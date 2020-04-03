Rode Duivels in Corona-tijden: geen wedstrijden, wel in de bres springen voor hun medemensen, NBA en andere randfenomenen

Overal ter wereld ligt het voetbal momenteel stil. En dus is een overzicht maken van wat de Rode Duivels allemaal deden deze week overbodig. Of net niet? Ze deden namelijk heel wat leuke dingen in coronatijden.