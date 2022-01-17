FIFA kroont Lewandowski tot beste speler van 2021, enkel De Bruyne houdt Belgische eer hoog
Deze spelers werden vanavond in de bloemetjes gezet door FIFA

FIFA kroont Lewandowski tot beste speler van 2021, enkel De Bruyne houdt Belgische eer hoog

Paul Onuachu won vorige week de Gouden Schoen, maar vanavond was het aan FIFA om de beste spelers van 2021 te bekronen. Robert Lewandowski ging met de hoofdvogel lopen.

De aanvaller van Bayern München greep - tot onbegrip van velen - naast de Gouden Bal, maar FIFA bekroonde de Poolse aanvaller wél tot de beste op de velden. Daarnaast werd Cristiano Ronaldo bekroond met zijn schitterende carrière. 

Verder werden tal van andere awards uitgedeeld. Het moet gezegd: de afwezigheid van de Belgen viel op. Enkel Kevin De Bruyne haalde het elftal van 2021.

Ook de voetballende dames werden niet vergeten.

