Zlatan Ibrahimovic legt er twee in het mandje en schrijft andermaal geschiedenis in Serie A
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leek vorige week aan te geven dat hij nog niet toe is aan zijn voetbalpensioen. Dat toonde hij woensdagavond ook op de grasmat. Met twee goals had hij een ruim aandeel in de 1-4 zege van AC Milan op Sampdoria. De 38-jarige Zweed schreef bovendien geschiedenis!
AC Milan, met Alexis Saelemaekers 90 minuten op het veld, had geen kind aan Sampdoria. Het werd 1-4, door onder meer twee doelpunten van Zlatan Ibrahimovic. De Zweedse superster zorgde zo voor een unicum: hij is de eerste speler die zowel voor Inter als AC Milan 50 competitiedoelpunten scoorde.
Door deze zege is AC Milan zeker voor de voorronde van de Europa League. Dries Mertens eindigt met Napoli als zevende, net onder de Europese plaatsen.
Zlatan Ibrahimović is the first player to score 50 Serie A goals for both Inter and AC Milan.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 29, 2020
🔵⚫️ 57 goals
⚫️🔴 50 goals
107 for the city in total. pic.twitter.com/gB1MgKDv0h
Onderin deed Lecce een goede zaak. Door de winst bij Udinese behouden ze een kans op redding. Concurrent Genoa ging met de billen bloot bij Sassuolo.
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Juventus 0-0
|37
|84
|26
|6
|5
|75-38
|37
|G G W V W
|2.
|Inter Milaan
|37
|79
|23
|10
|4
|78-36
|42
|W G G W W
|3.
|Lazio
|37
|78
|24
|6
|7
|77-39
|38
|G V W W W
|4.
|Atalanta
|37
|78
|23
|9
|5
|98-46
|52
|W G W G W
|5.
|AS Roma 0-0
|37
|65
|19
|8
|10
|71-48
|23
|W W G W W
|6.
|AC Milan
|37
|63
|18
|9
|10
|60-46
|14
|W W W G W
|7.
|Napoli
|37
|59
|17
|8
|12
|58-49
|9
|G W V W V
|8.
|Sassuolo
|37
|51
|14
|9
|14
|69-62
|7
|G G V V W
|9.
|Hellas Verona
|37
|49
|12
|13
|12
|47-47
|0
|V G G V W
|10.
|Bologna 0-0
|37
|47
|12
|11
|14
|51-60
|-9
|G G V V W
|11.
|Parma
|37
|46
|13
|7
|17
|52-54
|-2
|V V W W V
|12.
|Fiorentina 0-0
|37
|44
|10
|14
|13
|44-47
|-3
|G W W G V
|13.
|Cagliari 0-0
|37
|43
|10
|13
|14
|50-53
|-3
|G V G V V
|14.
|Udinese
|37
|42
|11
|9
|17
|36-51
|-15
|G V W W V
|15.
|Sampdoria
|37
|41
|12
|5
|20
|47-64
|-17
|W W V V V
|16.
|Torino 0-0
|37
|40
|11
|7
|19
|43-64
|-21
|V W V G G
|17.
|Genoa
|37
|36
|9
|9
|19
|44-72
|-28
|V W W V V
|18.
|Lecce
|37
|35
|9
|8
|20
|49-81
|-32
|V V W V W
|19.
|Brescia
|37
|24
|6
|6
|25
|34-78
|-44
|V W V V V
|20.
|SPAL
|37
|20
|5
|5
|27
|26-74
|-48
|V V V G V