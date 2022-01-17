FIFA kroont Lewandowski tot beste speler van 2021, enkel De Bruyne houdt Belgische eer hoog

Deze spelers werden vanavond in de bloemetjes gezet door FIFA
Paul Onuachu won vorige week de Gouden Schoen, maar vanavond was het aan FIFA om de beste spelers van 2021 te bekronen. Robert Lewandowski ging met de hoofdvogel lopen.
De aanvaller van Bayern München greep - tot onbegrip van velen - naast de Gouden Bal, maar FIFA bekroonde de Poolse aanvaller wél tot de beste op de velden. Daarnaast werd Cristiano Ronaldo bekroond met zijn schitterende carrière.
🚨🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2021 goes to #RobertLewandowski!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
🌎🇵🇱 Fans, players, coaches and journalists have spoken, naming @lewy_official as #TheBest! pic.twitter.com/21hfIDR3rI
🏆✨ Cristiano Ronaldo is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
🇵🇹 Legend. Winner. Goalscoring machine. @Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/ZnzGMJKCEk
Verder werden tal van andere awards uitgedeeld. Het moet gezegd: de afwezigheid van de Belgen viel op. Enkel Kevin De Bruyne haalde het elftal van 2021.
🏆 THIS is the 2021 Men’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022
By the players, for the players.@FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/i0dYe7KUwI
🏆 The FIFA Fan Award 2021 goes to Denmark and Finland fans!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
👏 🇩🇰 🇫🇮 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/POobYKjdbW
🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO
🏆 🇩🇰 Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp
🚨🏆 The FIFA #Puskás Award goes to @ErikLamela for his sensational goal for @SpursOfficial v Arsenal!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
A strike worthy of being called #TheBest 🤩
🚨🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
🧤🇸🇳 The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9
Ook de voetballende dames werden niet vergeten.
The Greatest Goalscorer in the World✨@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award. pic.twitter.com/e1QBca4hCB— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Earned it 🧤🏆— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Congratulations to @TIANEendler! #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2021. pic.twitter.com/vLvQVUs4y7
Impacting the game 💪— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Congratulations to @emmahayes1, #TheBest FIFA Women’s Coach 2021! pic.twitter.com/kv0z4jAadL