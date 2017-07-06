Nieuws Lukaku slaat in als een BOM op Twitter: "Bedankt Pogba!" en "Hoe is het met Conte?"

Zo wordt er onder meer gelachen met de fans van United, die Lukaku al enkele weken afschilderen als een spits zonder balgevoel. Die zijn dan weer plots heel blij dat de spits naar Old Trafford zou komen. Vooral de rol van Pogba wordt onderstreept.

Pogba signed Lukaku have no doubts about that — Alex Wright (@alex_wright7) July 6, 2017

I need a meme of Conte reaching for the suitcase (with Lukaku's face) then Mourinho RKOing him out of nowhere — Josh William Evans (@JoshEvans_) July 6, 2017

United fans deleting their tweets about Morata being better than Lukaku like: pic.twitter.com/4A8ja0ZqZO — Football Hub (@RealfootballHub) July 6, 2017

Me & other United fans Rn checking Lukaku's stats frantically trying to justify the £75million. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mEIjUjg6zE — ðŸ”¥ BlaQ Ijaw Boy ðŸ”¥ (@BBlaQBobby) July 6, 2017

Vooral Conte zal vloeken als de transfer naar United rond geraakt.

Mourinho about to be pictured alongside Lukaku while Conte has to make do with 'Falky the fun owl'. pic.twitter.com/Bzqf2qNdvj — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 6, 2017