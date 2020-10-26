15-voudig Nederlands international en Spurs-maatje van Vertonghen en Alderweireld gaat op pensioen
Hannes Van Gael
| 0 reacties

Michel Vorm zet een punt achter zijn keeperscarrière

Op 37-jarige leeftijd houdt doelman Michel Vorm het voor bekeken als profvoetballer. Hij zat sinds deze zomer zonder club.

Michel Vorm nam deze zomer afscheid van Tottenham Hotspur. Hij keepte sinds 2014, met een kleine onderbreking in 2019, voor de Spurs en kreeg net zoals Jan Vertonghen geen nieuw contract.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear football and fans, I decided to retire from playing professional football. I couldn’t possibly imagine as a little kid growing up in Nieuwegein that it was possible to sign my first professional contract at @fc_utrecht , made my professional debut at @fcdenbosch (on loan) and coming back to FC Utrecht to win the play-offs and playing European football. And if that wasn’t enough, I got the opportunity to play in the Premier League for @swansofficial (and be part of their history by winning their first ever point in the Premier League). Playing with- and against the best players around me gave me the opportunity to keep developing myself and sign for @spursofficial and made me be able to be part of their history and especially the (incredible) road to the Champions League final. I am thankful to play for all these clubs and honoured that I was able to represent my country on international tournaments. Being part of such great history of my country is something I am truly grateful for as well. A gold medal at the U21 European Championship with @officialknvb , a silver medal during the World Cup 2010 and a bronze medal at the World Cup 2014… and played on that last World Cup ;) Along this journey I played (and trained) with the best of the best players and coaches in the world. Besides the talent of players and coaches, I also had the privilege to know the person behind them. To each of one of you: Thank you!! Thank you for the joy of playing, the (life) lessons, support, trust and achieving the goals together. To the fans: Thank you! Keep supporting, even though we live in a time that it becomes difficult to support the club and that it has to be done on a distance, but no matter the distance trust me that as a player you fans give us the energy to make the impossible, possible. To my family;  Dad, mom, my brothers and sisters I want to thank you for your support during this journey, without you this wasn’t possible. And of course, Daisy and the kids. You were there during the good and bad times. Nothing but LOVE for that ❤️.   Thank you for this chapter.

Een bericht gedeeld door Michel Vorm (@mvorm) op

De 37-jarige Nederlander met een verleden bij Utrecht en Swansea vond geen nieuwe club meer en kondigde op Instagram zijn afscheid aan. Vorm droeg ook 15 keer het shirt van Oranje. Op het WK in Brazilië kreeg hij een heel korte invalbeurt in de strijd om de bronzen WK-medaille tegen het gastland. De bondscoach wou toen iedereen aan bod laten komen. Het was ook zijn laatste optreden voor Nederland.

Michel Vorm

