Na afgelastingen in België, Nederland en Duitsland, maakt storm Ciara nu ook zijn eerste slachtoffer in de Premier League
Clint Vens
| 0 reacties

Het duel van Manchester City en West Ham United is afgelast door stormweer

Storm Ciara houdt lelijk huis in de Europese voetbalcompetities. Nu moet ook de Premier League eraan geloven.

Na de afgelastingen in België, Nederland en het Bundesliga-duel tussen Borussia Mönchengladbach en 1. FC Köln, wordt ook de match tussen FC Manchester City en West Ham United niet gespeeld zondagmiddag. 

Volg Manchester City - West Ham Utd live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 19:01.

