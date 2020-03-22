Fellaini reageert op positieve test: "Hoop zo snel mogelijk terug te zijn"
Johan Walckiers
Johan Walckiers
| 0 reacties

Marouane Fellaini reageert in een twitterbericht op zijn positieve coronatest

Fellaini reageert op positieve test: "Hoop zo snel mogelijk terug te zijn"
Foto: © Twitter

Marouane Fellaini werd positief getest op het coronavirus bij zijn terugkeer naar China. De middenvelder van Shandong Luneng laat weten dat alles momenteel nog goed gaat.

"Beste vrienden, ik heb positief getest op het coronavirus. Bedankt aan de fans, de medische staf en de club voor hun zorg en betrokkenheid. Ik zal de behandeling volgen en hoop zo snel mogelijk terug te keren. Blijf aub allemaal safe!"

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Vriendschappelijk
Vriendschappelijk Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Statistieken Transfers
Marouane Fellaini

Meer nieuws

Fellaini is volgens de Chinese media besmet met het coronavirus

Fellaini is volgens de Chinese media besmet met het coronavirus

08:45
2
UEFA-voorzitter looft solidariteit in Europese voetbal: "De Europese Unie kan een voorbeeld nemen aan ons crisismanagement"

UEFA-voorzitter looft solidariteit in Europese voetbal: "De Europese Unie kan een voorbeeld nemen aan ons crisismanagement"

09:53
Toch wel opvallende zin bij afscheid Zetterberg: "Kompany zei dat het niet zijn beslissing was"

Toch wel opvallende zin bij afscheid Zetterberg: "Kompany zei dat het niet zijn beslissing was"

10:56
1
Vertonghen veroordeelt gedrag ploegmaat: "Zouden zware boetes moeten op staan en geld aan dokters geven"

Vertonghen veroordeelt gedrag ploegmaat: "Zouden zware boetes moeten op staan en geld aan dokters geven"

10:14
5
Nederlandse spits in Spanje ziet ook praktische problemen: "In de zomer? Dan is het hier 40 graden in de schaduw"

Nederlandse spits in Spanje ziet ook praktische problemen: "In de zomer? Dan is het hier 40 graden in de schaduw"

11:17
Engelse media kent streefdatum Premier League om te hervatten: voetbal tot in juli

Engelse media kent streefdatum Premier League om te hervatten: voetbal tot in juli

10:35
1
Zetterberg was al langer discussiepunt binnen de club: sinds komst Kompany wist niemand meer wat hij precies deed Analyse

Zetterberg was al langer discussiepunt binnen de club: sinds komst Kompany wist niemand meer wat hij precies deed

09:34
19
KV Mechelen krijgt dan toch nog geld voor Verrips, beide partijen wilden het niet op de spits drijven

KV Mechelen krijgt dan toch nog geld voor Verrips, beide partijen wilden het niet op de spits drijven

09:15
7
🎥 Voor Fellaini met zijn ploegmaats kan trainen staat hem nog twee weken quarantaine te wachten

🎥 Voor Fellaini met zijn ploegmaats kan trainen staat hem nog twee weken quarantaine te wachten

21/03
Ex-voorzitter Real Madrid overleden aan het coronavirus

Ex-voorzitter Real Madrid overleden aan het coronavirus

21/03
1
🎥 Twee spelers van CA Osasuna hebben opvallende manier gevonden om zich bezig te houden

🎥 Twee spelers van CA Osasuna hebben opvallende manier gevonden om zich bezig te houden

21/03
🎥 De vijf mooiste doelpunten van Kevin De Bruyne in de Premier League

🎥 De vijf mooiste doelpunten van Kevin De Bruyne in de Premier League

21/03
1
Paolo Maldini en zijn zoon hebben positief getest op het coronavirus

Paolo Maldini en zijn zoon hebben positief getest op het coronavirus

21/03
3
Verrassende transfer in de maak voor Aubameyang?

Verrassende transfer in de maak voor Aubameyang?

21/03
3
Real Madrid is aanvaller na laatste incident beu en heeft hem aan verschillende clubs aangeboden

Real Madrid is aanvaller na laatste incident beu en heeft hem aan verschillende clubs aangeboden

21/03
3
Ricardo Sa Pinto heeft twee aanbiedingen ontvangen: "Ik wil doorgaan omdat ik al geweldige dingen heb bereikt"

Ricardo Sa Pinto heeft twee aanbiedingen ontvangen: "Ik wil doorgaan omdat ik al geweldige dingen heb bereikt"

21/03
1
Ook sterspeler Juventus besmet met het coronavirus

Ook sterspeler Juventus besmet met het coronavirus

21/03
Robin Van Persie is groot voorstander van de BeNeLiga: "Zou goed zijn voor beide partijen"

Robin Van Persie is groot voorstander van de BeNeLiga: "Zou goed zijn voor beide partijen"

21/03
5
Anderlecht heeft Zetterberg ontslagen om financiële redenen: "Op korte termijn wapenen tegen inkomstenverlies"

Anderlecht heeft Zetterberg ontslagen om financiële redenen: "Op korte termijn wapenen tegen inkomstenverlies"

21/03
30
🎥 Zo kan het ook: Bruno Alves pakt uit met jongleerkunsten... met de borst

🎥 Zo kan het ook: Bruno Alves pakt uit met jongleerkunsten... met de borst

21/03
Fan Board op de tenen getrapt door ontslag Zetterberg: "Als ze hem kunnen ontslaan moet iedereen voor zijn job vrezen"

Fan Board op de tenen getrapt door ontslag Zetterberg: "Als ze hem kunnen ontslaan moet iedereen voor zijn job vrezen"

