UEFA geeft héél duidelijk signaal: geen Russische clubs of nationale ploegen meer welkom in Europese competities

UEFA heeft op die manier een héél duidelijk signaal na de inval van Rusland in Oekraïne. Alle Russische clubs worden ook volgend seizoen uit de Europese voetbalcompetities geweerd.

Maar dat is niet alles. Het Russische vrouwenelftal is komende zomer niet welkom op het EK, terwijl het Russische bid om Euro 2028 of Euro 2032 te organiseren zonder meer wordt geweigerd.

Russia will not participate in this summer's UEFA Women's EURO 2022.



Portugal, the opponent defeated by Russia in the qualifying play-offs, will now participate in Group C.



Additionally, Russian teams will not participate in UEFA club competitions next season.



