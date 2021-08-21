🎥 📷 Dramatische gebeurtenis in Turkije: ex-speler van Anderlecht zakt plots in elkaar
Bjorn Vandenabeele
| 2 reacties

Dramatische gebeurtenis in Turkije: ex-speler van Anderlecht zakt plots in elkaar

🎥 📷 Dramatische gebeurtenis in Turkije: ex-speler van Anderlecht zakt plots in elkaar
Foto: © photonews

Tijdens de wedstrijd tussen Gazisehir en Besiktas is ex-Anderlechtspeler Fabrice N'Sakala plots in elkaar gezakt.

Fabrice N’Sakala zakte tijdens de wedstrijd die 70 minuten ver was plots in elkaar. De verdediger werd met de ziekenwagen afgevoerd.

In een statement legt de club van N'Sakala uit dat hij naar het ziekenhuis is "uit voorzorg". Hij zou niet buiten bewustzijn geweest zijn.

2 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Jupiler Pro League
Jupiler Pro League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Anderlecht
Besiktas
Fabrice N'Sakala

Meer nieuws

Eupen gaat zowaar aan de leiding in de Jupiler Pro League: "Geen verrassing voor ons, kijken niet naar klassement"

Eupen gaat zowaar aan de leiding in de Jupiler Pro League: "Geen verrassing voor ons, kijken niet naar klassement"

21:18
'Coulibaly ziet AA Gent niet meer zitten en mikt mogelijk op ander avontuur in 1A'

'Coulibaly ziet AA Gent niet meer zitten en mikt mogelijk op ander avontuur in 1A'

21:37
2
Christian Brüls: "Erger en erger, zo kan het moeilijk seizoen worden"

Christian Brüls: "Erger en erger, zo kan het moeilijk seizoen worden"

23:16
Transfer van Thomas Henry rond? Fransman afgereisd naar Italië

Transfer van Thomas Henry rond? Fransman afgereisd naar Italië

18:02
13
Speler van Beerschot laat zich uit over Lamkel Zé: "Toffe kerel, heeft me immens geholpen"

Speler van Beerschot laat zich uit over Lamkel Zé: "Toffe kerel, heeft me immens geholpen"

23:12
1
Henry bijna weg en OHL mist hem al enorm: grote zorgen voor Leuven en sprookje voor Eupen

Henry bijna weg en OHL mist hem al enorm: grote zorgen voor Leuven en sprookje voor Eupen

20:22
Carl Hoefkens krijgt aanbiedingen om T1 te worden: "Nog nooit gaan luisteren"

Carl Hoefkens krijgt aanbiedingen om T1 te worden: "Nog nooit gaan luisteren"

20:59
64
Feyenoord houdt extra miljoenen klaar om Bas Dost binnen te halen

Feyenoord houdt extra miljoenen klaar om Bas Dost binnen te halen

23:30
1
Oefencomplex van RSC Anderlecht kleurde voor één keer helemaal blauw

Oefencomplex van RSC Anderlecht kleurde voor één keer helemaal blauw

20:02
14
Christian Kouamé legt uit waarom hij voor RSC Anderlecht koos

Christian Kouamé legt uit waarom hij voor RSC Anderlecht koos

21:56
4
Heel vroeg en heel laat doelpunt bezorgen Kortrijk zege tegen matig STVV

Heel vroeg en heel laat doelpunt bezorgen Kortrijk zege tegen matig STVV

22:40
Ancelotti is optimistisch over Hazard: "Ik zie een speler die geen angst heeft in duels"

Ancelotti is optimistisch over Hazard: "Ik zie een speler die geen angst heeft in duels"

22:34
Officieel: Charleroi versterkt zich met Nigeriaanse international

Officieel: Charleroi versterkt zich met Nigeriaanse international

17:09
CEO van KV Oostende haalt uit naar de VAR

CEO van KV Oostende haalt uit naar de VAR

11:19
7
Ugalde ziet bij Twente zijn droom uitkomen: "Nederlandse competitie is veel intensiever"

Ugalde ziet bij Twente zijn droom uitkomen: "Nederlandse competitie is veel intensiever"

22:14
2
Axel Witsel en Dortmund lijden meteen eerste nederlaag buitenshuis

Axel Witsel en Dortmund lijden meteen eerste nederlaag buitenshuis

18:44
Nog versterking op komst voor Charleroi: speler wordt weggeplukt bij Napoli

Nog versterking op komst voor Charleroi: speler wordt weggeplukt bij Napoli

20:21
2
KV Oostende haalt hard uit na discutabel doelpunt: "Grote willekeur in beslissingen. Ofwel onkunde, ofwel moedwillig"

KV Oostende haalt hard uit na discutabel doelpunt: "Grote willekeur in beslissingen. Ofwel onkunde, ofwel moedwillig"

12:18
40
Inter Milaan kan ook zonder Romelu Lukaku gemakkelijk winnen van ploeg van Vanheusden

Inter Milaan kan ook zonder Romelu Lukaku gemakkelijk winnen van ploeg van Vanheusden

20:38
5
🎥 Lukas Nmecha bepaalt wedstrijd van Wolfsburg tegen Hertha Berlijn bij invalbeurt

🎥 Lukas Nmecha bepaalt wedstrijd van Wolfsburg tegen Hertha Berlijn bij invalbeurt

18:23
1
Ook PSG uitgesloten: "Ronaldo blijft bij Juventus... dit seizoen"

Ook PSG uitgesloten: "Ronaldo blijft bij Juventus... dit seizoen"

16:48
Mislukt bij Racing Genk, maar nu de man bij Union: "Vraagtekens bij zijn capaciteiten"

Mislukt bij Racing Genk, maar nu de man bij Union: "Vraagtekens bij zijn capaciteiten"

17:49
9
Alexis Saelemaekers bij de Rode Duivels? "Hoop dat het zal leiden tot een WK-selectie"

Alexis Saelemaekers bij de Rode Duivels? "Hoop dat het zal leiden tot een WK-selectie"

19:43
14
Ferme comeback: koningskoppel wist vroege voorsprong van Cercle uit in het Luikse

Ferme comeback: koningskoppel wist vroege voorsprong van Cercle uit in het Luikse

18:15
Manchester City wint vlot zonder De Bruyne, gelijkspel voor Benteke

Manchester City wint vlot zonder De Bruyne, gelijkspel voor Benteke

19:23
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 21/08: Kouame - Daramy - Camavinga - Lang

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 21/08: Kouame - Daramy - Camavinga - Lang

14:11
Felle strijd gaat ook na Standard-Oostende voort: "Laat weten als jullie een verdediger van zijn niveau hebben"

Felle strijd gaat ook na Standard-Oostende voort: "Laat weten als jullie een verdediger van zijn niveau hebben"

13:04
10
OFFICIEEL: "De panter is er": Anderlecht huurt nieuwe spits van Italiaanse club

OFFICIEEL: "De panter is er": Anderlecht huurt nieuwe spits van Italiaanse club

14:11
49
Voormalige AA Gent-aanvaller zou met zekerheid van club veranderen en PSV toont interesse

Voormalige AA Gent-aanvaller zou met zekerheid van club veranderen en PSV toont interesse

17:30
1
Peter Maes vraagt tijd en geduld voor zijn Beerschot

Peter Maes vraagt tijd en geduld voor zijn Beerschot

10:32
8
STVV-KV Kortrijk, het duel tussen twee ploegen die komaf willen maken met negatief reeksje

STVV-KV Kortrijk, het duel tussen twee ploegen die komaf willen maken met negatief reeksje

11:00
🎥 First day at the office voor Owen Otasowie, een unieke blik achter de schermen

🎥 First day at the office voor Owen Otasowie, een unieke blik achter de schermen

16:07
2
OFFICIEEL: Peter van der Veen nieuwe T1 van Lommel SK

OFFICIEEL: Peter van der Veen nieuwe T1 van Lommel SK

11:38
1
Roberto Martinez wil nog geen generatiewissel bij Rode Duivels voor WK in Qatar en ziet speciale rol voor Charles De Ketelaere

Roberto Martinez wil nog geen generatiewissel bij Rode Duivels voor WK in Qatar en ziet speciale rol voor Charles De Ketelaere

15:46
16
Liverpool heeft geen kind aan Burnley en behoudt perfect rapport na twee speeldagen

Liverpool heeft geen kind aan Burnley en behoudt perfect rapport na twee speeldagen

15:28
4
Goudhaantje van FC Kopenhagen op weg naar Club Brugge

Goudhaantje van FC Kopenhagen op weg naar Club Brugge

11:59
29

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 5
Standard Standard 1-0 KV Oostende KV Oostende
Seraing Seraing 2-1 Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge
OH Leuven OH Leuven 1-4 Eupen Eupen
Antwerp Antwerp Uitg KRC Genk KRC Genk
STVV STVV 0-2 KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk
Anderlecht Anderlecht Uitg KAA Gent KAA Gent
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 16:00 Charleroi Charleroi
3.00 3.60 2.35
Club Brugge Club Brugge 18:30 Beerschot Beerschot
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 21:00 Union SG Union SG
3.60 3.60 2.10

Nieuwste reacties

Tony Stacks Tony Stacks over Speler van Beerschot laat zich uit over Lamkel Zé: "Toffe kerel, heeft me immens geholpen" Tussen de lijnen Tussen de lijnen over Ugalde ziet bij Twente zijn droom uitkomen: "Nederlandse competitie is veel intensiever" grasmaaiman grasmaaiman over Christian Kouamé legt uit waarom hij voor RSC Anderlecht koos Pablo Aimar Pablo Aimar over Carl Hoefkens krijgt aanbiedingen om T1 te worden: "Nog nooit gaan luisteren" Joske89 Joske89 over Roberto Martinez wil nog geen generatiewissel bij Rode Duivels voor WK in Qatar en ziet special rol voor Charles De Ketelaere Blauwzwart22 Blauwzwart22 over Feyenoord houdt extra miljoenen klaar om Bas Dost binnen te halen lior refaelov1 lior refaelov1 over Transfer van Thomas Henry rond? Fransman afgereisd naar Italië Den Izzy Den Izzy over Goudhaantje van FC Kopenhagen op weg naar Club Brugge JTPA JTPA over Naar welke muziek luister je nu Den Izzy Den Izzy over OFFICIEEL: "De panter is er": Anderlecht huurt nieuwe spits van Italiaanse club Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved