Willian kondigt definitief afscheid aan bij Chelsea: "Zeven geweldige jaren"
Voor Willian zit zijn tijd bij Chelsea erop. De wedstrijd tegen Bayern München was de laatste voor de Braziliaan. In een open brief neemt hij afscheid.
"Het waren zeven prachtige jaren,' schreef hij. Toen ik in augustus 2013 het aanbod van Chelsea kreeg, was ik ervan overtuigd dat ik hier moest spelen. Vandaag ben ik er zeker van dat het de beste beslissing was. Er waren veel gelukkige momenten, sommige droevig, er waren trofeeën. Het was een intense tijd."
"Toch heb ik, buiten de trofeeën om, veel over mezelf geleerd. Ik heb me ontwikkeld, ik ben een betere speler en een beter mens geworden. Ik ben de Chelsea-fans echt dankbaar voor de liefdevolle manier waarop ze me op Stamford Bridge hebben ontvangen en voor hun steun tijdens mijn verblijf in de club. "
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva
Willian zou dichtbij een overgang staat naar Arsenal. Daar kan hij een contract tekenen voor drie jaar.