Slechte avond voor Nederlands voetbal en Roma in top-8: tegen wie kan KRC Genk spelen?

Slechte avond voor Nederlands voetbal en Roma in top-8: tegen wie kan KRC Genk spelen?
Foto: © photonews

Volg Voetbalkrant nu via Instagram!

Na het spektakel in de Champions League op woensdag was het op donderdag ook zover in de Europa League. Achttien wedstrijden die tegelijkertijd werden gespeeld. Welke teams plaatsten zich voor de top-8 en welke teams zijn uitgeschakeld? Het overzicht.

KRC Genk won zoals geweten van Malmö FF en kon daardoor nog aanspraak maken op de top-8, maar het moest dan wel hopen op puntenverlies van minstens twee teams die boven hen stonden na zeven speeldagen.

Panathinaikos - AS Roma 1-1

Dat zou uiteindelijk niet lukken. AS Roma had tegen Panathinaikos nochtans een moeilijke avond na een rode kaart voor Mancini op het kwartier. De Italianen kwamen ook op achterstand via Taborda, maar in het slot kon Ziolkowski toch nog voor de 1-1 zorgen.

Daardoor eindigde Roma op de achtste plaats met zestien punten - evenveel als KRC Genk dus, maar de Italianen hadden een beter doelsaldo. Genk werd daardoor negende en moet dan toch nog aan de slag in de tussenronde. Daarin wordt Dinamo Zagreb of Brann Bergen de volgende tegenstander.

Lyon - PAOK Saloniki 4-2

Aan de top van het klassement maakten de clubs indruk. Lyon haalde het met 4-2 tegen PAOK Saloniki, met goals van Himbert, Merah, Karabec (die ook nog een elfmeter miste) en Gomes. Ook Aston Villa en Midtjylland wonnen hun match.

Feyenoord verloor zijn laatste wedstrijd van Real Betis Sevilla met 1-2 en is op die manier pijnlijk uitgeschakeld. Go Ahead Eagles pakte een puntje tegen Braga, ook Utrecht verloor - alweer geen goede dag voor de Nederlandse coëfficiënt op die manier.

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Lyon Lyon 8 21 7 0 1 18-5 13 V W W W W
2. Aston Villa Aston Villa 8 21 7 0 1 14-6 8 W W W W W
3. FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland 8 19 6 1 1 18-8 10 W V W G W
4. Real Betis Real Betis 8 17 5 2 1 13-7 6 W W W V W
5. FC Porto FC Porto 8 17 5 2 1 13-7 6 G W W G W
6. Braga Braga 8 17 5 2 1 11-5 6 V G W W G
7. Freiburg Freiburg 8 17 5 2 1 10-4 6 W G W W V
8. AS Roma AS Roma 8 16 5 1 2 13-6 7 W W W W G
9. KRC Genk KRC Genk 8 16 5 1 2 11-7 4 W W V W W
10. Bologna Bologna 8 15 4 3 1 14-7 7 G W W G W
11. VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 8 15 5 0 3 15-9 6 W W W V W
12. Ferencváros Ferencváros 8 15 4 3 1 12-11 1 W G W G V
13. Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest 8 14 4 2 2 15-7 8 G W W V W
14. Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen 8 14 3 5 0 8-3 5 G G G G W
15. Rode Ster Belgrado Rode Ster Belgrado 8 14 4 2 2 7-6 1 W W W W G
16. Celta De Vigo Celta De Vigo 8 13 4 1 3 15-11 4 W V V W G
17. PAOK PAOK 8 12 3 3 2 17-14 3 W G G W V
18. Lille OSC Lille OSC 8 12 4 0 4 12-9 3 V W V V W
19. Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe 8 12 3 3 2 10-7 3 G G W V G
20. Panathinaikos Panathinaikos 8 12 3 3 2 11-9 2 W W G G G
21. Celtic Glasgow Celtic Glasgow 8 11 3 2 3 13-15 -2 V W V G W
22. Ludogorets Ludogorets 8 10 3 1 4 12-15 -3 V W G V W
23. Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb 8 10 3 1 4 12-16 -4 V V V W V
24. Brann Brann 8 9 2 3 3 9-11 -2 G G V G V
25. Young Boys Bern Young Boys Bern 8 9 3 0 5 10-16 -6 V V W V V
26. Sturm Graz Sturm Graz 8 7 2 1 5 5-11 -6 G V V V W
27. FCSB FCSB 8 7 2 1 5 9-16 -7 V V W V G
28. Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles 8 7 2 1 5 6-14 -8 V V V V G
29. Feyenoord Feyenoord 8 6 2 0 6 11-15 -4 V V V W V
30. FC Basel FC Basel 8 6 2 0 6 9-13 -4 W V V V V
31. Red Bull Salzburg Red Bull Salzburg 8 6 2 0 6 10-15 -5 W V V W V
32. Rangers FC Rangers FC 8 4 1 1 6 5-14 -9 V G V W V
33. Nice Nice 8 3 1 0 7 7-15 -8 V V V W V
34. Utrecht Utrecht 8 1 0 1 7 5-15 -10 G V V V V
35. Malmö FF Malmö FF 8 1 0 1 7 4-15 -11 V V V V V
36. Mac. Tel-Aviv Mac. Tel-Aviv 8 1 0 1 7 2-22 -20 V V V V V

