Aanval door haaien in Australië wordt Duitse voetballer fataal
Hannes Van Gael
Hannes Van Gael
| 0 reacties

In Australië heeft een Duitse voetballer een haaiaanval niet overleefd

Aanval door haaien in Australië wordt Duitse voetballer fataal
Foto: © photonews

De Duitse voetballer Eric Birighitti is tijdens zijn vakantie in Australië om het leven gekomen. Hij werd aangevallen door haaien en de verwondingen werden hem fataal.

De 21-jarige Eric Birighitti was op vakantie in het Australische Twilight Beach. De Duitser, met een verleden bij Hastings Broncos, werd door de stroming meegesleurd en pas later teruggevonden. Volgens getuigen werd hij aangevallen door drie witte haaien.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Meer nieuws

'Anderlecht heeft nieuwe spits op het oog en wil gaan shoppen bij Saint-Etienne'

'Anderlecht heeft nieuwe spits op het oog en wil gaan shoppen bij Saint-Etienne'

12:47
1
Keert Stallone Limbombe snel terug op de Belgische velden? 'Verschillende Belgische clubs tonen interesse'

Keert Stallone Limbombe snel terug op de Belgische velden? 'Verschillende Belgische clubs tonen interesse'

12:09
3
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 11/01: Giroud - Eriksen - Reina

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 11/01: Giroud - Eriksen - Reina

11:28
'Laurens De Bock keert niet terug naar de Jupiler Pro League, maar kiest voor een ander avontuur'

'Laurens De Bock keert niet terug naar de Jupiler Pro League, maar kiest voor een ander avontuur'

11:53
1
Stelt FC Barcelona snel nieuwe coach voor? 'Xavi gaat zaterdagavond reageren op aanbieding'

Stelt FC Barcelona snel nieuwe coach voor? 'Xavi gaat zaterdagavond reageren op aanbieding'

11:33
Antwerp maakt werk van contractverlengingen: "Tweejarige deal ligt klaar voor Bolat"

Antwerp maakt werk van contractverlengingen: "Tweejarige deal ligt klaar voor Bolat"

09:42
5
'Stadion van Club Brugge zal 100 miljoen euro kosten'

'Stadion van Club Brugge zal 100 miljoen euro kosten'

10:19
24
Kevin De Bruyne houdt niets over aan zware botsing

Kevin De Bruyne houdt niets over aan zware botsing

11:15
Sprokkels 11/01: Tottenham - West Ham Utd - Sheffield United - Kubo - KAA Gent - Lombaerts - Witsel - Marin - Ajax

Sprokkels 11/01: Tottenham - West Ham Utd - Sheffield United - Kubo - KAA Gent - Lombaerts - Witsel - Marin - Ajax

10:24
Wie is uw Gouden Schoen? Volgt Vanaken zichzelf op, een tweede trofee voor Mbokani of gaat een outsider ermee aan de haal?

Wie is uw Gouden Schoen? Volgt Vanaken zichzelf op, een tweede trofee voor Mbokani of gaat een outsider ermee aan de haal?

10:00
17
Lineker begrijpt niet waarom Kompany in België wordt uitgefloten en haalt loftrompet boven: "Het verschil tussen heel goed en groots"

Lineker begrijpt niet waarom Kompany in België wordt uitgefloten en haalt loftrompet boven: "Het verschil tussen heel goed en groots"

10:38
6
Werk aan de winkel bij Beerschot: "Spel moet beter om die tweede periode te pakken"

Werk aan de winkel bij Beerschot: "Spel moet beter om die tweede periode te pakken"

10:57
4
Wie trekt het laken naar zich toe in Kempische derby?

Wie trekt het laken naar zich toe in Kempische derby?

10:58
Vercauteren: "Match tegen Club Brugge komt te vroeg voor Vanden Borre" & "We spelen tegen de beste ploeg van België"

Vercauteren: "Match tegen Club Brugge komt te vroeg voor Vanden Borre" & "We spelen tegen de beste ploeg van België"

09:19
6
Bod van 5,15 miljoen op KV Oostende door Spanjaard met investeringsmaatschappij achter zich, tijd dringt

Bod van 5,15 miljoen op KV Oostende door Spanjaard met investeringsmaatschappij achter zich, tijd dringt

09:09
15
Van België naar een zandbak: deze spelers gingen Boli vooraf

Van België naar een zandbak: deze spelers gingen Boli vooraf

08:49
1
Stadiondossier legt ook wissel van de macht bij Cercle bloot: Schotte stopt als voorzitter, opvolger reeds bekend

Stadiondossier legt ook wissel van de macht bij Cercle bloot: Schotte stopt als voorzitter, opvolger reeds bekend

08:22
7
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 10/01: Guidetti - Tosun

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 10/01: Guidetti - Tosun

10/01
'Kompany zet door: Anderlecht toont opnieuw interesse in afgesprongen zomertransfer, die nu een absoluut koopje is'

'Kompany zet door: Anderlecht toont opnieuw interesse in afgesprongen zomertransfer, die nu een absoluut koopje is'

10/01
23
Cercle houdt het hart vast: "Hebben een lege doos"

Cercle houdt het hart vast: "Hebben een lege doos"

10/01
30
Club-voorzitter Verhaeghe geeft tekst en uitleg: "Tegen 2022-2023 in nieuwe stadion"

Club-voorzitter Verhaeghe geeft tekst en uitleg: "Tegen 2022-2023 in nieuwe stadion"

10/01
26
Thomas Henry wil naar 1A, mét Leuven: "Willen die tweede periode ook gewoon winnen" Interview

Thomas Henry wil naar 1A, mét Leuven: "Willen die tweede periode ook gewoon winnen"

10/01
4
Beerschot mag nog blij zijn met een punt tegen Roeselare

Beerschot mag nog blij zijn met een punt tegen Roeselare

10/01
Nacer Chadli laat zich uit over play-off 1 en toekomst: "Onacceptabel"

Nacer Chadli laat zich uit over play-off 1 en toekomst: "Onacceptabel"

10/01
8
Franky Vercauteren heeft een erg duidelijk plan met Vanden Borre: "Dat is het doel van deze stage"

Franky Vercauteren heeft een erg duidelijk plan met Vanden Borre: "Dat is het doel van deze stage"

10/01
8
OFFICIEEL: Crystal Palace haalt concurrent voor Benteke, mag Club Brugge hopen?

OFFICIEEL: Crystal Palace haalt concurrent voor Benteke, mag Club Brugge hopen?

10/01
9
Knowlegde Musona: van sterkhouder bij KV Oostende naar tester bij Eupen

Knowlegde Musona: van sterkhouder bij KV Oostende naar tester bij Eupen

10/01
Verlaat Ashley Young Manchester United na 9 jaar trouwe dienst? Verdediger heeft een zeer opvallende statistiek

Verlaat Ashley Young Manchester United na 9 jaar trouwe dienst? Verdediger heeft een zeer opvallende statistiek

10/01
Hoe zou het zijn met... Aleksandar Bjelica

Hoe zou het zijn met... Aleksandar Bjelica

10/01
2
OHL met ambitie en 'extra versterking' richting Union: "We willen iets unieks doen"

OHL met ambitie en 'extra versterking' richting Union: "We willen iets unieks doen"

10/01
1
Oefenduels op winterstage: naast Antwerp en Standard mogen ook Buffalo's vieren, afstraffing voor KV Mechelen

Oefenduels op winterstage: naast Antwerp en Standard mogen ook Buffalo's vieren, afstraffing voor KV Mechelen

10/01
1
Zeer vreemde gebeurtenissen rond centrale middenvelder Sporting Lokeren, andere middenvelder lijkt voor het eerst een kans te krijgen dit seizoen

Zeer vreemde gebeurtenissen rond centrale middenvelder Sporting Lokeren, andere middenvelder lijkt voor het eerst een kans te krijgen dit seizoen

10/01
1
In augustus nog op de rand van Europese uitschakeling tegen Antwerp en nu dé titeluitdager van Ajax

In augustus nog op de rand van Europese uitschakeling tegen Antwerp en nu dé titeluitdager van Ajax

10/01
4
Oude clubliefde roest niet... en dat weet men bij Ajax en Anderlecht

Oude clubliefde roest niet... en dat weet men bij Ajax en Anderlecht

10/01
10
📷 Junior Malanda, vijf jaar geleden om het leven gekomen: de voetbalwereld zal hem nooit vergeten

📷 Junior Malanda, vijf jaar geleden om het leven gekomen: de voetbalwereld zal hem nooit vergeten

10/01
3
Genkie haalt positieve uit zware tegenslag: "Ik moet sterker in mijn hoofd worden"

Genkie haalt positieve uit zware tegenslag: "Ik moet sterker in mijn hoofd worden"

10/01

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 22 Betfirst
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 17/01 Standard Standard
3.05 3.55 2.30
Eupen Eupen 18/01 Charleroi Charleroi
3.35 3.35 2.25
KV Oostende KV Oostende 18/01 Waasland-Beveren Waasland-Beveren
2.05 3.70 3.50
Sint-Truiden Sint-Truiden 18/01 KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk
2.45 3.80 2.70
KAA Gent KAA Gent 18/01 Moeskroen Moeskroen
1.28 5.95 10.50
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge 19/01 Antwerp Antwerp
5.10 4.25 1.65
Anderlecht Anderlecht 19/01 Club Brugge Club Brugge
4.65 3.85 1.77
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 19/01 KRC Genk KRC Genk
3.15 3.60 2.20

Nieuwste reacties

Noobjectivepress Noobjectivepress over Stadiondossier legt ook wissel van de macht bij Cercle bloot: Schotte stopt als voorzitter, opvolger reeds bekend Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY over Lineker begrijpt niet waarom Kompany in België wordt uitgefloten en haalt loftrompet boven: "Het verschil tussen heel goed en groots" ~ Sambi ~ ~ Sambi ~ over Naar welke muziek luister je nu Naughtius Maximus Naughtius Maximus over Flair topic gabberlove1880 gabberlove1880 over Keert Stallone Limbombe snel terug op de Belgische velden? 'Verschillende Belgische clubs tonen interesse' FCB blauw zwart farmers do it better. . FCB blauw zwart farmers do it better. . over OFFICIEEL: Crystal Palace haalt concurrent voor Benteke, mag Club Brugge hopen? pleasure 13 pleasure 13 over Wie is uw Gouden Schoen? Volgt Vanaken zichzelf op, een tweede trofee voor Mbokani of gaat een outsider ermee aan de haal? El Bollie El Bollie over Club Brugge en stadsbestuur geven meer uitleg over stadiondossier: "Twee stadions om druk op buurt te verminderen" De Corrupte Rechter-omkoping mag De Corrupte Rechter-omkoping mag over Werk aan de winkel bij Beerschot: "Spel moet beter om die tweede periode te pakken" Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY over 'Stadion van Club Brugge zal 100 miljoen euro kosten' Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved