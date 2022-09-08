Mogelijk tien dagen geen voetbal in Verenigd Koninkrijk door overlijden van Queen Elizabeth II
Foto: © photonews
Het nieuws over het overlijden van Queen Elizabeth II is in het Verenigd Koninkrijk hard aangekomen. Er zijn tien dagen van nationale rouw afgekondigd en dat kan ook gevolgen hebben voor het voetbal.
Voorlopig is er nog geen officieel nieuws wat sportevenementen betreft in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Er wordt in de Britse pers wel al luidop gesuggereerd dat alle sportevenement zullen worden uitgesteld door die tien dagen van nationale rouw. Dat zou onder meer betekenen dat er komend weekend, en mogelijk ook het weekend erna, geen Premier League-voetbal zal zijn.
Er waren wel wat Britse ploegen die Europees moesten spelen met Manchester United, West Ham United en het Schotse Heart of Midlothian. Die hielden allemaal een minuut stilte voor het begin van hun wedstrijd. Ook alle ploegen hebben al hun steunbeteugingen betuigd op sociale media en hun profielfoto zwart gemaakt.
West Ham fans sing The National Anthem pic.twitter.com/rcCGCM1uIK— Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) September 8, 2022
It is with profound sadness that we received the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.— England (@England) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty the Queen will be forever linked with some of our most memorable moments – including presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning side. pic.twitter.com/hwK1zV7Kge
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/B0ceXcaoW0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2022
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022
The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1
