📷 🎥 Zo gaan de festiviteiten in Manchester eraan toe: dansende Kevin De Bruyne op City-parade
Hendrik Van Wonterghem
Foto: © photonews

De Champions League, Premier League en FA Cup. Een uitzonderlijk jaar voor Manchester City, dus was het hoog tijd voor een parade door de stad.

De CL-finale moest hij nog met een hamstringblessure verlaten, maar een dansje op de parade door Manchester kon er wel vanaf voor De Bruyne.

Absolute gangmakers van het feestgedruis zijn Jack Grealish en Erling Haaland. Hoe die eerste nog op zijn benen kon staan, is een absoluut raadsel.

Vooral door de Manchester United-supporters werd er vooraf gelachen dat City de straten van Manchester niet gevuld zou krijgen met haar Treble-viering. Misschien niet vergelijkbaar met de viering van United in 1999 (toen het eveneens de befaamde treble won), maar City kreeg duizenden mensen op de been voor de viering.

