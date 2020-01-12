Praet krijgt enorme lof na verlies: "Beter dan Maddison" en "Enige lichtpunt"

Leicester City verloor zaterdag verrassend van Southampton en gooide zo zijn tweede plaats te grabbel. Dennis Praet scoorde, maar was voor de fans ook het grote lichtpunt van de wedstrijd.

Praet kreeg enorm veel lof en solliciteert nadrukkelijk naar een vaste basisplaats bij Leicester.

Praet has come in to the side and been our best player for two games in a row. He was the only shining light in the midfield yesterday. — for_fuch_sake (@ForFuch) January 12, 2020

It’s clear that Praet can fill in for Wilf whilst he is injured. Shone in the team today despite a poor performance overall 👏🏻 #LCFC pic.twitter.com/CZ4zGlGOSI — Leicester City (@TheCityFoxes) January 11, 2020

Thought praet & ricardo were our only decent players today — Steve Poole (@stevemandy86) January 11, 2020

Praet scored and was committed in every challenge — Peter Coke Tin (@PeterCoekin) January 11, 2020

Agreed with all of the above, Praet was probably the only plus today — Dean Blakey-Tew (@Deanobt) January 11, 2020