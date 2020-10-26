15-voudig Nederlands international en Spurs-maatje van Vertonghen en Alderweireld gaat op pensioen

Op 37-jarige leeftijd houdt doelman Michel Vorm het voor bekeken als profvoetballer. Hij zat sinds deze zomer zonder club.

Michel Vorm nam deze zomer afscheid van Tottenham Hotspur. Hij keepte sinds 2014, met een kleine onderbreking in 2019, voor de Spurs en kreeg net zoals Jan Vertonghen geen nieuw contract.

De 37-jarige Nederlander met een verleden bij Utrecht en Swansea vond geen nieuwe club meer en kondigde op Instagram zijn afscheid aan. Vorm droeg ook 15 keer het shirt van Oranje. Op het WK in Brazilië kreeg hij een heel korte invalbeurt in de strijd om de bronzen WK-medaille tegen het gastland. De bondscoach wou toen iedereen aan bod laten komen. Het was ook zijn laatste optreden voor Nederland.