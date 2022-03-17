📷 Vijf spelers uit Belgische competitie moeten Marokko richting WK in Qatar helpen
Bjorn Vandenabeele
| 0 reacties

Foto: © photonews

Bondscoach Vahid Halilhodžić van Marokko heeft zijn selectie van 26 spelers bekendgemaakt voor het dubbele duel tegen Congo.

Marokko wil naar het WK in Qatar, maar moet daarvoor wel voorbij de Democratische Republiek Congo. De wedstrijden in de play-off voor het WK in Qatar vinden plaats op 25 en 29 maart.

De voormalige coach van PSG heeft ook enkele spelers uit de Belgische competitie geselecteerd, waaronder Selim Amallah van Standard Luik, Sofian Chakla van Leuven en Tarik Tissoudali van Gent.

Ook de broers Ryan en Samy Mmaee van Standard zijn geselecteerd voor dit dubbele duel. Ook Ilias Chair die in Antwerpen geboren is, is van de partij.

