Aleksandar Mitrovic trapt zich in de geschiedenisboeken in Engelse tweede klasse

Aleksandar Mitrovic trapt zich in de geschiedenisboeken in Engelse tweede klasse

Fulham won woensdagavond in eigen huis met 2-1 van Peterborough. De Cottagers mochten andermaal hun Servische sluipschutter bedanken. Aleksandar Mitrovic bezorgde zijn team met twee doelpunten de drie punten en zichzelf een plekje in de geschiedenisboeken.

Fulham Fulham
2-1
Peterborough United Peterborough United
Herbeleef

De 27-jarige spits zit intussen aan 33 doelpunten, wat een absoluut record is in het Championship. De ex-spits van Anderlecht had voor dit kunststukje slechts dertig wedstrijden nodig. Mitrogoal heeft nog veertien wedstrijden om het record nog wat scherper te stellen. 

Liftploeg Fulham staat intussen aan de leiding in de Engelse tweede klasse. Het telt negen punten meer dan eerste achtervolger Bournemouth, dat wel nog twee wedstrijden achter de hand heeft.

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Fulham Fulham 32 67 20 7 5 81-29 52 G W W V W
2. Bournemouth Bournemouth 30 58 17 7 6 49-26 23 V V W W W
3. QPR QPR 33 56 16 8 9 49-38 11 G V V G W
4. Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town 34 56 15 11 8 44-36 8 W G G W W
5. Blackburn Blackburn 33 54 15 9 9 45-34 11 G V V G V
6. Sheffield United Sheffield United 32 53 15 8 9 44-33 11 W G G W W
7. Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 32 52 15 7 10 41-32 9 W G W V W
8. Luton Town Luton Town 32 51 14 9 9 45-37 8 W W V W W
9. Coventry City Coventry City 32 50 14 8 10 42-37 5 G W V W W
10. Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest 32 48 13 9 10 43-33 10 W V W G G
11. West Bromwich West Bromwich 33 46 12 10 11 35-30 5 V V G V V
12. Millwall Millwall 32 46 12 10 10 35-34 1 G V W W W
13. Preston North End Preston North End 34 46 11 13 10 37-38 -1 W G W V G
14. Stoke City Stoke City 32 44 12 8 12 41-36 5 G W G G V
15. Blackpool Blackpool 33 42 11 9 13 36-40 -4 W G V G V
16. Derby County Derby County 33 42 10 12 11 34-37 -3 V W V W V
17. Bristol City Bristol City 34 40 11 7 16 45-61 -16 V W V W V
18. Swansea Swansea 31 38 10 8 13 32-43 -11 V W V W V
19. Birmingham City Birmingham City 34 37 9 10 15 40-53 -13 V V W G V
20. Cardiff City Cardiff City 33 36 10 6 17 40-53 -13 W V W G V
21. Reading Reading 33 35 10 5 18 41-63 -22 V V G W W
22. Hull City Hull City 34 34 9 7 18 27-39 -12 V V G G V
23. Peterborough United Peterborough United 32 21 5 6 21 24-63 -39 V V G V V
24. Barnsley Barnsley 32 20 4 8 20 21-46 -25 V V W V W
0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

The Championship
The Championship Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Fulham
Peterborough United
Aleksandar Mitrovic

Meer nieuws

Analist laat geen spaander heel van Manchester United: "Dit is niet om aan te zien"

Analist laat geen spaander heel van Manchester United: "Dit is niet om aan te zien"

07:53
Heel druk programma op komst voor Buffalo's: "Zullen dat goed moeten managen" en "Zoals tegen Seraing zal het niet altijd zijn"

Heel druk programma op komst voor Buffalo's: "Zullen dat goed moeten managen" en "Zoals tegen Seraing zal het niet altijd zijn"

07:36
"Ik mis spelvreugde": ex-coach maakt zich zorgen om Romelu Lukaku

"Ik mis spelvreugde": ex-coach maakt zich zorgen om Romelu Lukaku

07:21
Premier League: Salah en Mane maken gehakt van Leeds United, Tottenham loopt een blauwtje bij Burnley

Premier League: Salah en Mane maken gehakt van Leeds United, Tottenham loopt een blauwtje bij Burnley

07:05
📷 Roman Yaremchuk scoort levensbelangrijk doelpunt in Champions League en komt met politiek statement

📷 Roman Yaremchuk scoort levensbelangrijk doelpunt in Champions League en komt met politiek statement

06:45
Na racistische uitlatingen aan het adres van Kompany en co: kans op vervolging lijkt klein

Na racistische uitlatingen aan het adres van Kompany en co: kans op vervolging lijkt klein

06:25
3
'Barcelona heeft nood aan defensieve versterking en kijkt voor twee pionnen richting Londen'

'Barcelona heeft nood aan defensieve versterking en kijkt voor twee pionnen richting Londen'

06:06
Aanvallers Gent dartelen, maar toch bezorgdheid na 4-0 - onderzoeken zullen volgen

Aanvallers Gent dartelen, maar toch bezorgdheid na 4-0 - onderzoeken zullen volgen

22:10
Rondje op het Kampioenenbal: Vertonghen en Benfica houden Ajax in bedwang, Manchester United pas in slotfase beloond

Rondje op het Kampioenenbal: Vertonghen en Benfica houden Ajax in bedwang, Manchester United pas in slotfase beloond

22:55
1
Een kater bij Jelle Van Damme lanceerde de carrière van Vermaelen: "Ik werd rond de middag wakker en had diverse gemiste oproepen"

Een kater bij Jelle Van Damme lanceerde de carrière van Vermaelen: "Ik werd rond de middag wakker en had diverse gemiste oproepen"

22:22
1
Defour is binnenkort (opnieuw) weg bij Mechelen: "Ik wil zien hoe het er op een ander aan toegaat"

Defour is binnenkort (opnieuw) weg bij Mechelen: "Ik wil zien hoe het er op een ander aan toegaat"

21:32
1
Neymar weet héél goed waar hij na PSG heen wil: "Op die manier zie ik me wel nog een tijdje voetballen"

Neymar weet héél goed waar hij na PSG heen wil: "Op die manier zie ik me wel nog een tijdje voetballen"

21:51
Voormalig ploegmaat weet wat het probleem is: "Hazard kan het leven zoals Cristiano Ronaldo niet aan"

Voormalig ploegmaat weet wat het probleem is: "Hazard kan het leven zoals Cristiano Ronaldo niet aan"

21:13
'PSG lijkt eindelijk door te hebben dat Mbappé zijn biezen pakt en richt meteen pijlen op toptarget'

'PSG lijkt eindelijk door te hebben dat Mbappé zijn biezen pakt en richt meteen pijlen op toptarget'

20:54
Dak gaat er nu ook figuurlijk af: dominante Buffalo's hebben geen kind aan zwak Seraing en blijven in race voor play-off 1

Dak gaat er nu ook figuurlijk af: dominante Buffalo's hebben geen kind aan zwak Seraing en blijven in race voor play-off 1

20:36
La Gazzetta dello Sport is formeel: 'Via deze club wil Januzaj een WK-selectie bemachtigen'

La Gazzetta dello Sport is formeel: 'Via deze club wil Januzaj een WK-selectie bemachtigen'

20:16
4
De totale ommekeer? 'Dembélé wil plots toch verlengen bij Barça en de Fransman heeft daar een héél goede reden voor'

De totale ommekeer? 'Dembélé wil plots toch verlengen bij Barça en de Fransman heeft daar een héél goede reden voor'

19:57
Nog nooit de selectie gehaald onder Schreuder: wat nu met miljoenenaankoop?

Nog nooit de selectie gehaald onder Schreuder: wat nu met miljoenenaankoop?

19:19
13
Mag Anderlecht hopen op verlengd verblijf van aanvaller? 'Belgische recordkampioen opent gesprekken met moederclub om huur te verlengen'

Mag Anderlecht hopen op verlengd verblijf van aanvaller? 'Belgische recordkampioen opent gesprekken met moederclub om huur te verlengen'

19:38
4
Nicolas Lombaerts blikt terug op passage bij KV Oostende: "Ze hebben er alles aan gedaan om mij het leven zuur te maken en buiten te krijgen"

Nicolas Lombaerts blikt terug op passage bij KV Oostende: "Ze hebben er alles aan gedaan om mij het leven zuur te maken en buiten te krijgen"

18:25
9
Aanduidingen speeldag 29: degradatietopper voor Verboomen, Visser moet clash in goede banen leiden

Aanduidingen speeldag 29: degradatietopper voor Verboomen, Visser moet clash in goede banen leiden

16:24
12
Overname geregeld, nu prompt ontslagen: "Nieuwe bazen, nieuwe wetten"

Overname geregeld, nu prompt ontslagen: "Nieuwe bazen, nieuwe wetten"

18:04
1
Sprokkels 23/02: Vanzeir - Anderlecht - Club Brugge - Najar Rodriguez - Mourinho - Steijn - Teixeira - Ajax - Eupen

Sprokkels 23/02: Vanzeir - Anderlecht - Club Brugge - Najar Rodriguez - Mourinho - Steijn - Teixeira - Ajax - Eupen

17:24
UPDATE- Union en Bondsparket gaan niet in beroep: Vanzeir vijf wedstrijden geschorst

UPDATE- Union en Bondsparket gaan niet in beroep: Vanzeir vijf wedstrijden geschorst

17:22
26
Ritchie De Laet en Birger Verstraete over vriendschap, kinderen en haatreacties: "Ze dachten dat het mijn broer was"

Ritchie De Laet en Birger Verstraete over vriendschap, kinderen en haatreacties: "Ze dachten dat het mijn broer was"

