🎥 Penaltymisser van Mitrovic komt Fulham heel duur te staan in kelderkraker

In de Premier League stond zondagmiddag een kelderkraker op het programma. Fulham en Sheffield United begonnen allebei met nul punten aan hun onderling duel en bij beide clubs is de nul nu van de tabellen.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had een uitgelezen mogelijk om Fulham iets voor het uur op voorsprong te schieten, maar de ex-spits van Anderlecht knalde knullig over. De Londense club kwam uiteindelijk toch op voorsprong via Lookman, maar kon voor de vijfde keer op rij de netten niet schoon houden.

Vijf minuten voor tijd was Billy Sharp wel succesvol vanop elf meter voor United. Beide ploegen schieten weinig op met dat ene puntje dat hen een 1 op 15 oplevert. Alleen Burnley blijft nog met nul punten achter. Zij verloren hun drie eerste matchen.