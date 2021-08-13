OFFICIEEL 17-jarige speler krijgt profcontract bij Standard
Camil Mmaee heeft bij Standard zijn eerste profcontract getekend.
De 17-jarige Camil Mmaee heeft bij Standard zijn eerste profcontract getekend. Hij is sinds 2013 bij de Rouches actief.
