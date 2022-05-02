UEFA geeft héél duidelijk signaal: geen Russische clubs of nationale ploegen meer welkom in Europese competities
Manuel Gonzalez
Manuel Gonzalez
| 2 reacties

UEFA bant alle Russische teams van de toernooien

UEFA geeft héél duidelijk signaal: geen Russische clubs of nationale ploegen meer welkom in Europese competities

UEFA heeft keihard ingegrepen. De Europese voetbalbond bant Rusland van alle Europese competities.

UEFA heeft op die manier een héél duidelijk signaal na de inval van Rusland in Oekraïne. Alle Russische clubs worden ook volgend seizoen uit de Europese voetbalcompetities geweerd. 

Maar dat is niet alles. Het Russische vrouwenelftal is komende zomer niet welkom op het EK, terwijl het Russische bid om Euro 2028 of Euro 2032 te organiseren zonder meer wordt geweigerd.

2 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Nations League B
Nations League B Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Groepen Statistieken Transfers
Rusland

Meer nieuws

PSV en Fenerbahçe lonken naar aanvaller, maar... 'Club Brugge hangt prijskaartje van negen miljoen euro rond zijn nek'

PSV en Fenerbahçe lonken naar aanvaller, maar... 'Club Brugge hangt prijskaartje van negen miljoen euro rond zijn nek'

21:32
Raman kon zich eindelijk nog eens tonen: "Ik geef altijd alles, maar het wordt moeilijker om gemotiveerd te blijven"

Raman kon zich eindelijk nog eens tonen: "Ik geef altijd alles, maar het wordt moeilijker om gemotiveerd te blijven"

21:13
OFFICIEEL: KV Mechelen pikt linkspoot op in Oekraïne en heeft meteen eerste zomeraanwinst beet

OFFICIEEL: KV Mechelen pikt linkspoot op in Oekraïne en heeft meteen eerste zomeraanwinst beet

20:35
1
Barcelona en Tottenham onderhandelen, maar speler heeft geen zin in transfer: "Barça is de club waarvoor ik altijd heb willen spelen"

Barcelona en Tottenham onderhandelen, maar speler heeft geen zin in transfer: "Barça is de club waarvoor ik altijd heb willen spelen"

19:57
Vanhaezebrouck heeft intentie om langer bij Gent te blijven: "Maar ik wil niet dat dat naar de buitenwereld wordt gecommuniceerd"

Vanhaezebrouck heeft intentie om langer bij Gent te blijven: "Maar ik wil niet dat dat naar de buitenwereld wordt gecommuniceerd"

20:16
Benito Raman over Brugse supporters: "Achteraf niet wenen als ik reageer"

Benito Raman over Brugse supporters: "Achteraf niet wenen als ik reageer"

13:19
33
Dit is ons 'Team van de Week' op speeldag 2 van de play-offs!

Dit is ons 'Team van de Week' op speeldag 2 van de play-offs!

16:48
Vanden Borre hoopt Duchâtelet tegen het lijf te lopen: "Matchfixing? Ik hoop dat die dag snel komt"

Vanden Borre hoopt Duchâtelet tegen het lijf te lopen: "Matchfixing? Ik hoop dat die dag snel komt"

19:38
9
Stef Wijnants zag miserie op Seraing aankomen: "Mocht dit bij grotere ploegen gebeurd zijn..."

Stef Wijnants zag miserie op Seraing aankomen: "Mocht dit bij grotere ploegen gebeurd zijn..."

18:59
3
Blessure van Mats Rits keerpunt voor Club Brugge? "Hopen dat hij zijn niveau kan halen"

Blessure van Mats Rits keerpunt voor Club Brugge? "Hopen dat hij zijn niveau kan halen"

19:19
1
Club Brugge wilde geen zaken doen met Raiola ondanks overeenkomst met Haaland

Club Brugge wilde geen zaken doen met Raiola ondanks overeenkomst met Haaland

18:42
Topseizoen van Rits eindigt in mineur, hoe lost Club Brugge zijn blessure op?

Topseizoen van Rits eindigt in mineur, hoe lost Club Brugge zijn blessure op?

17:07
13
Anderlecht wil contract van Arnstad openbreken, maar dan zal er meer dan 1B op tafel moeten liggen

Anderlecht wil contract van Arnstad openbreken, maar dan zal er meer dan 1B op tafel moeten liggen

18:23
2
Patrick Goots ziet Club Brugge op juiste moment pieken: "Speelden met de handrem op"

Patrick Goots ziet Club Brugge op juiste moment pieken: "Speelden met de handrem op"

17:26
17
Hugo Camps begrijpt schrijven Alfred Schreuder niet: "Drie momenten in geheugen opslaan"

Hugo Camps begrijpt schrijven Alfred Schreuder niet: "Drie momenten in geheugen opslaan"

17:45
2
Referee Department velt oordeel over strafschopfase met Charles De Ketelaere

Referee Department velt oordeel over strafschopfase met Charles De Ketelaere

16:10
28
Loting in de lagere reeksen: Lokeren-Temse trekt naar ploeg van Luc Nilis, Eendracht Aalst ontvangt Capellen...

Loting in de lagere reeksen: Lokeren-Temse trekt naar ploeg van Luc Nilis, Eendracht Aalst ontvangt Capellen...

