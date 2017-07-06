Nieuws Lukaku slaat in als een BOM op Twitter: "Bedankt Pogba!" en "Hoe is het met Conte?"

Nieuws Lukaku is trending op Twitter
Het nieuws dat Manchester United en Everton een overeenkomst over Lukaku bereikten, sloeg in als een bom. Vooral in Engeland, waar Twitter Ã©cht ontplofte.
Zo wordt er onder meer gelachen met de fans van United, die Lukaku al enkele weken afschilderen als een spits zonder balgevoel. Die zijn dan weer plots heel blij dat de spits naar Old Trafford zou komen. Vooral de rol van Pogba wordt onderstreept.
Pogba made this happen. Respect #lukaku #mufc pic.twitter.com/JPhu02MVsI— Decap (@dec4p) July 6, 2017
Pogba signed Lukaku have no doubts about that— Alex Wright (@alex_wright7) July 6, 2017
I need a meme of Conte reaching for the suitcase (with Lukaku's face) then Mourinho RKOing him out of nowhere— Josh William Evans (@JoshEvans_) July 6, 2017
United fans deleting their tweets about Morata being better than Lukaku like: pic.twitter.com/4A8ja0ZqZO— Football Hub (@RealfootballHub) July 6, 2017
Me & other United fans Rn checking Lukaku's stats frantically trying to justify the £75million. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mEIjUjg6zE— ðŸ”¥ BlaQ Ijaw Boy ðŸ”¥ (@BBlaQBobby) July 6, 2017
Vooral Conte zal vloeken als de transfer naar United rond geraakt.
Mourinho about to be pictured alongside Lukaku while Conte has to make do with 'Falky the fun owl'. pic.twitter.com/Bzqf2qNdvj— Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 6, 2017
Manchester United agree £75m deal with Everton for Romelu Lukaku... news reaches Antonio Conte pic.twitter.com/gj9qFfT7LE— Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) July 6, 2017
