Praet krijgt enorme lof na verlies: "Beter dan Maddison" en "Enige lichtpunt"
Johan Walckiers
Johan Walckiers
0 reacties

Dennis Praet solliciteert naar basisplaats bij Leicester City

Praet krijgt enorme lof na verlies: "Beter dan Maddison" en "Enige lichtpunt"
Foto: © photonews

Leicester City verloor zaterdag verrassend van Southampton en gooide zo zijn tweede plaats te grabbel. Dennis Praet scoorde, maar was voor de fans ook het grote lichtpunt van de wedstrijd.

Praet kreeg enorm veel lof en solliciteert nadrukkelijk naar een vaste basisplaats bij Leicester.

