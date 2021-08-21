Dramatische gebeurtenis in Turkije: ex-speler van Anderlecht zakt plots in elkaar
Foto: © photonews
Tijdens de wedstrijd tussen Gazisehir en Besiktas is ex-Anderlechtspeler Fabrice N'Sakala plots in elkaar gezakt.
Fabrice N’Sakala zakte tijdens de wedstrijd die 70 minuten ver was plots in elkaar. De verdediger werd met de ziekenwagen afgevoerd.
In een statement legt de club van N'Sakala uit dat hij naar het ziekenhuis is "uit voorzorg". Hij zou niet buiten bewustzijn geweest zijn.
Get well soon @NsakalaFabrice pic.twitter.com/akLEwEhYRG— The Black Eagles (@BesiktasEnglish) August 21, 2021
In the 70th minute of the Gaziantep match, Fabrice NSakala from Beşiktaş fell ill during the match. An ambulance entered the field and took the player to the hospital.— N🅰R (@narsocial) August 21, 2021