21/03
4
De soap tussen Barcelona en Neymar zal ook deze zomer doorgaan: 'Hij heeft zijn woord gegeven'

De soap tussen Barcelona en Neymar zal ook deze zomer doorgaan: 'Hij heeft zijn woord gegeven'

21/03
Nilis vertelt over zijn geruzie met Gerets en hoe het zijn einde betekende bij PSV: "Grote trainer, kleine mens"

Nilis vertelt over zijn geruzie met Gerets en hoe het zijn einde betekende bij PSV: "Grote trainer, kleine mens"

21/03
142
Het behoud in 1B blijft onduidelijk: "Andere prioriteiten nu" & "Uitgelezen moment om over het format na te denken" Interview

Het behoud in 1B blijft onduidelijk: "Andere prioriteiten nu" & "Uitgelezen moment om over het format na te denken"

21/03
Werkgever van Nainggolan geeft gehoor aan bakken kritiek en keert onpopulaire beslissing om

Werkgever van Nainggolan geeft gehoor aan bakken kritiek en keert onpopulaire beslissing om

21/03
1
Ook voetbalclubs doen mee met de 'steunkousen': Waasland-Beveren en Gent geven het voorbeeld

Ook voetbalclubs doen mee met de 'steunkousen': Waasland-Beveren en Gent geven het voorbeeld

21/03
Anderlecht ontslaat clubicoon: Pär Zetterberg aan de deur gezet

Anderlecht ontslaat clubicoon: Pär Zetterberg aan de deur gezet

21/03
46
Ondertussen wordt er in Wit-Rusland nog gewoon gevoetbald, mét publiek: President - "Drink 10 cl wodka per dag"

Ondertussen wordt er in Wit-Rusland nog gewoon gevoetbald, mét publiek: President - "Drink 10 cl wodka per dag"

21/03
17
Mathijssen haalt herinnering op aan betreurde Sterchele: "'Ik koop me een bompa-auto zoals jij', zei hij me"

Mathijssen haalt herinnering op aan betreurde Sterchele: "'Ik koop me een bompa-auto zoals jij', zei hij me"

21/03
Zetterberg zag zijn ontslag niet aankomen: "De reden? Die kan je best aan Van Eetvelt vragen"

Zetterberg zag zijn ontslag niet aankomen: "De reden? Die kan je best aan Van Eetvelt vragen"

21/03
61
Waarom spelers op technische werkloosheid zetten misschien toch niet zo'n goed idee is...

Waarom spelers op technische werkloosheid zetten misschien toch niet zo'n goed idee is...

21/03
1
De fauw heeft duidelijke mening: "De play-offs mogen ze van mij laten vallen"

De fauw heeft duidelijke mening: "De play-offs mogen ze van mij laten vallen"

21/03
2
Ceulemans maakte Roger De Vlaeminck kwaad: "Ik heb daar nooit last van gehad"

Ceulemans maakte Roger De Vlaeminck kwaad: "Ik heb daar nooit last van gehad"

21/03
1
Twitter reageert op ontslag Zetterberg: "Te koop: shirt, gedragen in goede en slechte tijden... Moet weg omwille van ontslag Zetterberg"

Twitter reageert op ontslag Zetterberg: "Te koop: shirt, gedragen in goede en slechte tijden... Moet weg omwille van ontslag Zetterberg"

21/03
3
QUIZ: #CoronaFootballTrivia (2): Topshots

QUIZ: #CoronaFootballTrivia (2): Topshots

21/03
Wat als er in eerste Amateur niet meer gevoetbald wordt? 'Deinze promoveert, degradant bekend en geluk voor Lierse K.'

Wat als er in eerste Amateur niet meer gevoetbald wordt? 'Deinze promoveert, degradant bekend en geluk voor Lierse K.'

21/03

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 29 Betfirst
Club Brugge Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge
Anderlecht Anderlecht 7-0 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
Standard Standard 0-0 Sint-Truiden Sint-Truiden
KAA Gent KAA Gent 1-4 Charleroi Charleroi
KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk 0-1 Antwerp Antwerp
Moeskroen Moeskroen 1-0 Waasland-Beveren Waasland-Beveren
KV Oostende KV Oostende 2-4 KRC Genk KRC Genk
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 1-1 Eupen Eupen

Nieuwste reacties

princealbert princealbert over Nilis vertelt over zijn geruzie met Gerets en hoe het zijn einde betekende bij PSV: "Grote trainer, kleine mens" VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu over Naar welke muziek luister je nu Stekelvarken Stekelvarken over Engelse media kent streefdatum Premier League om te hervatten: voetbal tot in juli excelsiorke excelsiorke over Coucke blijft niet bij de pakken zitten na afketsen van overnamedeal KV Oostende Dat gaat er los Dat gaat er los over Robin Van Persie is groot voorstander van de BeNeLiga: "Zou goed zijn voor beide partijen" Warlord Warlord over Een oplossing die goed is voor iedereen? Die bestaat niet, maar je kan het aantal rechtzaken wel tot minimum beperken Kenny Vervaeck Kenny Vervaeck over Vertonghen veroordeelt gedrag ploegmaat: "Zouden zware boetes moeten op staan en geld aan dokters geven" JP VDE JP VDE over KV Mechelen krijgt dan toch nog geld voor Verrips, beide partijen wilden het niet op de spits drijven Cornervlag Cornervlag over Anderlecht heeft Zetterberg ontslagen om financiële redenen: "Op korte termijn wapenen tegen inkomstenverlies" reds on tour to the final reds on tour to the final over Toch wel opvallende zin bij afscheid Zetterberg: "Kompany zei dat het niet zijn beslissing was" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved