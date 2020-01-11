Aanval door haaien in Australië wordt Duitse voetballer fataal

De 21-jarige Eric Birighitti was op vakantie in het Australische Twilight Beach. De Duitser, met een verleden bij Hastings Broncos, werd door de stroming meegesleurd en pas later teruggevonden. Volgens getuigen werd hij aangevallen door drie witte haaien.

The bronco family are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Eric Birighitti. Eric played for Hastings during the 2016 & 2017 season and won a national title with the team. He will be truly missed and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. #1T1F pic.twitter.com/oST7iyLAeT