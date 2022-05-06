🎥 Niet alledaags beeld: José Mourinho in tranen na bereiken finale

Johan Walckiers
Johan Walckiers
| 0 reacties
🎥 Niet alledaags beeld: José Mourinho in tranen na bereiken finale
Foto: © photonews

José Mourinho heeft al veel successen gekend in zijn trainerscarrière, maar is bij AS Roma nog steeds even gedreven als vroeger. Toen duidelijk werd dat zijn club de Conference League-finale zou spelen, barstte de manager in tranen uit.

Voor AS Roma wordt het de eerste finale in 31 jaar en dat maakte nogal wat emoties los. "Waarom ik huilde? Omdat ik voel wat ze allemaal voelen", verklaarde Mourinho achteraf. "Het is een grote club zonder een trofee om het te tonen."

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Conference League
Conference League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Groepen Statistieken Transfers
AS Roma
Leicester City
José Mourinho

Meer nieuws

Castagne zucht, want Leicester City moet nog een maand vullen na verlies tegen Roma: "Schieten onszelf weer in de voet"

Castagne zucht, want Leicester City moet nog een maand vullen na verlies tegen Roma: "Schieten onszelf weer in de voet"

09:56
Goedmakertje na afgang: AS Roma geeft 166 fans gratis tickets voor Conference League-finale

Goedmakertje na afgang: AS Roma geeft 166 fans gratis tickets voor Conference League-finale

08:21
'Anderlecht krijgt goed nieuws na duel met Club Brugge'

'Anderlecht krijgt goed nieuws na duel met Club Brugge'

11:31
Cyriel Dessers blikt terug op behalen finaleticket: "Zondag PSV, maar eerst klein feestje"

Cyriel Dessers blikt terug op behalen finaleticket: "Zondag PSV, maar eerst klein feestje"

11:12
Racing Genk kan vanavond de volgende stap zetten om glans te geven aan hun seizoen

Racing Genk kan vanavond de volgende stap zetten om glans te geven aan hun seizoen

11:00
Bernd Storck laat zich uit over vormdip van Paul Onuachu bij Racing Genk

Bernd Storck laat zich uit over vormdip van Paul Onuachu bij Racing Genk

10:53
2
🎥 Feyenoord-fan doet vurige oproep naar vriendin na behalen finale: "Eén dagje extra! Ik betaal alles en je hebt een heel jaar geen last meer van mij"

🎥 Feyenoord-fan doet vurige oproep naar vriendin na behalen finale: "Eén dagje extra! Ik betaal alles en je hebt een heel jaar geen last meer van mij"

10:15
Cyriel Dessers en Feyenoord nemen het in Albanië op tegen AS Roma

Cyriel Dessers en Feyenoord nemen het in Albanië op tegen AS Roma

23:19
Edward Still vraagt realisme aan Charleroi-fans: "Ik zie bij Genk jongens van 10 miljoen rondlopen"

Edward Still vraagt realisme aan Charleroi-fans: "Ik zie bij Genk jongens van 10 miljoen rondlopen"

10:34
1
Na alle heisa met Belgian Cats gaat Eddy Demarez weer aan het werk, ook op EK vrouwenvoetbal: "Geen excuus voor, maar ik heb wel iets gedaan met mijn fout"

Na alle heisa met Belgian Cats gaat Eddy Demarez weer aan het werk, ook op EK vrouwenvoetbal: "Geen excuus voor, maar ik heb wel iets gedaan met mijn fout"

08:59
'Superflik' weet hoe je hooligans moet aanpakken en neemt Michel Verschueren als voorbeeld: "Hij dwong respect af"

'Superflik' weet hoe je hooligans moet aanpakken en neemt Michel Verschueren als voorbeeld: "Hij dwong respect af"

09:37
2
Courtois doet zelfs mond van zijn voormalige keeperstrainer openvallen: "De meeste jonge keepers krijgen een terugval. Thibaut? Nooit!"

Courtois doet zelfs mond van zijn voormalige keeperstrainer openvallen: "De meeste jonge keepers krijgen een terugval. Thibaut? Nooit!"

09:18
2
🎥 't Ging niet rap genoeg naar Moyes zijn zin en trainer krijgt rood na domme reactie richting ballenjongen

🎥 't Ging niet rap genoeg naar Moyes zijn zin en trainer krijgt rood na domme reactie richting ballenjongen

08:39
Assistent-trainer Antwerp fileert Union-Club Brugge: "Club mag niet denken dat het op talent alleen gaat lukken"

Assistent-trainer Antwerp fileert Union-Club Brugge: "Club mag niet denken dat het op talent alleen gaat lukken"

07:43
11
Deschacht ziet een probleem bij Zirkzee: "Niet onlogisch als je altijd na een uur gewisseld wordt"

Deschacht ziet een probleem bij Zirkzee: "Niet onlogisch als je altijd na een uur gewisseld wordt"

07:24
7
Sterkhouder Club Brugge denkt na over buitenlands avontuur: "Maar eerst titel! Dan drink ik alles wat ik tegenkom, je gaat me niet herkennen"

Sterkhouder Club Brugge denkt na over buitenlands avontuur: "Maar eerst titel! Dan drink ik alles wat ik tegenkom, je gaat me niet herkennen"

07:05
5
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 06/05: Buta

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 06/05: Buta

06:05
Toch één contractverlenging die nog in de pijplijn zit bij Gent: jeugdproduct tekent straks voor drie seizoenen bij

Toch één contractverlenging die nog in de pijplijn zit bij Gent: jeugdproduct tekent straks voor drie seizoenen bij

06:46
Schreuder heeft zijn keuze gemaakt: niet Vormer zal Rits vervangen

Schreuder heeft zijn keuze gemaakt: niet Vormer zal Rits vervangen

06:25
7
Buta heeft gedroomde transfer te pakken: Europa League-finalist komt hem weghalen bij Antwerp

Buta heeft gedroomde transfer te pakken: Europa League-finalist komt hem weghalen bij Antwerp

06:05
15
Rangers neemt het in de finale van Europa League op tegen Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers neemt het in de finale van Europa League op tegen Eintracht Frankfurt

23:01
Sebastiaan Bornauw mist confrontatie met ex-club door blessure

Sebastiaan Bornauw mist confrontatie met ex-club door blessure

21:50
Thibaut Courtois verkozen tot Champions League speler van de week

Thibaut Courtois verkozen tot Champions League speler van de week

22:31
3
'Kylian Mbappé en PSG hebben principeakkoord': De moeder van de sterspeler ontkent alles

'Kylian Mbappé en PSG hebben principeakkoord': De moeder van de sterspeler ontkent alles

22:11
2
🎥 Grote chaos in Marseille naar aanleiding van de wedstrijd tegen Feyenoord: "Ijzeren staven als wapen"

🎥 Grote chaos in Marseille naar aanleiding van de wedstrijd tegen Feyenoord: "Ijzeren staven als wapen"

20:49
Ondanks een doelpunt van Thomas Henry, verliest Venetië voor de 10de keer op rij: Serie B lonkt

Ondanks een doelpunt van Thomas Henry, verliest Venetië voor de 10de keer op rij: Serie B lonkt

21:30
1
Chili wil plaats van Ecuador innemen op het WK: "Ze speelden met een Colombiaan"

Chili wil plaats van Ecuador innemen op het WK: "Ze speelden met een Colombiaan"

20:27
PSG boekte vorig seizoen 225 miljoen euro verlies

PSG boekte vorig seizoen 225 miljoen euro verlies

20:05
1
RWDM behoudt het vertrouwen in Vincent Euvrard: "Mijn werk is hier nog niet af"

RWDM behoudt het vertrouwen in Vincent Euvrard: "Mijn werk is hier nog niet af"

19:45
2
Al na twee speeldagen op scherp: deze vier spelers zijn geschorst bij een volgende gele kaart

Al na twee speeldagen op scherp: deze vier spelers zijn geschorst bij een volgende gele kaart

18:59
4
Charleroi recupereert Ilaimaharitra, maar ziet onder meer Club-huurling uitvallen met breukje

Charleroi recupereert Ilaimaharitra, maar ziet onder meer Club-huurling uitvallen met breukje

19:17
📷 Prachtig: nieuwe muurschildering "class is permanent" moet Rashford hart onder de riem steken

📷 Prachtig: nieuwe muurschildering "class is permanent" moet Rashford hart onder de riem steken

18:35
Paulo Dybala nadert akkkoord over pikante binnenlandse overstap

Paulo Dybala nadert akkkoord over pikante binnenlandse overstap

18:15
2
📷 Topoverleg! Ancelotti vraagt mening aan ervaren spelers tijdens Real Madrid-Manchester City: "Omschrijft perfect zijn manier van werken"

📷 Topoverleg! Ancelotti vraagt mening aan ervaren spelers tijdens Real Madrid-Manchester City: "Omschrijft perfect zijn manier van werken"

17:02
Einde aan Mexicaanse dominantie: Seattle Sounders eerste MLS-team in 22 jaar dat Amerikaanse Champions League kan winnen

Einde aan Mexicaanse dominantie: Seattle Sounders eerste MLS-team in 22 jaar dat Amerikaanse Champions League kan winnen

17:50
1
'Union gaat optie in contract verdediger niet lichten, verlengd verblijf toch niet helemaal uitgesloten'

'Union gaat optie in contract verdediger niet lichten, verlengd verblijf toch niet helemaal uitgesloten'

17:24
3

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Conference League

 Halve Finales (T)
AS Roma AS Roma 1-0 Leicester City Leicester City
Marseille Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord Feyenoord

Nieuwste reacties

Emile Versé Emile Versé over Aster Nzeyimana over veelbesproken Nathan Verboomen: "Dit heb ik al lang niet meer gezien bij een scheidsrechter" TatstOn TatstOn over 'Superflik' weet hoe je hooligans moet aanpakken en neemt Michel Verschueren als voorbeeld: "Hij dwong respect af" de klokke de klokke over Deschacht ziet een probleem bij Zirkzee: "Niet onlogisch als je altijd na een uur gewisseld wordt" FCBalto FCBalto over Union SG - Club Brugge: - Arthur Shelby Arthur Shelby over Bernd Storck laat zich uit over vormdip van Paul Onuachu bij Racing Genk FCBalto FCBalto over Rabbi Matondo geniet van buitenlandse interesse, Cercle Brugge wil hem houden Arthur Shelby Arthur Shelby over 'Union gaat optie in contract verdediger niet lichten, verlengd verblijf toch niet helemaal uitgesloten' de klokke de klokke over Sterkhouder Club Brugge denkt na over buitenlands avontuur: "Maar eerst titel! Dan drink ik alles wat ik tegenkom, je gaat me niet herkennen" The Man Who Sold the World The Man Who Sold the World over Naar welke muziek luister je nu stvvilvoorde stvvilvoorde over Casemiro en kaarten: Braziliaan ontsnapt voor de zoveelste keer aan uitsluiting na zware overtreding op Kevin De Bruyne Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Cookies Instellingen
Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved