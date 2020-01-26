Het overlijden van Kobe Bryant laat ook de voetbalwereld niet onberoerd

Het onverwachte overlijden van Kobe Bryant heeft de hele sportwereld opgeschrikt. De NBA-legende liet het leven na een helikoptercrash, De voetbalwereld rouwt duidelijk mee, dat is te zien aan de sociale media van clubs en spelers.

L'AS Monaco adresse ses plus sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Kobe Bryant. Une Légende du sport nous quitte. RIP Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6eOqsnGt0C — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) January 26, 2020

The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/McVe3XL2md — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of @kobebryant. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, the @Lakers and @NBA family. pic.twitter.com/vqnDcWScNZ — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 26, 2020

“On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight.”

Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020

A true legend, a real champion 🙏🏾

I can’t believe it.. #RIP Black Mamba 🙏🏾 All my prayers to his family and his friends 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/u8ShkYXpMM — Eliaquim Mangala (@Elia22Mangala) January 26, 2020

🙏Eine Sportlegende verlässt uns. #RIPKobe



Borussia Dortmund spricht der Familie und den Angehörigen von Kobe Bryant sein aufrichtiges Beileid aus. pic.twitter.com/TM8949JW8V — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 26, 2020