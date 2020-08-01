OFFICIEEL: Moeskroen huurt een klein leger aan spelers van Lille
Clint Vens
| 15 reacties

Moeskroen krijgt vijf nieuwe spelers ter beschikking van Lille

OFFICIEEL: Moeskroen huurt een klein leger aan spelers van Lille

De overname door Lille werpt zo zijn vruchten af. Eerst was er de financiële steun en nu krijgt Moeskroen ook sportief een serieus duwtje in de rug. De Noord-Franse club stuurt maar liefst vijf nieuwe spelers naar Henegouwen.

Er waren al enkele nieuwe spelers bij Moeskroen te bespeuren tijdens de wedstrijd tegen Lille en nu zijn de huurdeals ook officieel beklonken. Het gaat om Saad Agouzoul (22), Charles-Andreas Brym (21), Eric Bocat (21), Agim Zeka (21) en Hervé Koffi (23).

15 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Jupiler Pro League
Jupiler Pro League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers

Meer nieuws

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 01/08: Castagne - Yem

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 01/08: Castagne - Yem

13:47
Young Boys voor derde keer op rij kampioen in Zwitserland

Young Boys voor derde keer op rij kampioen in Zwitserland

14:08
'Tottenham richt zich na mislopen Thomas Meunier weer naar andere Rode Duivel'

'Tottenham richt zich na mislopen Thomas Meunier weer naar andere Rode Duivel'

13:47
KV Mechelen verliest nu ook van Metz en sluit voorbereiding af zonder enige winst

KV Mechelen verliest nu ook van Metz en sluit voorbereiding af zonder enige winst

13:25
3
Wim Van Hove (Westerlo) legt zich niet zomaar neer bij uitkomst Pro League: "We zullen er alles aan doen om onze rechten te vrijwaren" Interview

Wim Van Hove (Westerlo) legt zich niet zomaar neer bij uitkomst Pro League: "We zullen er alles aan doen om onze rechten te vrijwaren"

20:50
237
Beerschot-icoon Joske is 'hiel content': "Als wij het niet verdienen, dan verdient niemand het"

Beerschot-icoon Joske is 'hiel content': "Als wij het niet verdienen, dan verdient niemand het"

13:04
9
Anderlecht wint stadsderby tegen RWDM met veredeld B-elftal

Anderlecht wint stadsderby tegen RWDM met veredeld B-elftal

12:37
22
Eindelijk witte rook! Pro League kiest voor 18 clubs in 1A: goed nieuws voor Beerschot, OHL en Waasland-Beveren

Eindelijk witte rook! Pro League kiest voor 18 clubs in 1A: goed nieuws voor Beerschot, OHL en Waasland-Beveren

15:33
417
AA Gent laat verdediger na weinig succesvolle tweede passage alweer vertrekken

AA Gent laat verdediger na weinig succesvolle tweede passage alweer vertrekken

12:00
2
Bezorgt tandem Aubameyang-Lacazette Arsenal straks de FA Cup?

Bezorgt tandem Aubameyang-Lacazette Arsenal straks de FA Cup?

12:21
Refaelov wil zijn kunstje van vijf jaar geleden herhalen: "Mijn respect voor Club Brugge is eeuwig, maar een goal in de bekerfinale niet vieren, zou fake zijn"

Refaelov wil zijn kunstje van vijf jaar geleden herhalen: "Mijn respect voor Club Brugge is eeuwig, maar een goal in de bekerfinale niet vieren, zou fake zijn"

11:39
2
🎥 Anderlecht speelt deze zaterdag twee oefenmatchen, volg ze hier allebei LIVE

🎥 Anderlecht speelt deze zaterdag twee oefenmatchen, volg ze hier allebei LIVE

10:18
44
Eindelijk weer voetbal! Club Brugge en Antwerp strijden om de Beker van België in een lege Heizel

Eindelijk weer voetbal! Club Brugge en Antwerp strijden om de Beker van België in een lege Heizel

11:21
OFFICIEEL: Lommel legt Club-Brugge target vast voor vier seizoenen

OFFICIEEL: Lommel legt Club-Brugge target vast voor vier seizoenen

10:37
12
De Pro League doet een warme oproep aan de voetbalsupporters: "Dat zou dat wel eens een extra argument kunnen zijn om het voetbal de komende weekends te laten doorgaan"

De Pro League doet een warme oproep aan de voetbalsupporters: "Dat zou dat wel eens een extra argument kunnen zijn om het voetbal de komende weekends te laten doorgaan"

09:40
13
Anderlecht gaat zich nog flink roeren: Percy Tau, een Amerikaans international en nog een extra spits op de radar

Anderlecht gaat zich nog flink roeren: Percy Tau, een Amerikaans international en nog een extra spits op de radar

09:21
25
Faes, Foket en De Smet schrijven een stukje geschiedenis bij Stade Reims

Faes, Foket en De Smet schrijven een stukje geschiedenis bij Stade Reims

09:58
1
Competitieformat met 18 ploegen goedgekeurd voor twee jaar, maar nieuwe regel kan formule al na één seizoen grondig door elkaar schudden

Competitieformat met 18 ploegen goedgekeurd voor twee jaar, maar nieuwe regel kan formule al na één seizoen grondig door elkaar schudden

08:39
2
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 31/07: Wagué - Ibrahimovic - Pjaca - Foulon - Buatu Mananga - Lemoine - David

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 31/07: Wagué - Ibrahimovic - Pjaca - Foulon - Buatu Mananga - Lemoine - David

21:51
'Philippe Clement kiest voor piepjong spitsenduo in de bekerfinale tegen Antwerp'

'Philippe Clement kiest voor piepjong spitsenduo in de bekerfinale tegen Antwerp'

08:58
1
Ambitieus Roeselare wil plek van Brugse beloften in 1B: "Bijzonder onlogisch dat de U23 van Club Brugge wel een licentie voor 1B krijgen"

Ambitieus Roeselare wil plek van Brugse beloften in 1B: "Bijzonder onlogisch dat de U23 van Club Brugge wel een licentie voor 1B krijgen"

07:59
46
PSG voegt nog maar eens een prijs toe aan zijn trofeekast, maar dat heeft grote gevolgen voor Denayer en co

PSG voegt nog maar eens een prijs toe aan zijn trofeekast, maar dat heeft grote gevolgen voor Denayer en co

08:21
Euforie bij Waasland-Beveren: "Nu laten zien dat we ook thuishoren op het hoogste niveau"

Euforie bij Waasland-Beveren: "Nu laten zien dat we ook thuishoren op het hoogste niveau"

17:51
71
Aanvoerder Faris Haroun net op tijd fit voor bekerfinale: "Underdog? Dat zijn we al drie jaar..."

Aanvoerder Faris Haroun net op tijd fit voor bekerfinale: "Underdog? Dat zijn we al drie jaar..."

06:00
11
Barcelona zoekt opties voor voormalig Eupen-speler

Barcelona zoekt opties voor voormalig Eupen-speler

21:51
1
Peter Croonen tevreden met uiteindelijke beslissing: "Breed gedragen akkoord"

Peter Croonen tevreden met uiteindelijke beslissing: "Breed gedragen akkoord"

21:10
17
Vijf spelers geraken besmet met coronavirs bij club Matz Sels

Vijf spelers geraken besmet met coronavirs bij club Matz Sels

22:12
2
Sprokkels 31/07: Moeskroen - Metz - KV Mechelen - Sint-Truiden - Waasland-Beveren - Charleroi - KRC Genk - Sorloth

Sprokkels 31/07: Moeskroen - Metz - KV Mechelen - Sint-Truiden - Waasland-Beveren - Charleroi - KRC Genk - Sorloth

18:14
Jonathan Buatu strijkt opnieuw neer in de Jupiler Pro League

Jonathan Buatu strijkt opnieuw neer in de Jupiler Pro League

18:52
🎥 Eindelijk is 't zover voor Beerschot: een rollercoaster van zeven jaar emoties richting 1A

🎥 Eindelijk is 't zover voor Beerschot: een rollercoaster van zeven jaar emoties richting 1A

16:36
29
Het nieuwe 1B: Club Brugge U23 vulte de leegte op en na twee jaar weer profvoetbal op het Lisp

Het nieuwe 1B: Club Brugge U23 vulte de leegte op en na twee jaar weer profvoetbal op het Lisp

18:11
175
'Zlatan Ibrahimovic blijft nog een jaartje langer ploegmaat van Alexis Saelemaekers'

'Zlatan Ibrahimovic blijft nog een jaartje langer ploegmaat van Alexis Saelemaekers'

21:30
2
Lierse-Kempenzonen haalt nog het meeste profijt uit nieuwe format: "Wij zijn klaar voor 1B"

Lierse-Kempenzonen haalt nog het meeste profijt uit nieuwe format: "Wij zijn klaar voor 1B"

20:40
25
Opdoffer voor Genk: opnieuw positieve test en een extra week in quarantaine

Opdoffer voor Genk: opnieuw positieve test en een extra week in quarantaine

19:14
4
'Ex-Anderlechtaanvaller op weg naar Italiaanse promovendus'

'Ex-Anderlechtaanvaller op weg naar Italiaanse promovendus'

20:19
1
Mogelijke aanwinst brengt al eerste bezoek aan Anderlecht

Mogelijke aanwinst brengt al eerste bezoek aan Anderlecht

19:35
6

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Vriendschappelijk

Nieuwste reacties

TRIKKE TRIKKE over Anderlecht wint stadsderby tegen RWDM met veredeld B-elftal Genkie91 Genkie91 over Beerschot-icoon Joske is 'hiel content': "Als wij het niet verdienen, dan verdient niemand het" Blauw zwart Jan Breydel Blauw zwart Jan Breydel over KV Mechelen verliest nu ook van Metz en sluit voorbereiding af zonder enige winst Wekke2002 Wekke2002 over Wim Van Hove (Westerlo) legt zich niet zomaar neer bij uitkomst Pro League: "We zullen er alles aan doen om onze rechten te vrijwaren" NY Cosmos NY Cosmos over Ambitieus Roeselare wil plek van Brugse beloften in 1B: "Bijzonder onlogisch dat de U23 van Club Brugge wel een licentie voor 1B krijgen" Soloria Soloria over De Pro League doet een warme oproep aan de voetbalsupporters: "Dat zou dat wel eens een extra argument kunnen zijn om het voetbal de komende weekends te laten doorgaan" Don Vagino Don Vagino over Lierse-Kempenzonen haalt nog het meeste profijt uit nieuwe format: "Wij zijn klaar voor 1B" BAN NOK SOI BAN NOK SOI over Refaelov wil zijn kunstje van vijf jaar geleden herhalen: "Mijn respect voor Club Brugge is eeuwig, maar een goal in de bekerfinale niet vieren, zou fake zijn" King of Banterbury King of Banterbury over Anderlecht gaat zich nog flink roeren: Percy Tau, een Amerikaans international en nog een extra spits op de radar SNR SNR over OFFICIEEL: Moeskroen huurt een klein leger aan spelers van Lille Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved