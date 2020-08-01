OFFICIEEL: Moeskroen huurt een klein leger aan spelers van Lille

Moeskroen krijgt vijf nieuwe spelers ter beschikking van Lille
De overname door Lille werpt zo zijn vruchten af. Eerst was er de financiële steun en nu krijgt Moeskroen ook sportief een serieus duwtje in de rug. De Noord-Franse club stuurt maar liefst vijf nieuwe spelers naar Henegouwen.
Er waren al enkele nieuwe spelers bij Moeskroen te bespeuren tijdens de wedstrijd tegen Lille en nu zijn de huurdeals ook officieel beklonken. Het gaat om Saad Agouzoul (22), Charles-Andreas Brym (21), Eric Bocat (21), Agim Zeka (21) en Hervé Koffi (23).
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀-𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗺 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘇 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝘂𝗿𝗹𝘂𝘀 🤝— Royal Excel Mouscron (@ExcelMouscron) August 1, 2020
Plus d'informations ⤵️https://t.co/nFSmZcuzDx
𝗔𝗴𝗼𝘂𝘇𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗱 𝗱𝗲́𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮̀ 𝗹’𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹 💪🏼— Royal Excel Mouscron (@ExcelMouscron) August 1, 2020
Plus d'informations ⤵️https://t.co/hACsyV0Mdo
𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗱𝗲 𝗹’𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹 ❗️— Royal Excel Mouscron (@ExcelMouscron) August 1, 2020
Plus d'informations ⤵️https://t.co/ojJlrpeFP3
𝗛𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲́ 𝗞𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗻 👐🏼⚽️— Royal Excel Mouscron (@ExcelMouscron) August 1, 2020
Plus d'informations ⤵️https://t.co/SYgFeOCIr5
𝗔𝗴𝗶𝗺 𝗭𝗲𝗸𝗮 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘂 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗿 🏟— Royal Excel Mouscron (@ExcelMouscron) August 1, 2020
Plus d'informations ⤵️https://t.co/X6zxr009IY