
|39-36
|3
|G G G G W
|11.
|Everton 3-2
|27
|36
|10
|6
|11
|36-41
|-5
|W G G W W
|12.
|Southampton
|27
|34
|10
|4
|13
|34-48
|-14
|V W V V W
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|33
|8
|9
|10
|24-32
|-8
|G V V V W
|14.
|Newcastle United
|27
|31
|8
|7
|12
|24-41
|-17
|W G G V V
|15.
|Brighton
|27
|28
|6
|10
|11
|32-39
|-7
|G V G G G
|16.
|Bournemouth
|27
|26
|7
|5
|15
|26-43
|-17
|V W W V V
|17.
|Aston Villa
|27
|25
|7
|4
|16
|34-52
|-18
|G W V V V
|18.
|West Ham Utd
|26
|24
|6
|6
|14
|30-45
|-15
|G V V G V
|19.
|Watford
|27
|24
|5
|9
|13
|24-43
|-19
|G V V G V
|20.
|Norwich City
|27
|18
|4
|6
|17
|24-51
|-27
|W V G V V