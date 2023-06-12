📷 🎥 Zo gaan de festiviteiten in Manchester eraan toe: dansende Kevin De Bruyne op City-parade

De Champions League, Premier League en FA Cup. Een uitzonderlijk jaar voor Manchester City, dus was het hoog tijd voor een parade door de stad.

De CL-finale moest hij nog met een hamstringblessure verlaten, maar een dansje op de parade door Manchester kon er wel vanaf voor De Bruyne.

Chaos on the Man City bus 😅🏆 pic.twitter.com/SngSQPv2w1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 12, 2023

Absolute gangmakers van het feestgedruis zijn Jack Grealish en Erling Haaland. Hoe die eerste nog op zijn benen kon staan, is een absoluut raadsel.

Jack Grealish is the best thing to happen to this club 😂😂pic.twitter.com/UU0tpSKRax — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) June 12, 2023

Vooral door de Manchester United-supporters werd er vooraf gelachen dat City de straten van Manchester niet gevuld zou krijgen met haar Treble-viering. Misschien niet vergelijkbaar met de viering van United in 1999 (toen het eveneens de befaamde treble won), maar City kreeg duizenden mensen op de been voor de viering.

Witness the grandeur of Manchester City's treble parade, a celebration of their monumental success this season.https://t.co/qBS0iS3y5H pic.twitter.com/Ig57CsL8st — Pre-Match Odds (@prematchodds) June 12, 2023

"It's history - nobody can take this from us" - Man City brave storm to celebrate a historic treble with huge parade #MCFC https://t.co/cFcIHAoTaP — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) June 12, 2023