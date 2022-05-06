🎥 Niet alledaags beeld: José Mourinho in tranen na bereiken finale
Foto: © photonews
José Mourinho heeft al veel successen gekend in zijn trainerscarrière, maar is bij AS Roma nog steeds even gedreven als vroeger. Toen duidelijk werd dat zijn club de Conference League-finale zou spelen, barstte de manager in tranen uit.
Voor AS Roma wordt het de eerste finale in 31 jaar en dat maakte nogal wat emoties los. "Waarom ik huilde? Omdat ik voel wat ze allemaal voelen", verklaarde Mourinho achteraf. "Het is een grote club zonder een trofee om het te tonen."
Jose Mourinho in tears.— Lupo TV (@LupoTVofficial) May 5, 2022
You can see what this means to José. He will do anything to bring this city, this club, to glory. And lets be honest, it’s a message to the world that he is still the special one.pic.twitter.com/3ILYrDBNvt
José Mourinho in tears after reaching the Conference final. Might not be the biggest final in his career, but man does this show how much he loves the game. Imagine not loving this man. pic.twitter.com/ZNXoAGqzOq— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 5, 2022
