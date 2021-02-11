Yaya Touré werkt volop aan carrièrewissel

Na in Engeland zijn diploma te hebben gehaald en bij verschillende clubs, zoals Queens Park Rangers en Blackburn Rovers, stage te hebben gelopen is Yaya Toure volop aan zijn carrièreswitch bezig. Hij gaat nu beginnen als assistent-coach van het Oekraïense Olimpik Donetsk.

De voormalige speler van Barça en Manchester City maakte het nieuws bekend op zijn Twitter-account.

It’s great to back in the Ukraine to continue by coaching journey! 🇺🇦



Thank you to Olympic Donetsk for the wonderful welcome.



I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge, helping the team and also continuing my learning here. pic.twitter.com/aLNVHZuHcL