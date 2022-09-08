Mogelijk tien dagen geen voetbal in Verenigd Koninkrijk door overlijden van Queen Elizabeth II

Mogelijk tien dagen geen voetbal in Verenigd Koninkrijk door overlijden van Queen Elizabeth II
Het nieuws over het overlijden van Queen Elizabeth II is in het Verenigd Koninkrijk hard aangekomen. Er zijn tien dagen van nationale rouw afgekondigd en dat kan ook gevolgen hebben voor het voetbal.

Voorlopig is er nog geen officieel nieuws wat sportevenementen betreft in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Er wordt in de Britse pers wel al luidop gesuggereerd dat alle sportevenement zullen worden uitgesteld door die tien dagen van nationale rouw. Dat zou onder meer betekenen dat er komend weekend, en mogelijk ook het weekend erna, geen Premier League-voetbal zal zijn.

Er waren wel wat Britse ploegen die Europees moesten spelen met Manchester United, West Ham United en het Schotse Heart of Midlothian. Die hielden allemaal een minuut stilte voor het begin van hun wedstrijd. Ook alle ploegen hebben al hun steunbeteugingen betuigd op sociale media en hun profielfoto zwart gemaakt. 

