Slechte avond voor Nederlands voetbal en Roma in top-8: tegen wie kan KRC Genk spelen?
Foto: © photonews
Volg Voetbalkrant nu via Instagram!
Na het spektakel in de Champions League op woensdag was het op donderdag ook zover in de Europa League. Achttien wedstrijden die tegelijkertijd werden gespeeld. Welke teams plaatsten zich voor de top-8 en welke teams zijn uitgeschakeld? Het overzicht.
KRC Genk won zoals geweten van Malmö FF en kon daardoor nog aanspraak maken op de top-8, maar het moest dan wel hopen op puntenverlies van minstens twee teams die boven hen stonden na zeven speeldagen.
Panathinaikos - AS Roma 1-1
Dat zou uiteindelijk niet lukken. AS Roma had tegen Panathinaikos nochtans een moeilijke avond na een rode kaart voor Mancini op het kwartier. De Italianen kwamen ook op achterstand via Taborda, maar in het slot kon Ziolkowski toch nog voor de 1-1 zorgen.
Daardoor eindigde Roma op de achtste plaats met zestien punten - evenveel als KRC Genk dus, maar de Italianen hadden een beter doelsaldo. Genk werd daardoor negende en moet dan toch nog aan de slag in de tussenronde. Daarin wordt Dinamo Zagreb of Brann Bergen de volgende tegenstander.
Lyon - PAOK Saloniki 4-2
Aan de top van het klassement maakten de clubs indruk. Lyon haalde het met 4-2 tegen PAOK Saloniki, met goals van Himbert, Merah, Karabec (die ook nog een elfmeter miste) en Gomes. Ook Aston Villa en Midtjylland wonnen hun match.
Feyenoord verloor zijn laatste wedstrijd van Real Betis Sevilla met 1-2 en is op die manier pijnlijk uitgeschakeld. Go Ahead Eagles pakte een puntje tegen Braga, ook Utrecht verloor - alweer geen goede dag voor de Nederlandse coëfficiënt op die manier.
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Lyon
|8
|21
|7
|0
|1
|18-5
|13
|V W W W W
|2.
|Aston Villa
|8
|21
|7
|0
|1
|14-6
|8
|W W W W W
|3.
|FC Midtjylland
|8
|19
|6
|1
|1
|18-8
|10
|W V W G W
|4.
|Real Betis
|8
|17
|5
|2
|1
|13-7
|6
|W W W V W
|5.
|FC Porto
|8
|17
|5
|2
|1
|13-7
|6
|G W W G W
|6.
|Braga
|8
|17
|5
|2
|1
|11-5
|6
|V G W W G
|7.
|Freiburg
|8
|17
|5
|2
|1
|10-4
|6
|W G W W V
|8.
|AS Roma
|8
|16
|5
|1
|2
|13-6
|7
|W W W W G
|9.
|KRC Genk
|8
|16
|5
|1
|2
|11-7
|4
|W W V W W
|10.
|Bologna
|8
|15
|4
|3
|1
|14-7
|7
|G W W G W
|11.
|VFB Stuttgart
|8
|15
|5
|0
|3
|15-9
|6
|W W W V W
|12.
|Ferencváros
|8
|15
|4
|3
|1
|12-11
|1
|W G W G V
|13.
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|14
|4
|2
|2
|15-7
|8
|G W W V W
|14.
|Viktoria Plzen
|8
|14
|3
|5
|0
|8-3
|5
|G G G G W
|15.
|Rode Ster Belgrado
|8
|14
|4
|2
|2
|7-6
|1
|W W W W G
|16.
|Celta De Vigo
|8
|13
|4
|1
|3
|15-11
|4
|W V V W G
|17.
|PAOK
|8
|12
|3
|3
|2
|17-14
|3
|W G G W V
|18.
|Lille OSC
|8
|12
|4
|0
|4
|12-9
|3
|V W V V W
|19.
|Fenerbahçe
|8
|12
|3
|3
|2
|10-7
|3
|G G W V G
|20.
|Panathinaikos
|8
|12
|3
|3
|2
|11-9
|2
|W W G G G
|21.
|Celtic Glasgow
|8
|11
|3
|2
|3
|13-15
|-2
|V W V G W
|22.
|Ludogorets
|8
|10
|3
|1
|4
|12-15
|-3
|V W G V W
|23.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|8
|10
|3
|1
|4
|12-16
|-4
|V V V W V
|24.
|Brann
|8
|9
|2
|3
|3
|9-11
|-2
|G G V G V
|25.
|Young Boys Bern
|8
|9
|3
|0
|5
|10-16
|-6
|V V W V V
|26.
|Sturm Graz
|8
|7
|2
|1
|5
|5-11
|-6
|G V V V W
|27.
|FCSB
|8
|7
|2
|1
|5
|9-16
|-7
|V V W V G
|28.
|Go Ahead Eagles
|8
|7
|2
|1
|5
|6-14
|-8
|V V V V G
|29.
|Feyenoord
|8
|6
|2
|0
|6
|11-15
|-4
|V V V W V
|30.
|FC Basel
|8
|6
|2
|0
|6
|9-13
|-4
|W V V V V
|31.
|Red Bull Salzburg
|8
|6
|2
|0
|6
|10-15
|-5
|W V V W V
|32.
|Rangers FC
|8
|4
|1
|1
|6
|5-14
|-9
|V G V W V
|33.
|Nice
|8
|3
|1
|0
|7
|7-15
|-8
|V V V W V
|34.
|Utrecht
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5-15
|-10
|G V V V V
|35.
|Malmö FF
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4-15
|-11
|V V V V V
|36.
|Mac. Tel-Aviv
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2-22
|-20
|V V V V V
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Aston Villa - Red Bull Salzburg
|3-2
|29/01/2026 21:00
|FCSB - Fenerbahçe
|1-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Mac. Tel-Aviv - Bologna
|0-3
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros
|4-0
|29/01/2026 21:00
|VFB Stuttgart - Young Boys Bern
|3-2
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Real Betis - Feyenoord
|2-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Lille OSC - Freiburg
|1-0
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Go Ahead Eagles - Braga
|0-0
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Celtic Glasgow - Utrecht
|4-2
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Sturm Graz - Brann
|1-0
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Rode Ster Belgrado - Celta De Vigo
|1-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Panathinaikos - AS Roma
|1-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Lyon - PAOK
|4-2
|29/01/2026 21:00
|FC Basel - Viktoria Plzen
|0-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|KRC Genk - Malmö FF
|2-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|FC Porto - Rangers FC
|3-1
|29/01/2026 21:00
|Ludogorets - Nice
|1-0
|29/01/2026 21:00
|FC Midtjylland - Dinamo Zagreb
|2-0
Schrijf je nu in voor de Voetbalkrant nieuwsbrief