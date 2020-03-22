Fellaini reageert op positieve test: "Hoop zo snel mogelijk terug te zijn"

"Beste vrienden, ik heb positief getest op het coronavirus. Bedankt aan de fans, de medische staf en de club voor hun zorg en betrokkenheid. Ik zal de behandeling volgen en hoop zo snel mogelijk terug te keren. Blijf aub allemaal safe!"

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w