29/01/2026 21:00Aston Villa - Red Bull Salzburg3-2
29/01/2026 21:00FCSB - Fenerbahçe1-1
29/01/2026 21:00Mac. Tel-Aviv - Bologna0-3
29/01/2026 21:00Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros4-0
29/01/2026 21:00VFB Stuttgart - Young Boys Bern3-2
29/01/2026 21:00Real Betis - Feyenoord2-1
29/01/2026 21:00Lille OSC - Freiburg1-0
29/01/2026 21:00Go Ahead Eagles - Braga0-0
29/01/2026 21:00Celtic Glasgow - Utrecht4-2
29/01/2026 21:00Sturm Graz - Brann1-0
29/01/2026 21:00Rode Ster Belgrado - Celta De Vigo1-1
29/01/2026 21:00Panathinaikos - AS Roma1-1
29/01/2026 21:00Lyon - PAOK4-2
29/01/2026 21:00FC Basel - Viktoria Plzen0-1
29/01/2026 21:00KRC Genk - Malmö FF2-1
29/01/2026 21:00FC Porto - Rangers FC3-1
29/01/2026 21:00Ludogorets - Nice1-0
29/01/2026 21:00FC Midtjylland - Dinamo Zagreb2-0

Reageer
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je nu in voor de Voetbalkrant nieuwsbrief
Europa League
Europa League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Lyon
AS Roma

Meer nieuws

Genk wint met het kleinste verschil van Malmö maar krijgt toch ferme domper te verwerken

Genk wint met het kleinste verschil van Malmö maar krijgt toch ferme domper te verwerken

22:59
DONE DEAL: KV Mechelen kondigt vertrek sterkhouder aan

DONE DEAL: KV Mechelen kondigt vertrek sterkhouder aan

22:30
2
Commentator zeer streng voor Genk: "Hoe is het mogelijk? Kinderlijk!"

Commentator zeer streng voor Genk: "Hoe is het mogelijk? Kinderlijk!"

21:41
1
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 29/01: Pau

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 29/01: Pau

21:20
Geen enkele rust bij Union: nieuwkomers laten zich zien tegen Beveren

Geen enkele rust bij Union: nieuwkomers laten zich zien tegen Beveren

22:00
La Louvière shopt bij Anderlecht en daar gaat ... Lokeren van profiteren

La Louvière shopt bij Anderlecht en daar gaat ... Lokeren van profiteren

21:20
Gaat de club nog in beroep? KRC Genk kent zware straf na onlusten tegen FC Utrecht

Gaat de club nog in beroep? KRC Genk kent zware straf na onlusten tegen FC Utrecht

20:20
1
Deze statistiek maakt de prestaties van Club Brugge in Champions League nog straffer

Deze statistiek maakt de prestaties van Club Brugge in Champions League nog straffer

21:00
3
Is Europa kortste weg naar Champions League voor Genk? Dit is waarom top-8 zo belangrijk is

Is Europa kortste weg naar Champions League voor Genk? Dit is waarom top-8 zo belangrijk is

20:00
Antwerp verkocht in anderhalf jaar tijd voor 100 miljoen, maar... de twijfels worden nog groter

Antwerp verkocht in anderhalf jaar tijd voor 100 miljoen, maar... de twijfels worden nog groter

20:40
2
DONE DEAL: Beerschot haalt gewilde creativiteit in huis in operatie promotie

DONE DEAL: Beerschot haalt gewilde creativiteit in huis in operatie promotie

20:10
DONE DEAL: STVV zet titelambities kracht bij en kaapt transfer weg voor neus van Belgische club

DONE DEAL: STVV zet titelambities kracht bij en kaapt transfer weg voor neus van Belgische club

19:40
Peter Vandenbempt laat zich uit over Genk: "Niet te geloven"

Peter Vandenbempt laat zich uit over Genk: "Niet te geloven"

19:00
1
Waanzinnig: België krijgt er tien(!) om de oren van Spanje, maar schrijft toch opnieuw geschiedenis

Waanzinnig: België krijgt er tien(!) om de oren van Spanje, maar schrijft toch opnieuw geschiedenis

19:20
1
DONE DEAL: Frutos geeft transfer toe en La Louvière shopt bij Belgische topclub

DONE DEAL: Frutos geeft transfer toe en La Louvière shopt bij Belgische topclub

18:50
5
'Club Brugge gaat de strijd aan met drie Italiaanse topclubs'

'Club Brugge gaat de strijd aan met drie Italiaanse topclubs'

17:40
Waarom staat half de JPL aan de deur te kloppen bij de nummer 10 in 1B?

Waarom staat half de JPL aan de deur te kloppen bij de nummer 10 in 1B?

18:40
4
Toby Alderweireld en Marc Degryse duidelijk over Club Brugge: "Doe hen maar"

Toby Alderweireld en Marc Degryse duidelijk over Club Brugge: "Doe hen maar"

18:20
DONE DEAL: Cercle Brugge casht flink, maar ziet verdediger vertrekken

DONE DEAL: Cercle Brugge casht flink, maar ziet verdediger vertrekken

18:00
'Antwerp wil JPL-sensatie in huis halen'

'Antwerp wil JPL-sensatie in huis halen'

17:10
24
"Blij voor het Belgisch voetbal en zeker voor Club Brugge": De Ketelaere laat van zich horen

"Blij voor het Belgisch voetbal en zeker voor Club Brugge": De Ketelaere laat van zich horen

17:20
'Anderlecht haalt pion in huis met verleden bij OH Leuven, Rode Duivels en ... Liverpool'

'Anderlecht haalt pion in huis met verleden bij OH Leuven, Rode Duivels en ... Liverpool'

17:00
Club Brugge heeft plots een dik transferprobleem dankzij CL-sprookje

Club Brugge heeft plots een dik transferprobleem dankzij CL-sprookje

16:30
3
'Westerlo mikt hoog en gaat shoppen in Frankrijk'

'Westerlo mikt hoog en gaat shoppen in Frankrijk'

16:15
🎥 Supporters Chelsea steken de draak met Romelu Lukaku na pijnlijke exit

🎥 Supporters Chelsea steken de draak met Romelu Lukaku na pijnlijke exit

16:00
1
DONE DEAL: Belgische profclub haalt speler van PSG in huis

DONE DEAL: Belgische profclub haalt speler van PSG in huis

14:50
Na een half jaar weer 90 minuten gespeeld: Mignolet onthult wat Leko hem zei Reactie

Na een half jaar weer 90 minuten gespeeld: Mignolet onthult wat Leko hem zei

15:15
1
'RSC Anderlecht komt uit bij oude bekende in zoektocht naar flankspeler'

'RSC Anderlecht komt uit bij oude bekende in zoektocht naar flankspeler'

15:30
2
Marc Degryse is bijzonder streng: "Zo een grote naam, maar tactisch heel zwak"

Marc Degryse is bijzonder streng: "Zo een grote naam, maar tactisch heel zwak"

15:00
Dit is waarom KRC Genk vierkant draait in de JPL, maar wél presteert in Europa

Dit is waarom KRC Genk vierkant draait in de JPL, maar wél presteert in Europa

13:45
Waarom iedereen zijn adem inhoudt voor Standard-Anderlecht...

Waarom iedereen zijn adem inhoudt voor Standard-Anderlecht...

14:40
4
DONE DEAL: Kindermans in? Anderlecht verliest belangrijke pion met verleden bij Standard en Mechelen

DONE DEAL: Kindermans in? Anderlecht verliest belangrijke pion met verleden bij Standard en Mechelen

14:20
De deur is dicht: 'Nieuw groot probleem duikt op voor Standard'

De deur is dicht: 'Nieuw groot probleem duikt op voor Standard'

14:00
2
Mag Club Brugge dromen van een galawedstrijd tegen Liverpool?

Mag Club Brugge dromen van een galawedstrijd tegen Liverpool?

13:30
2
Leko en Sabbe trekken duidelijke conclusie over Mignolet na eerste clean sheet Reactie

Leko en Sabbe trekken duidelijke conclusie over Mignolet na eerste clean sheet

12:50
Jelle Vossen (Zulte Waregem) wordt bezongen door Club-fans en verbijt de pijn

Jelle Vossen (Zulte Waregem) wordt bezongen door Club-fans en verbijt de pijn

13:15
3

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Europa League

 Speeldag 8
Aston Villa Aston Villa 3-2 Red Bull Salzburg Red Bull Salzburg
FCSB FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe
Mac. Tel-Aviv Mac. Tel-Aviv 0-3 Bologna Bologna
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencváros Ferencváros
VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys Bern Young Boys Bern
Real Betis Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord Feyenoord
Lille OSC Lille OSC 1-0 Freiburg Freiburg
Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga Braga
Celtic Glasgow Celtic Glasgow 4-2 Utrecht Utrecht
Sturm Graz Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann Brann
Rode Ster Belgrado Rode Ster Belgrado 1-1 Celta De Vigo Celta De Vigo
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos 1-1 AS Roma AS Roma
Lyon Lyon 4-2 PAOK PAOK
FC Basel FC Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen
KRC Genk KRC Genk 2-1 Malmö FF Malmö FF
FC Porto FC Porto 3-1 Rangers FC Rangers FC
Ludogorets Ludogorets 1-0 Nice Nice
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb

Nieuwste reacties

Swakke25 Swakke25 over DONE DEAL: KV Mechelen kondigt vertrek sterkhouder aan FCBalto FCBalto over KRC Genk - Malmö FF: 2-1 Dirk ie Dirk ie over Commentator zeer streng voor Genk: "Hoe is het mogelijk? Kinderlijk!" filip.dhose filip.dhose over Antwerp verkocht in anderhalf jaar tijd voor 100 miljoen, maar... de twijfels worden nog groter CringeMedia CringeMedia over 'Antwerp wil JPL-sensatie in huis halen' zimbo zimbo over Club Brugge heeft plots een dik transferprobleem dankzij CL-sprookje pief pief over Deze statistiek maakt de prestaties van Club Brugge in Champions League nog straffer Swakke25 Swakke25 over Waarom staat half de JPL aan de deur te kloppen bij de nummer 10 in 1B? theojana theojana over "Een lastige klus voor sterkhouder en bestuur KV Mechelen om er samen uit te geraken" Joe Joe over Frutos geeft transfer toe: La Louvière shopt bij Belgische topclub Kantine
Contacteer ons / Over ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Partners
Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen / Pushmeldingen uitschakelen
© 2002-2026 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved