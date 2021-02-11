Yaya Touré werkt volop aan carrièrewissel
Sam Milde
Yaya Touré wordt assistent-coach van Olimpik Donetsk

Yaya Touré werkt volop aan carrièrewissel

De Ivoriaanse international (102 caps, 19 goals, winnaar van de CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 2015) beëindigde zijn carrière na enkele maanden in China bij Qingdao Huanghai FC in 2019. Zijn ambities liggen nu vooral naast het terrein. Touré wil graag coach worden.

Na in Engeland zijn diploma te hebben gehaald en bij verschillende clubs, zoals Queens Park Rangers en Blackburn Rovers, stage te hebben gelopen is Yaya Toure volop aan zijn carrièreswitch bezig. Hij gaat nu beginnen als assistent-coach van het Oekraïense Olimpik Donetsk.

De voormalige speler van Barça en Manchester City maakte het nieuws bekend op zijn Twitter-account.

Qingdao Huanghai
Yaya Touré

