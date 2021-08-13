📷 OFFICIEEL 17-jarige speler krijgt profcontract bij Standard
Bjorn Vandenabeele
| 0 reacties

Camil Mmaee heeft bij Standard zijn eerste profcontract getekend.

Beerschot Beerschot
15/08
Standard Standard
Volg live

De 17-jarige Camil Mmaee heeft bij Standard zijn eerste profcontract getekend. Hij is sinds 2013 bij de Rouches actief.

Volg Beerschot - Standard live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 13:30 (15/08).

