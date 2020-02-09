Na afgelastingen in België, Nederland en Duitsland, maakt storm Ciara nu ook zijn eerste slachtoffer in de Premier League

Na de afgelastingen in België, Nederland en het Bundesliga-duel tussen Borussia Mönchengladbach en 1. FC Köln, wordt ook de match tussen FC Manchester City en West Ham United niet gespeeld zondagmiddag.

