Nieuws Lukaku slaat in als een BOM op Twitter: "Bedankt Pogba!" en "Hoe is het met Conte?"
door Redactie
Datum
1 reacties

Nieuws Lukaku is trending op Twitter

Nieuws Lukaku slaat in als een BOM op Twitter: "Bedankt Pogba!" en "Hoe is het met Conte?"

Het nieuws dat Manchester United en Everton een overeenkomst over Lukaku bereikten, sloeg in als een bom. Vooral in Engeland, waar Twitter Ã©cht ontplofte.

Zo wordt er onder meer gelachen met de fans van United, die Lukaku al enkele weken afschilderen als een spits zonder balgevoel. Die zijn dan weer plots heel blij dat de spits naar Old Trafford zou komen. Vooral de rol van Pogba wordt onderstreept.

Vooral Conte zal vloeken als de transfer naar United rond geraakt.

Reacties 1 reacties

200% tot €80 welkomstbonus



Reacties 1
AddToAny
Zie ook
Jupiler Pro League Jupiler Pro League
Word fan!  5178
Europa League Europa League
Word fan!  453
FA Cup FA Cup
Word fan!  131
Everton Everton
Word fan!  76
Manchester United Manchester United
Word fan!  701
Chelsea Chelsea
Word fan!  496
  Romelu Lukaku
Word fan!  363
Voetbalkrant
 