Rode Duivels in Corona-tijden: geen wedstrijden, wel in de bres springen voor hun medemensen, NBA en andere randfenomenen

Overal ter wereld ligt het voetbal momenteel stil. En dus is een overzicht maken van wat de Rode Duivels allemaal deden deze week overbodig. Of net niet? Ze deden namelijk heel wat leuke dingen in coronatijden.

Simon Mignolet? Die liet zijn goed hart zien en schonk tablets aan een ziekenhuis in Sint-Truiden, zodat de patiënten daar konden communiceren met hun families:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My hometown @stadsinttruiden has been hit hard by the corona virus. I felt responsible to help the hospital and their staff that is close to my heart. My son was born there and also my mum had a succesful operation recently! I asked the mayor how I could help. The big issue for the patients in quarantine is communicating with their family and friends. That's why I decided to purchase @samsung_be tablets so all patiënts are still able to talk with their loved ones which can boost their moral and recovery massively. This is only a very small thing, the best way to help all hospitals over the world and save lives is by respecting the rules that are set by the government and stay home! 💪🏻🙏🏻❤️🏡 #sinttruidensolidair #staysafe #stayhome

Een bericht gedeeld door Simon Mignolet (@22mignolet22) op

Thibaut Courtois? Die trainde in zijn eigen tuin én speelde - na een race Formule 1 eerder - een spelletje NBA met succes.

Lukaku, De Bruyne en Witsel gingen live op Instagram:

En Vincent Kompany moest ondertussen druk onderhandelen met zijn collega-spelers bij RSC Anderlecht in verband met het afstaan van een maandloon. En ook Radja Nainggolan had een duidelijke boodschap:

