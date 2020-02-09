Na afgelastingen in België, Nederland en Duitsland, maakt storm Ciara nu ook zijn eerste slachtoffer in de Premier League

Het duel van Manchester City en West Ham United is afgelast door stormweer
Foto: © photonews
Storm Ciara houdt lelijk huis in de Europese voetbalcompetities. Nu moet ook de Premier League eraan geloven.
Na de afgelastingen in België, Nederland en het Bundesliga-duel tussen Borussia Mönchengladbach en 1. FC Köln, wordt ook de match tussen FC Manchester City en West Ham United niet gespeeld zondagmiddag.
⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020
Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed.
🔵 #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM
