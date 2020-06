Najar neemt afscheid van Anderlecht-fans: "Bedankt voor de liefde, hulp en steun!"

“ hello all of my purple and white friends! I’ve taken some time to process everything but wanted to thank you as my time comes to an end at Anderlecht. I wanted to thank you for your love, care and support for myself and my family. I hope that one day I will be back to hear you all supporting the club like you always do. Anderlecht will always have a special place in my heart and I hope that the club can win many titles soon! Success and health to all of you all. Andy Najar

Een bericht gedeeld door Andy Najar (@andy.najar7) op 19 Jun 2020 om 3:26 (PDT)