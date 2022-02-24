Aleksandar Mitrovic trapt zich in de geschiedenisboeken in Engelse tweede klasse

Fulham won woensdagavond in eigen huis met 2-1 van Peterborough. De Cottagers mochten andermaal hun Servische sluipschutter bedanken. Aleksandar Mitrovic bezorgde zijn team met twee doelpunten de drie punten en zichzelf een plekje in de geschiedenisboeken.

De 27-jarige spits zit intussen aan 33 doelpunten, wat een absoluut record is in het Championship. De ex-spits van Anderlecht had voor dit kunststukje slechts dertig wedstrijden nodig. Mitrogoal heeft nog veertien wedstrijden om het record nog wat scherper te stellen.

Liftploeg Fulham staat intussen aan de leiding in de Engelse tweede klasse. Het telt negen punten meer dan eerste achtervolger Bournemouth, dat wel nog twee wedstrijden achter de hand heeft.