Zlatan Ibrahimovic legt er twee in het mandje en schrijft andermaal geschiedenis in Serie A

AC Milan, met Alexis Saelemaekers 90 minuten op het veld, had geen kind aan Sampdoria. Het werd 1-4, door onder meer twee doelpunten van Zlatan Ibrahimovic. De Zweedse superster zorgde zo voor een unicum: hij is de eerste speler die zowel voor Inter als AC Milan 50 competitiedoelpunten scoorde.

Door deze zege is AC Milan zeker voor de voorronde van de Europa League. Dries Mertens eindigt met Napoli als zevende, net onder de Europese plaatsen.

Zlatan Ibrahimović is the first player to score 50 Serie A goals for both Inter and AC Milan.



🔵⚫️ 57 goals

⚫️🔴 50 goals



107 for the city in total. pic.twitter.com/gB1MgKDv0h