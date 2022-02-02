Standard rouwt: Fernand Dierenconck, kampioen met Rouches in 1963, overleden

Standard rouwt: Fernand Dierenconck, kampioen met Rouches in 1963, overleden
Foto: © photonews

Standard had woensdagavond triest nieuws te melden.

Fernand Dierendonck, centrale verdediger bij Standard van 1961 tot 1964 en kampioen met de Rouches in 1963, is namelijk overleden op 86-jarige leeftijd. 

Standard

