🎥 📷 Dramatische gebeurtenis in Turkije: ex-speler van Anderlecht zakt plots in elkaar

Fabrice N’Sakala zakte tijdens de wedstrijd die 70 minuten ver was plots in elkaar. De verdediger werd met de ziekenwagen afgevoerd.

In een statement legt de club van N'Sakala uit dat hij naar het ziekenhuis is "uit voorzorg". Hij zou niet buiten bewustzijn geweest zijn.

In the 70th minute of the Gaziantep match, Fabrice NSakala from Beşiktaş fell ill during the match. An ambulance entered the field and took the player to the hospital.



Get well soon @NsakalaFabrice

Turkish Football League #Besiktas #Gaziantep



pic.twitter.com/g6gxQ1moiT