Feyenoord-legende diep onder de indruk van Fellaini: "Hij speelt als Ronaldo!" Maar hij is niet alleen, Rode Duivel overladen met lof

Fellaini toonde naast zijn duelkracht ook zijn voetballend vermogen, maar we mogen toch denken dat Feyenoord-legende Pierre van Hooijdonck al het één en ander achterover geslagen had toen hij onderstaande tweet de wereld in stuurde.

Al was hij niet de enige die lof had voor de Rode Duivel. Het zal Fellaini, die vaak bekritiseerd werd bij United, alleszins deugd doen. Al zaten er ook wel wat lolbroeken bij.

Marouane Fellaini’s chest control is something of a masterpiece. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 24, 2017

Fellaini winning every header. Playing a huge role in this game. Hasn't put a foot wrong. Will go unnoticed. — Adam (@DeGeaoIogy) May 24, 2017

Biggest shock of the night: Fellaini had a better pass completion ratio - 83% - than any other United player. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) May 24, 2017

Assists in European finals this season:



1 Fellaini

0 Everyone else on Earth#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/kd5sdleWyj — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) May 24, 2017

Fellaini and Smalling assist in the UEL Final! pic.twitter.com/8EFVGQWs9v — CHAMPION OF EUROPE🏆 (@twt_manunited) May 24, 2017

For all the stick he gets. Marouane Fellaini has been immense tonight. What a performance 👏🏻👏🏻#UELFinal #mufc — Nick Newell (@_NickNewell_) May 24, 2017

Marouane Fellaini, once again, puts in a mighty shift for Man United. Not only carrying out attacking duties, but also defensive. Top case. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 24, 2017

Fellaini has been absolutely brilliant tonight. Absolutely brilliant. — SavUTD (@jonmikesav8) May 24, 2017