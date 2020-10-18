🎥 Penaltymisser van Mitrovic komt Fulham heel duur te staan in kelderkraker
Hannes Van Gael
Hannes Van Gael
| 0 reacties

Penaltymisser van Mitrovic komt Fulham heel duur te staan tegen Sheffield

🎥 Penaltymisser van Mitrovic komt Fulham heel duur te staan in kelderkraker

In de Premier League stond zondagmiddag een kelderkraker op het programma. Fulham en Sheffield United begonnen allebei met nul punten aan hun onderling duel en bij beide clubs is de nul nu van de tabellen.

Sheffield United Sheffield United
1-1
Fulham Fulham
Herbeleef

Aleksandar Mitrovic had een uitgelezen mogelijk om Fulham iets voor het uur op voorsprong te schieten, maar de ex-spits van Anderlecht knalde knullig over. De Londense club kwam uiteindelijk toch op voorsprong via Lookman, maar kon voor de vijfde keer op rij de netten niet schoon houden. 

Vijf minuten voor tijd was Billy Sharp wel succesvol vanop elf meter voor United. Beide ploegen schieten weinig op met dat ene puntje dat hen een 1 op 15 oplevert. Alleen Burnley blijft nog met nul punten achter. Zij verloren hun drie eerste matchen.

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Everton Everton 5 13 4 1 0 14-7 7 W W W W G
2. Tottenham Tottenham 3-0 5 10 3 1 1 15-5 10 V W G W
3. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 5 10 3 1 1 13-13 0 W W W V G
4. Aston Villa Aston Villa 3 9 3 0 0 11-2 9 W W W
5. Leicester City Leicester City 4 9 3 0 1 13-7 6 W W W V
6. Arsenal Arsenal 5 9 3 0 2 8-6 2 W W V W V
7. Chelsea Chelsea 5 8 2 2 1 13-9 4 W V G W G
8. Leeds United Leeds United 4 7 2 1 1 9-8 1 V W W G
9. Manchester City Manchester City 4 7 2 1 1 7-7 0 W V G W
10. Southampton Southampton 5 7 2 1 2 8-9 -1 V V W W G
11. Newcastle United Newcastle United 5 7 2 1 2 7-9 -2 W V G W V
12. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 5 7 2 1 2 6-8 -2 W W V V G
13. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 3-0 5 6 2 0 3 8-8 0 V V W W
14. Manchester United Manchester United 4 6 2 0 2 9-12 -3 V W V W
15. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 4 6 2 0 2 4-7 -3 W V V W
16. Brighton Brighton 5 4 1 1 3 9-11 -2 V W V V G
17. Sheffield United Sheffield United 5 1 0 1 4 2-7 -5 V V V V G
18. West Bromwich West Bromwich 4 1 0 1 3 5-13 -8 V V G V
19. Fulham Fulham 5 1 0 1 4 4-12 -8 V V V V G
20. Burnley Burnley 3 0 0 0 3 3-8 -5 V V V
0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Aleksandar Mitrovic

Meer nieuws

Ook bij Racing Genk slaat het coronavirus opnieuw toe: vier positieve gevallen

Ook bij Racing Genk slaat het coronavirus opnieuw toe: vier positieve gevallen

18:32
Coronavirus slaat hard toe bij Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mannaert en nog twee spelers testen positief

Coronavirus slaat hard toe bij Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mannaert en nog twee spelers testen positief

15:39
254
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 18/10: Galjé - Knockaert

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 18/10: Galjé - Knockaert

16:23
📷 "Things to do: een nieuwe ploeg vinden" - laat doelman van OHL iets te veel zien op zijn kalender?

📷 "Things to do: een nieuwe ploeg vinden" - laat doelman van OHL iets te veel zien op zijn kalender?

18:22
Antwerp heeft aan dol kwartier genoeg om inefficiënt Zulte Waregem af te straffen

Antwerp heeft aan dol kwartier genoeg om inefficiënt Zulte Waregem af te straffen

15:23
Cercle Brugge herhaalt: "Club mag niet beginnen bouwen voor er oplossing is" - Vereniging biedt ook alternatieven aan voor Blankenbergse Steenweg

Cercle Brugge herhaalt: "Club mag niet beginnen bouwen voor er oplossing is" - Vereniging biedt ook alternatieven aan voor Blankenbergse Steenweg

17:52
16
Vukovic en Bongonda in de basis, Oyen valt naast de ploeg Live

Vukovic en Bongonda in de basis, Oyen valt naast de ploeg

17:25
Coaches analyseren leuke zondagnamiddagmatch: "Had ook 5-8 kunnen zijn" en "Hopelijk gaat het snel over voetbal in plaats van coronagedoe"

Coaches analyseren leuke zondagnamiddagmatch: "Had ook 5-8 kunnen zijn" en "Hopelijk gaat het snel over voetbal in plaats van coronagedoe"

17:41
1
Eupen pakt tweede driepunter van het seizoen, Moeskroen blijft in hetzelfde bedje ziek

Eupen pakt tweede driepunter van het seizoen, Moeskroen blijft in hetzelfde bedje ziek

17:53
Simon Mignolet geeft geruststellende update na zijn positieve coronatest

Simon Mignolet geeft geruststellende update na zijn positieve coronatest

17:20
3
Sprokkels 18/10: Götze - SV Temse - RFC Wetteren - Depay - Teodorczyk - Scolari - Pletinckx - Silva de Oliveira

Sprokkels 18/10: Götze - SV Temse - RFC Wetteren - Depay - Teodorczyk - Scolari - Pletinckx - Silva de Oliveira

16:46
Anthuenis deelt ambitie van Vandenhaute bij Anderlecht: "Met al hun problemen in gedachten, zou een plaats bij de eerste vier al een uitstekend resultaat zijn"

Anthuenis deelt ambitie van Vandenhaute bij Anderlecht: "Met al hun problemen in gedachten, zou een plaats bij de eerste vier al een uitstekend resultaat zijn"

16:58
7
Zit Antwerp met een probleem? Derde vroege tegengoal in negen matchen: "Liever in 7e dan 90e minuut" en "We winnen die matchen wel"

Zit Antwerp met een probleem? Derde vroege tegengoal in negen matchen: "Liever in 7e dan 90e minuut" en "We winnen die matchen wel"

16:18
1
🎥 Horrordebuut: Mirallas mag al snel gaan douchen in Turkije

🎥 Horrordebuut: Mirallas mag al snel gaan douchen in Turkije

16:41
Veelbelovende zomertransfer liet Turkse topclub links liggen: "Laat me nu eerst maar een paar jaar rustig meegroeien met Beerschot"

Veelbelovende zomertransfer liet Turkse topclub links liggen: "Laat me nu eerst maar een paar jaar rustig meegroeien met Beerschot"

16:24
4
Zlatan zet op zijn 39ste Milanese stadsderby naar zijn hand: "Als ik de conditie had van iemand van twintig of dertig jaar zou ik voor niemand te stoppen zijn. Maar goed, dat kunnen ze nu ook niet."

Zlatan zet op zijn 39ste Milanese stadsderby naar zijn hand: "Als ik de conditie had van iemand van twintig of dertig jaar zou ik voor niemand te stoppen zijn. Maar goed, dat kunnen ze nu ook niet."

15:55
1
Competitieleider in 1B moet het zonder coach doen: Emilio Ferrera én zijn staf hebben positief getest

Competitieleider in 1B moet het zonder coach doen: Emilio Ferrera én zijn staf hebben positief getest

16:08
2
Volgende week wacht de kraker tussen Antwerp en Beerschot: "Moeilijk om te zeggen wie de favoriet is"

Volgende week wacht de kraker tussen Antwerp en Beerschot: "Moeilijk om te zeggen wie de favoriet is"

15:15
22
Alweer vijf in het mandje: "We geven het weg in cadeauverpakking" en "Fouten tegen basis van verdedigen"

Alweer vijf in het mandje: "We geven het weg in cadeauverpakking" en "Fouten tegen basis van verdedigen"

14:40
1
Zijn we aan het vijfde trainersontslag toe dit seizoen? 'Crisisberaad bij STVV'

Zijn we aan het vijfde trainersontslag toe dit seizoen? 'Crisisberaad bij STVV'

14:58
1
Chris Durkin neemt geen blad voor de mond: "Verschil met Beerschot is enorm groot"

Chris Durkin neemt geen blad voor de mond: "Verschil met Beerschot is enorm groot"

14:04
Zinho Vanheusden geeft toe dat de tweede strafschop er niet mocht komen: "Maar de gelijkmaker was wel verdiend"

Zinho Vanheusden geeft toe dat de tweede strafschop er niet mocht komen: "Maar de gelijkmaker was wel verdiend"

13:28
22
Jonge Belgische verdediger maakt basisdebuut tegen Westerlo: "Tevreden, maar nog veel werk aan de winkel"

Jonge Belgische verdediger maakt basisdebuut tegen Westerlo: "Tevreden, maar nog veel werk aan de winkel"

13:10
2
OHL is op zijn hoede voor één specifieke kwaliteit van Anderlecht: "Daar moeten we ons bewust van zijn"

OHL is op zijn hoede voor één specifieke kwaliteit van Anderlecht: "Daar moeten we ons bewust van zijn"

13:46
5
Vrouwen Anderlecht gaan winnen bij Club Brugge en houden maximum van de punten

Vrouwen Anderlecht gaan winnen bij Club Brugge en houden maximum van de punten

16:07
Matig Westerlo moet blij zijn met puntendeling bij Lommel

Matig Westerlo moet blij zijn met puntendeling bij Lommel

22:43
Mignolet ziet in tegenstander titelconcurrent: "Ik denk dat het de beste ploeg is die we dit jaar al partij gaven"

Mignolet ziet in tegenstander titelconcurrent: "Ik denk dat het de beste ploeg is die we dit jaar al partij gaven"

12:49
6
Wouter Vrancken 'niet bezig' met eigen positie, Vanderhaeghe spreekt hem moed in

Wouter Vrancken 'niet bezig' met eigen positie, Vanderhaeghe spreekt hem moed in

12:30
2
Vierdeprovincialer trekt aan alarmbel: "Vorig seizoen al 30.000 euro verloren door corona en nu moet grootste inkomstenbron sluiten"

Vierdeprovincialer trekt aan alarmbel: "Vorig seizoen al 30.000 euro verloren door corona en nu moet grootste inkomstenbron sluiten"

11:05
3
"Dat scenario absoluut vermijden": Essevee wil zich laten zien, Antwerp zonder coronagevallen en Lamkel Zé voor start van helse maanden

"Dat scenario absoluut vermijden": Essevee wil zich laten zien, Antwerp zonder coronagevallen en Lamkel Zé voor start van helse maanden

10:30
Vandenhaute geeft aan wat de plannen zijn met Trebel na het seizoen

Vandenhaute geeft aan wat de plannen zijn met Trebel na het seizoen

12:11
8
Defour leverde zwaar in voor een contract bij de club van zijn hart: "KV Mechelen is de enige club waar ik dergelijke toegeving wil voor doen"

Defour leverde zwaar in voor een contract bij de club van zijn hart: "KV Mechelen is de enige club waar ik dergelijke toegeving wil voor doen"

11:49
6
Naar de uitgang gepusht bij KV Kortrijk, maar Ezekiel heeft al snel opnieuw onderdak gevonden bij opmerkelijke club

Naar de uitgang gepusht bij KV Kortrijk, maar Ezekiel heeft al snel opnieuw onderdak gevonden bij opmerkelijke club

11:28
4
Arno Verschueren (Lommel) speelde sterke wedstrijd tegen ex-club: "Hopelijk is de trein vertrokken"

Arno Verschueren (Lommel) speelde sterke wedstrijd tegen ex-club: "Hopelijk is de trein vertrokken"

10:40
1
Einde seizoen voor Van Dijk? "Als dat het geval is, is hij 8 maanden out"

Einde seizoen voor Van Dijk? "Als dat het geval is, is hij 8 maanden out"

10:03
5
De indrukwekkende statistieken van ... Raphael Holzhauser

De indrukwekkende statistieken van ... Raphael Holzhauser

08:30
13

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Premier League

 Speeldag 5 Betfirst
Everton Everton 2-2 Liverpool FC Liverpool FC
Chelsea Chelsea 3-3 Southampton Southampton
Manchester City Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Arsenal
Newcastle United Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United Manchester United
Sheffield United Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham Fulham
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton Brighton
Tottenham Tottenham 3-0 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Leicester City Leicester City 20:15 Aston Villa Aston Villa
2.10 3.60 3.65
West Bromwich West Bromwich 19/10 Burnley Burnley
2.50 3.35 3.05
Leeds United Leeds United 19/10 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
2.55 3.35 2.95

Nieuwste reacties

BZbril BZbril over Zinho Vanheusden geeft toe dat de tweede strafschop er niet mocht komen: "Maar de gelijkmaker was wel verdiend" We Are The Racingboys We Are The Racingboys over KRC Genk - Charleroi: 1-0 brugge onder de zee brugge onder de zee over Coronavirus slaat hard toe bij Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mannaert en nog twee spelers testen positief Noobjectivepress Noobjectivepress over Anthuenis deelt ambitie van Vandenhaute bij Anderlecht: "Met al hun problemen in gedachten, zou een plaats bij de eerste vier al een uitstekend resultaat zijn" Flanel Flanel over Volgende week wacht de kraker tussen Antwerp en Beerschot: "Moeilijk om te zeggen wie de favoriet is" Forever282#lokerenmagnietdood# Forever282#lokerenmagnietdood# over Zulte Waregem - Antwerp: 1-3 Soloria Soloria over Cercle Brugge herhaalt: "Club mag niet beginnen bouwen voor er oplossing is" - Vereniging biedt ook alternatieven aan voor Blankenbergse Steenweg Tutsi Tutsi over Politiek - constructief en respectvol discussie-forum Filip Voos Filip Voos over Coaches analyseren leuke zondagnamiddagmatch: "Had ook 5-8 kunnen zijn" en "Hopelijk gaat het snel over voetbal in plaats van coronagedoe" B.W. KIEL B.W. KIEL over De indrukwekkende statistieken van ... Raphael Holzhauser Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved