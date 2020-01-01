🎥 Leicester zet Manchester City opnieuw op vier punten
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 0 reacties

Leicester City won eenvoudig van Newcastle United

🎥 Leicester zet Manchester City opnieuw op vier punten

Leicester City is prima aan 2020 begonnen. The Foxes wonnen met 0-3 van Newcastle United.

Newcastle United Newcastle United
0-3
Leicester City Leicester City
Herbeleef

Ayoze Pérez (36’) James Maddison (39’) zijn al een hele tijd uitstekend bezig en brachten Leicester op 0-2. In de slotfase maakte Hamza Choudhury er nog fraai 0-3 van.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers

Meer nieuws

Manchester City heeft weinig overschot tegen Everton, West Ham doet gouden zaak in degradatiestrijd én Noble zet unieke reeks verder

Manchester City heeft weinig overschot tegen Everton, West Ham doet gouden zaak in degradatiestrijd én Noble zet unieke reeks verder

20:43
OFFICIEEL: Beerschot haalt verdediger met verleden bij Marseille binnen

OFFICIEEL: Beerschot haalt verdediger met verleden bij Marseille binnen

20:22
4
Mourinho strikes again: "Ik was inderdaad grof... maar ik was wel grof tegen een idioot"

Mourinho strikes again: "Ik was inderdaad grof... maar ik was wel grof tegen een idioot"

19:19
2
Ajax en Italiaanse topclub willen Vertonghen in januari weghalen bij Tottenham

Ajax en Italiaanse topclub willen Vertonghen in januari weghalen bij Tottenham

19:38
1
Kabasele krijgt opnieuw rood, maar wint van Dendoncker

Kabasele krijgt opnieuw rood, maar wint van Dendoncker

18:58
1
🎥 Ings zet Alderweireld in de wind en smeert Tottenham zure nederlaag aan

🎥 Ings zet Alderweireld in de wind en smeert Tottenham zure nederlaag aan

18:37
Kevin De Bruyne is de beste speler van 2019 in de Premier League volgens deze rating

Kevin De Bruyne is de beste speler van 2019 in de Premier League volgens deze rating

15:46
1
Klopp over concurrent van Origi: "Als hij speelt zoals hij tegen ons voetbalde..."

Klopp over concurrent van Origi: "Als hij speelt zoals hij tegen ons voetbalde..."

17:31
🎥 Heel vaak Ronaldo, af en toe ook iemand anders: de mooiste goals van Real Madrid het afgelopen decennium

🎥 Heel vaak Ronaldo, af en toe ook iemand anders: de mooiste goals van Real Madrid het afgelopen decennium

18:16
2
Wesley scoort in overwinning Aston Villa, maar moest ook geblesseerd naar de kant

Wesley scoort in overwinning Aston Villa, maar moest ook geblesseerd naar de kant

16:28
1
Manchester United wil probleem op het middenveld oplossen met goudhaantje van Benfica

Manchester United wil probleem op het middenveld oplossen met goudhaantje van Benfica

16:07
1
Officieel: Stade Rennes ontdoet zich van flop van 8 miljoen euro

Officieel: Stade Rennes ontdoet zich van flop van 8 miljoen euro

16:49
Gelukkig nieuwjaar: Anderlecht wil pagina omdraaien, Westerlo en Beerschot meteen erg ambitieus

Gelukkig nieuwjaar: Anderlecht wil pagina omdraaien, Westerlo en Beerschot meteen erg ambitieus

10:03
🎥 Chelsea laat kostbare punten liggen tegen Brighton: heerlijke omhaal Jahanbakhsh was de gelijkmaker

🎥 Chelsea laat kostbare punten liggen tegen Brighton: heerlijke omhaal Jahanbakhsh was de gelijkmaker

15:24
Sensationele transfer in de maak? Sterkhouder van Liverpool in gesprek met Real Madrid

Sensationele transfer in de maak? Sterkhouder van Liverpool in gesprek met Real Madrid

14:57
Cristiano Ronaldo denkt na over zijn toekomst: verlengt de Portugees zijn contract bij Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo denkt na over zijn toekomst: verlengt de Portugees zijn contract bij Juventus?

15:18
Fans KV Oostende niet mals voor Marc Coucke: "Je ging de 'club van uw hart' toch nooit verlaten?"

Fans KV Oostende niet mals voor Marc Coucke: "Je ging de 'club van uw hart' toch nooit verlaten?"

13:54
10
📷 Romelu Lukaku maakt de balans op: "Een decennium vol emoties"

📷 Romelu Lukaku maakt de balans op: "Een decennium vol emoties"

14:36
Joachim Van Damme spreekt over moeilijke jaren, operatie Propere Handen en veel meer: "Privé door het stof gaan het moeilijkst"

Joachim Van Damme spreekt over moeilijke jaren, operatie Propere Handen en veel meer: "Privé door het stof gaan het moeilijkst"

12:30
De transfermarkt is open: wanneer sluit ze in Europa en elders?

De transfermarkt is open: wanneer sluit ze in Europa en elders?

14:15
Enorme domper voor Chelsea: Engelse topclub lijdt zware financiële verliezen

Enorme domper voor Chelsea: Engelse topclub lijdt zware financiële verliezen

12:51
3
Concurrent minder voor Axel Witsel: Duitse middenvelder trekt naar Portugal

Concurrent minder voor Axel Witsel: Duitse middenvelder trekt naar Portugal

13:33
Michel Louwagie openhartig: "Weet niet of ik het nog opnieuw zou doen" en "Voel me geen Bruggeling meer"

Michel Louwagie openhartig: "Weet niet of ik het nog opnieuw zou doen" en "Voel me geen Bruggeling meer"

12:09
8
Het opbod kan beginnen: 'Duitse, Italiaanse én Engelse interesse in sterkhouder KRC Genk'

Het opbod kan beginnen: 'Duitse, Italiaanse én Engelse interesse in sterkhouder KRC Genk'

11:48
1
Hans Vanaken praat over zijn toekomst én penaltygeval PSG: "Als het nu niet komt ..." en "Wat gebeurd is ..."

Hans Vanaken praat over zijn toekomst én penaltygeval PSG: "Als het nu niet komt ..." en "Wat gebeurd is ..."

11:27
1
Miljoenentransfer voor Club Brugge? 'PSG klopt aan voor sterkhouder'

Miljoenentransfer voor Club Brugge? 'PSG klopt aan voor sterkhouder'

09:21
29
Laatste kans: win nog snel een topboek over Eden Hazard!

Laatste kans: win nog snel een topboek over Eden Hazard!

10:45
OFFICIEEL: ex-coach Union en RWDM trekt naar Luik

OFFICIEEL: ex-coach Union en RWDM trekt naar Luik

10:24
🎥 Thomas Vermaelen heeft meteen een prijs beet, eerste doelpunt van 2020 is knullige owngoal

🎥 Thomas Vermaelen heeft meteen een prijs beet, eerste doelpunt van 2020 is knullige owngoal

09:42
Voetbal op Nieuwjaar: Enkele Engelse toppers om naar uit te kijken

Voetbal op Nieuwjaar: Enkele Engelse toppers om naar uit te kijken

09:00
Mertens kan ook naar La Liga, topclub toont interesse

Mertens kan ook naar La Liga, topclub toont interesse

31/12/2019
1
"Dat Bayat de eerste voorzitter mag zijn die een beker omhoog mag steken!"

"Dat Bayat de eerste voorzitter mag zijn die een beker omhoog mag steken!"

31/12/2019
32
Mathijssen over wat er moet gebeuren bij Genk: "Hij moet de spelbepalende figuur worden"

Mathijssen over wat er moet gebeuren bij Genk: "Hij moet de spelbepalende figuur worden"

31/12/2019
6
20 miljoen betaald, maar Haaland zou in totaal 80 kosten: vader en manager strijken exhuberant bedrag op

20 miljoen betaald, maar Haaland zou in totaal 80 kosten: vader en manager strijken exhuberant bedrag op

31/12/2019
8
Kan Cercle het tij nog keren: "Bijna onmogelijk"

Kan Cercle het tij nog keren: "Bijna onmogelijk"

31/12/2019
16
Boskamp blijft bij standpunt over Lamkel Ze: "Veel ploegmaats moeten toch genoeg krijgen van die gozer?"

Boskamp blijft bij standpunt over Lamkel Ze: "Veel ploegmaats moeten toch genoeg krijgen van die gozer?"

31/12/2019
22

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Premier League

 Speeldag 21 Betfirst
Brighton Brighton 1-1 Chelsea Chelsea
Burnley Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa Aston Villa
Newcastle United Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City Leicester City
Watford Watford 2-1 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Southampton Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Tottenham
Norwich City Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 4-0 Bournemouth Bournemouth
Manchester City Manchester City 2-1 Everton Everton
Arsenal Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Manchester United
1.09 9.50 23.25
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 02/01 Sheffield United Sheffield United
1.29 5.85 13.00

Nieuwste reacties

Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY over OFFICIEEL: Beerschot haalt verdediger met verleden bij Marseille binnen Football 4 Ever Football 4 Ever over Twee jonge holebi-mannen aangevallen in Gent, Buffalo's komen met bijzonder knap signaal jellek jellek over Mourinho strikes again: "Ik was inderdaad grof... maar ik was wel grof tegen een idioot" Forever282 smeeaarlap Forever282 smeeaarlap over Flair topic jellek jellek over Makelaar van Benteke drukt geruchten de kop in: "Hij zit gewoon in Londen" Red/White Red/White over Miljoenentransfer voor Club Brugge? 'PSG klopt aan voor sterkhouder' jellek jellek over 5 titels en toch niet 'kampioen van het decennium'... Club Brugge steekt Anderlecht de loef af jellek jellek over Fans KV Oostende niet mals voor Marc Coucke: "Je ging de 'club van uw hart' toch nooit verlaten?" V.Rossi#46 V.Rossi#46 over Enorme domper voor Chelsea: Engelse topclub lijdt zware financiële verliezen jellek jellek over Ajax en Italiaanse topclub willen Vertonghen in januari weghalen bij Tottenham Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved