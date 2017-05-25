Europa League Europa League

Ajax - Manchester United ()

0
2
ArenA Boulevard 1, 1101 AX Amsterdam - Zuidoost, 1101 Amsterdam
Toeschouwers: 46961
 
Finale
Feyenoord-legende diep onder de indruk van Fellaini: "Hij speelt als Ronaldo!" Maar hij is niet alleen, Rode Duivel overladen met lof
Johan Walckiersdoor Johan Walckiers
Datum
2 reacties

Feyenoord-legende diep onder de indruk van Fellaini: "Hij speelt als Ronaldo!" Maar hij is niet alleen, Rode Duivel overladen met lof

Het verhaal van Marouane Fellaini bij Manchester United liep niet altijd van een leien dakje, maar woensdagavond was hij van levensbelang voor The Red Devils in de Europa League. De lof liet niet lang op zich wachten.

Fellaini toonde naast zijn duelkracht ook zijn voetballend vermogen, maar we mogen toch denken dat Feyenoord-legende Pierre van Hooijdonck al het één en ander achterover geslagen had toen hij onderstaande tweet de wereld in stuurde.

Al was hij niet de enige die lof had voor de Rode Duivel. Het zal Fellaini, die vaak bekritiseerd werd bij United, alleszins deugd doen. Al zaten er ook wel wat lolbroeken bij.

 Finale
24/05 20:45 Ajax Ajax 0-2 Manchester United Manchester United Ajax - Manchester United