16:15
4
Ex-refs niet te spreken over penaltyfase met De Ketelaere: "Tekenend voor de Belgische arbitrage dit seizoen"

Ex-refs niet te spreken over penaltyfase met De Ketelaere: "Tekenend voor de Belgische arbitrage dit seizoen"

07:36
70
SK Deinze stuurt nog een speler met stevige staat van dienst in 1A en 1B door

SK Deinze stuurt nog een speler met stevige staat van dienst in 1A en 1B door

16:29
Ritchie De Laet kan het maar niet begrijpen: "Het is te belachelijk"

Ritchie De Laet kan het maar niet begrijpen: "Het is te belachelijk"

15:51
"Ware gelaat van Gent laten zien" en "Geen doel meer? Willen elke match winnen"

"Ware gelaat van Gent laten zien" en "Geen doel meer? Willen elke match winnen"

13:57
1
Tuchel legt uit waarom hij Lukaku de hele wedstrijd op de bank hield

Tuchel legt uit waarom hij Lukaku de hele wedstrijd op de bank hield

15:32
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 02/05: Martínez - Van Bost - Openda

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 02/05: Martínez - Van Bost - Openda

14:16
Zanger Jan Smit gebombardeerd tot nieuwe voorzitter van FC Volendam

Zanger Jan Smit gebombardeerd tot nieuwe voorzitter van FC Volendam

14:54
🎥 Voetbalbond stelt onderzoek in naar speler van Everton die vuurpijl in publiek gooide

🎥 Voetbalbond stelt onderzoek in naar speler van Everton die vuurpijl in publiek gooide

14:35
3
Erik ten Hag stelt nog extra speler van Ajax voor als transfer voor Man United

Erik ten Hag stelt nog extra speler van Ajax voor als transfer voor Man United

14:16
Carrasco ziet Real Madrid de titel pakken: "Zonder hem zouden ze geen kampioen zijn"

Carrasco ziet Real Madrid de titel pakken: "Zonder hem zouden ze geen kampioen zijn"

13:38
📷 OH Leuven haalt talentvolle verdediger weg bij Club Brugge

📷 OH Leuven haalt talentvolle verdediger weg bij Club Brugge

12:50
4
Union op één zege van Champions League: "Dudenpark zal te klein zijn" en "Blessure Rits kan belangrijke factor zijn"

Union op één zege van Champions League: "Dudenpark zal te klein zijn" en "Blessure Rits kan belangrijke factor zijn"

11:32
9
Alweer klucht met beelden bij fase met De Ketelaere: VAR kon ze niet zelf aanvragen

Alweer klucht met beelden bij fase met De Ketelaere: VAR kon ze niet zelf aanvragen

09:26
27
Loodzwaar verdict: Club Brugge is Mats Rits maandenlang kwijt

Loodzwaar verdict: Club Brugge is Mats Rits maandenlang kwijt

10:07
23
Cyriel Dessers te duur voor Feyenoord? "Dat kan eigenlijk niet"

Cyriel Dessers te duur voor Feyenoord? "Dat kan eigenlijk niet"

12:31
6
Bertrand Layec over strafschopfase in Club Brugge-Anderlecht: "Duwende beweging, maar is dit een clear error?"

Bertrand Layec over strafschopfase in Club Brugge-Anderlecht: "Duwende beweging, maar is dit een clear error?"

09:57
54
Ex-speler Standard, Mechelen en Genk hangt voetbalschoenen aan de haak

Ex-speler Standard, Mechelen en Genk hangt voetbalschoenen aan de haak

12:13
Luik begint als koploper en favoriet aan play-offs: "Getoond dat we de beste ploeg in de reguliere competitie waren"

Luik begint als koploper en favoriet aan play-offs: "Getoond dat we de beste ploeg in de reguliere competitie waren"

11:53
6
Degryse wel érg kritisch voor aanvallers topclubs: "Een vrije schietkans en twéé meter naast ..."

Degryse wel érg kritisch voor aanvallers topclubs: "Een vrije schietkans en twéé meter naast ..."

11:11
10

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Nations League B

 Speeldag 1
Albanië Albanië Geannuleerd Rusland Rusland
Israël Israël 02/06 IJsland IJsland
Servië Servië 02/06 Noorwegen Noorwegen
Slovenië Slovenië 02/06 Zweden Zweden
Finland Finland 04/06 Bosnië-Herzegovina Bosnië-Herzegovina
Montenegro Montenegro 04/06 Roemenië Roemenië
Schotland Schotland 08/06 Armenië Armenië
Ierland Ierland 08/06 Oekraïne Oekraïne

Nieuwste reacties

Sportertje Sportertje over Benito Raman over Brugse supporters: "Achteraf niet wenen als ik reageer" laszlo laszlo over Patrick Goots ziet Club Brugge op juiste moment pieken: "Speelden met de handrem op" Van Rooij F Van Rooij F over UEFA geeft héél duidelijk signaal: geen Russische clubs of nationale ploegen meer welkom in Europese competities CLUBliefde CLUBliefde over Cyriel Dessers te duur voor Feyenoord? "Dat kan eigenlijk niet" RoodwitNr1 RoodwitNr1 over Loting in de lagere reeksen: Lokeren-Temse trekt naar ploeg van Luc Nilis, Eendracht Aalst ontvangt Capellen... Artevelde Artevelde over Referee Department velt oordeel over strafschopfase met Charles De Ketelaere Meut Meut over Vanden Borre hoopt Duchâtelet tegen het lijf te lopen: "Matchfixing? Ik hoop dat die dag snel komt" RoodwitNr1 RoodwitNr1 over Politiek - constructief en respectvol discussie-forum NY Cosmos NY Cosmos over Beloften: Nog steeds geen zekerheid over vierde 1B-ticket, alles wordt beslist op slotspeeldag Dirk-Union Dirk-Union over Union op één zege van Champions League: "Dudenpark zal te klein zijn" en "Blessure Rits kan belangrijke factor zijn" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Cookies Instellingen
Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved