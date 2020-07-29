Zlatan Ibrahimovic legt er twee in het mandje en schrijft andermaal geschiedenis in Serie A

Dennis Rosiers
| 0 reacties
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leek vorige week aan te geven dat hij nog niet toe is aan zijn voetbalpensioen. Dat toonde hij woensdagavond ook op de grasmat. Met twee goals had hij een ruim aandeel in de 1-4 zege van AC Milan op Sampdoria. De 38-jarige Zweed schreef bovendien geschiedenis!

Sampdoria Sampdoria
1-4
AC Milan AC Milan
AC Milan, met Alexis Saelemaekers 90 minuten op het veld, had geen kind aan Sampdoria. Het werd 1-4, door onder meer twee doelpunten van Zlatan Ibrahimovic. De Zweedse superster zorgde zo voor een unicum: hij is de eerste speler die zowel voor Inter als AC Milan 50 competitiedoelpunten scoorde.

Door deze zege is AC Milan zeker voor de voorronde van de Europa League. Dries Mertens eindigt met Napoli als zevende, net onder de Europese plaatsen.

 Speeldag 37
28/07 19:30 Parma Parma 1-2 Atalanta Atalanta
Dejan Kulusevski 43' 1-0
1-1 70' Ruslan Malinovskiy
1-2 84' Alejandro Dario Gómez
28/07 21:45 Inter Milaan Inter Milaan 2-0 Napoli Napoli
Danilo D'Ambrosio 11' 1-0
Lautaro Javier Martínez 74' 2-0
29/07 19:30 Sampdoria Sampdoria 1-4 AC Milan AC Milan
0-1 4' Zlatan Ibrahimovic
0-2 54' Hakan Calhanoglu
0-3 58' Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Kristoffer Askildsen 87' 1-3
1-4 90' Rafael Alexandre Conceição Leão
29/07 19:30 Udinese Udinese 1-2 Lecce Lecce
Samir Caetano de Souza Santos 36' 1-0
1-1 40' Marco Mancosu (pen)
1-2 81' Gianluca Lapadula
29/07 19:30 Sassuolo Sassuolo 5-0 Genoa Genoa
Hamed Junior Traorè 26' 1-0
Domenico Berardi 40' 2-0
Francesco Caputo 66' 3-0
Giacomo Raspadori 74' 4-0
Francesco Caputo 77' 5-0
29/07 19:30 Lazio Lazio 2-0 Brescia Brescia
Carlos Joaquín Correa 17' 1-0
Ciro Immobile 82' 2-0
29/07 19:30 Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 3-0 SPAL SPAL
Samuel Di Carmine 7' 1-0
Samuel Di Carmine 11' 2-0
Marco Davide Faraoni 47' 3-0
29/07 21:45 Cagliari Cagliari ...-... Juventus Juventus
Betfirst 5.65 4.15 1.62
29/07 21:45 Fiorentina Fiorentina ...-... Bologna Bologna
Betfirst 2.05 3.70 3.65
29/07 21:45 Torino Torino ...-... AS Roma AS Roma
Betfirst 5.25 4.50 1.61

Onderin deed Lecce een goede zaak. Door de winst bij Udinese behouden ze een kans op redding. Concurrent Genoa ging met de billen bloot bij Sassuolo.

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Juventus Juventus 0-0 37 84 26 6 5 75-38 37 G G W V W
2. Inter Milaan Inter Milaan 37 79 23 10 4 78-36 42 W G G W W
3. Lazio Lazio 37 78 24 6 7 77-39 38 G V W W W
4. Atalanta Atalanta 37 78 23 9 5 98-46 52 W G W G W
5. AS Roma AS Roma 0-0 37 65 19 8 10 71-48 23 W W G W W
6. AC Milan AC Milan 37 63 18 9 10 60-46 14 W W W G W
7. Napoli Napoli 37 59 17 8 12 58-49 9 G W V W V
8. Sassuolo Sassuolo 37 51 14 9 14 69-62 7 G G V V W
9. Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 37 49 12 13 12 47-47 0 V G G V W
10. Bologna Bologna 0-0 37 47 12 11 14 51-60 -9 G G V V W
11. Parma Parma 37 46 13 7 17 52-54 -2 V V W W V
12. Fiorentina Fiorentina 0-0 37 44 10 14 13 44-47 -3 G W W G V
13. Cagliari Cagliari 0-0 37 43 10 13 14 50-53 -3 G V G V V
14. Udinese Udinese 37 42 11 9 17 36-51 -15 G V W W V
15. Sampdoria Sampdoria 37 41 12 5 20 47-64 -17 W W V V V
16. Torino Torino 0-0 37 40 11 7 19 43-64 -21 V W V G G
17. Genoa Genoa 37 36 9 9 19 44-72 -28 V W W V V
18. Lecce Lecce 37 35 9 8 20 49-81 -32 V V W V W
19. Brescia Brescia 37 24 6 6 25 34-78 -44 V W V V V
20. SPAL SPAL 37 20 5 5 27 26-74 -48 V V V G V
Serie A
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

