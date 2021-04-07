Twitter spot met Thomas Meunier na goal van Manchester City

Twitter spot met Thomas Meunier na goal van Manchester City

Thomas Meunier begon in het duel tussen Manchester City en Borussia Dortmund opnieuw op de bank. In de 81ste minuut mocht hij invallen.

Meunier liet zich bij zijn invalbeurt echter niet van zijn beste kant zien. Hij miste een voorzet van Kevin De Bruyne, waardoor Phil Foden alsnog de winnende goal kon scoren voor Manchester City.