17:28
Antonio Conte onder indruk van twee van zijn spelers: "Van vrouw mag je je vergissen, maar niet van doelman en spits"

Antonio Conte onder indruk van twee van zijn spelers: "Van vrouw mag je je vergissen, maar niet van doelman en spits"

17:43
Belgisch jeugdinternational tekent eerste profcontract bij Franse tweedeklasser

Belgisch jeugdinternational tekent eerste profcontract bij Franse tweedeklasser

17:05
Frederik Boi over het seizoen van Cercle Brugge: "Ik zie niet in waarom Cercle Brugge de Europe play-off niet zou kunnen halen" Interview

Frederik Boi over het seizoen van Cercle Brugge: "Ik zie niet in waarom Cercle Brugge de Europe play-off niet zou kunnen halen"

16:45
3
Nieuw stadion Club Brugge weer wat verder weg: "Zoveelste mokerslag voor voetbal en economie in onze regio"

Nieuw stadion Club Brugge weer wat verder weg: "Zoveelste mokerslag voor voetbal en economie in onze regio"

13:15
69
🎥 De Ideale Wereld steekt de draak met Dante Vanzeir: "Als ge vanavond niet kijkt, sla ik gegarandeerd op uw bakkes"

🎥 De Ideale Wereld steekt de draak met Dante Vanzeir: "Als ge vanavond niet kijkt, sla ik gegarandeerd op uw bakkes"

16:01
📷 Heuglijk nieuws voor Hans Vanaken en partner Lauren

📷 Heuglijk nieuws voor Hans Vanaken en partner Lauren

15:40
8
Hoe zou het nog zijn met... Stéphane Badji?

Hoe zou het nog zijn met... Stéphane Badji?

15:01
4
Domper voor Borussia Dortmund: Duitsers moeten scheve situatie bij Rangers rechtzetten zonder sterspeler

Domper voor Borussia Dortmund: Duitsers moeten scheve situatie bij Rangers rechtzetten zonder sterspeler

14:42
OFFICIEEL: Belgische flankspeler (ex-Club Brugge) maakt het seizoen vol in Rusland

OFFICIEEL: Belgische flankspeler (ex-Club Brugge) maakt het seizoen vol in Rusland

14:00
Antwerp kent zijn straf na aansteker-incident met Deniz Undav (Union)

Antwerp kent zijn straf na aansteker-incident met Deniz Undav (Union)

13:38
15
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 23/02: Walicki - Martínez

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 23/02: Walicki - Martínez

12:40

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

The Championship

 Speeldag 34 Betfirst
Bristol City Bristol City 1-2 Coventry City Coventry City
Hull City Hull City 0-2 Barnsley Barnsley
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 2-1 West Bromwich West Bromwich
Preston North End Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Reading Reading 2-1 Birmingham City Birmingham City
Stoke City Stoke City 1-2 Luton Town Luton Town
Derby County Derby County 1-2 Millwall Millwall
Fulham Fulham 2-1 Peterborough United Peterborough United
QPR QPR 2-1 Blackpool Blackpool
Sheffield United Sheffield United 1-0 Blackburn Blackburn
Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town 2-1 Cardiff City Cardiff City
Swansea Swansea 26/04 Bournemouth Bournemouth

Nieuwste reacties

Bucky Bollie Bucky Bollie over Nieuw stadion Club Brugge weer wat verder weg: "Zoveelste mokerslag voor voetbal en economie in onze regio" Bucky Bollie Bucky Bollie over Na racistische uitlatingen aan het adres van Kompany en co: kans op vervolging lijkt klein The_great_old The_great_old over Aanduidingen speeldag 29: degradatietopper voor Verboomen, Visser moet clash in goede banen leiden Carincha Carincha over Mag Anderlecht hopen op verlengd verblijf van aanvaller? 'Belgische recordkampioen opent gesprekken met moederclub om huur te verlengen' FCBalto FCBalto over Nicolas Lombaerts blikt terug op passage bij KV Oostende: "Ze hebben er alles aan gedaan om mij het leven zuur te maken en buiten te krijgen" Vos Genk Vos Genk over Afscheid van Origi bij Liverpool staat in de steigers: 'Rode Duivel onderhandelt met deze twee clubs' Tutsi Tutsi over Politiek - constructief en respectvol discussie-forum somseensgelijk somseensgelijk over Defour is binnenkort (opnieuw) weg bij Mechelen: "Ik wil zien hoe het er op een ander aan toegaat" somseensgelijk somseensgelijk over Een kater bij Jelle Van Damme lanceerde de carrière van Vermaelen: "Ik werd rond de middag wakker en had diverse gemiste oproepen" No Regret No Regret over Nog nooit de selectie gehaald onder Schreuder: wat nu met miljoenenaankoop? Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Cookies Instellingen
Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved