Het overlijden van Kobe Bryant laat ook de voetbalwereld niet onberoerd
Clint Vens
| 1 reacties

De voetbalwereld rouwt om de dood van Kobe Bryant

Het overlijden van Kobe Bryant laat ook de voetbalwereld niet onberoerd

Het onverwachte overlijden van Kobe Bryant heeft de hele sportwereld opgeschrikt. De NBA-legende liet het leven na een helikoptercrash, De voetbalwereld rouwt duidelijk mee, dat is te zien aan de sociale media van clubs en spelers.

1 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Meer nieuws

Kippenvel - Miserie kent geen kleuren: Fans én spelers van Club en Kortrijk steken zieke Van Damme hart onder de riem

Kippenvel - Miserie kent geen kleuren: Fans én spelers van Club en Kortrijk steken zieke Van Damme hart onder de riem

23:45
Ook van Himst is diep onder de indruk van overlijden Rensenbrink: "Individueel was hij beter dan ik"

Ook van Himst is diep onder de indruk van overlijden Rensenbrink: "Individueel was hij beter dan ik"

23:10
Antwerp laat penaltyrel achter zich: "Kunnen we nu weer over de voetbalclub 'Antwerp' praten'!?"

Antwerp laat penaltyrel achter zich: "Kunnen we nu weer over de voetbalclub 'Antwerp' praten'!?"

22:47
3
Storck haalt zwaar uit naar arbitrage na verlies tegen Anderlecht: "Als ze ons niet in 1A willen, moeten ze het nu zeggen"

Storck haalt zwaar uit naar arbitrage na verlies tegen Anderlecht: "Als ze ons niet in 1A willen, moeten ze het nu zeggen"

17:29
69
Philippe Clement over sleutelmoment in de wedstrijd: "Snap niet dat VAR niet overrulet"

Philippe Clement over sleutelmoment in de wedstrijd: "Snap niet dat VAR niet overrulet"

21:56
31
Martinez onthult plannen in voorbereiding voor het EK: Rode Duivels sparren met Europese tegenstanders

Martinez onthult plannen in voorbereiding voor het EK: Rode Duivels sparren met Europese tegenstanders

22:31
Ook Antwerp en Zulte Waregem tonen mooi gebaar naar de onfortuinlijke Van Damme

Ook Antwerp en Zulte Waregem tonen mooi gebaar naar de onfortuinlijke Van Damme

22:12
1
Ex-scheidsrechter laat zich uit over de betwiste strafschopfases tijdens Cercle-Anderlecht

Ex-scheidsrechter laat zich uit over de betwiste strafschopfases tijdens Cercle-Anderlecht

21:15
15
KV Kortrijk en Club Brugge zijn het eens over belangrijke factor voor moeilijke wedstrijd: "Niet te doen"

KV Kortrijk en Club Brugge zijn het eens over belangrijke factor voor moeilijke wedstrijd: "Niet te doen"

20:59
Penalty levert Antwerp tegen Zulte Waregem wél de zege op, Mbokani klaart de klus

Penalty levert Antwerp tegen Zulte Waregem wél de zege op, Mbokani klaart de klus

22:00
Grote offensieve troef van Westerlo is een verdediger: "Doelpunt is doelpunt, dus dat is altijd goed"

Grote offensieve troef van Westerlo is een verdediger: "Doelpunt is doelpunt, dus dat is altijd goed"

21:51
Vercauteren komt met blessure-update over Saelemaekers

Vercauteren komt met blessure-update over Saelemaekers

21:36
Enige op niveau bij Anderlecht: "Je moet altijd respect hebben voor je tegenstander en hem niet onderschatten"

Enige op niveau bij Anderlecht: "Je moet altijd respect hebben voor je tegenstander en hem niet onderschatten"

19:51
7
Liverpool geeft dubbele voorsprong uit handen tegen derdeklasser in de FA Cup

Liverpool geeft dubbele voorsprong uit handen tegen derdeklasser in de FA Cup

20:42
5 goals in 59 minuten voor Borussia Dortmund, maar... "Haaland is nog geen 100%"

5 goals in 59 minuten voor Borussia Dortmund, maar... "Haaland is nog geen 100%"

20:25
Veel kritiek op de refs in 1B, trainers en spelers schreeuwen om maatregelen

Veel kritiek op de refs in 1B, trainers en spelers schreeuwen om maatregelen

19:34
12
Rangers lijden tweede competitienederlaag van het seizoen, Celtic op weg naar zesde titel op rij

Rangers lijden tweede competitienederlaag van het seizoen, Celtic op weg naar zesde titel op rij

20:08
1
Bewondering voor Christian Brüls vanuit het Roeselare-kamp: "Schitterende voetballer"

Bewondering voor Christian Brüls vanuit het Roeselare-kamp: "Schitterende voetballer"

19:00
KV Kortrijk snoept Club Brugge punten af na knappe comeback in aantrekkelijke derby

KV Kortrijk snoept Club Brugge punten af na knappe comeback in aantrekkelijke derby

19:53
Miserie houdt maar niet op voor PSV: puntenverlies tegen Twente, goudhaantje weigert te spelen en Affelay krijgt rood bij eerste basisplaats

Miserie houdt maar niet op voor PSV: puntenverlies tegen Twente, goudhaantje weigert te spelen en Affelay krijgt rood bij eerste basisplaats

19:17
Vercauteren verontschuldigt zich bijna voor drie punten: "Enkel denken aan positieve gevolgen"

Vercauteren verontschuldigt zich bijna voor drie punten: "Enkel denken aan positieve gevolgen"

18:26
13
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 26/01: Niane - Silva Sá Pinto - Neu - Teodorczyk

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 26/01: Niane - Silva Sá Pinto - Neu - Teodorczyk

17:48
Manchester United haalt sloophamer boven op akker van derdeklasser in FA Cup

Manchester United haalt sloophamer boven op akker van derdeklasser in FA Cup

18:43
Pocognoli debuteert voor Union met gelijkspel tegen Lommel

Pocognoli debuteert voor Union met gelijkspel tegen Lommel

18:12
3
Inter-huurling zorgt voor unicum in #MOESTV: "Elke minuut die ik mag spelen maakt me beter"

Inter-huurling zorgt voor unicum in #MOESTV: "Elke minuut die ik mag spelen maakt me beter"

15:54
Antwerp heeft niet één, maar twee doelmannen op het oog

Antwerp heeft niet één, maar twee doelmannen op het oog

17:48
3
Sprokkels 26/01: PSV - FC Twente - Denayer - Ajax - FC Groningen - Heylen - Zidane - Hazard - Van Damme - Van Wijk

Sprokkels 26/01: PSV - FC Twente - Denayer - Ajax - FC Groningen - Heylen - Zidane - Hazard - Van Damme - Van Wijk

17:24
📷 Prachtig gebaar van KAA Gent voor Engelse fans die door gruwelijke vergissing Genk - Liverpool misten

📷 Prachtig gebaar van KAA Gent voor Engelse fans die door gruwelijke vergissing Genk - Liverpool misten

14:50
1
📷 🎥 Eerbetoon voor Robbie Rensenbrink, Cercle draagt goal op aan Miguel Van Damme tijdens #CERAND

📷 🎥 Eerbetoon voor Robbie Rensenbrink, Cercle draagt goal op aan Miguel Van Damme tijdens #CERAND

15:15
Genk verwijst bod van 20 miljoen euro op Sander Berge naar de prullenmand: de Noor staat open voor een vertrek

Genk verwijst bod van 20 miljoen euro op Sander Berge naar de prullenmand: de Noor staat open voor een vertrek

16:46
7
Blessurezorgen bij Eupen? "Het zag er niet goed uit bij hem"

Blessurezorgen bij Eupen? "Het zag er niet goed uit bij hem"

17:07
Rode Duivels spelen nog 4 oefenmatchen voor het EK: "In maart tegen twee Europese tegenstanders"

Rode Duivels spelen nog 4 oefenmatchen voor het EK: "In maart tegen twee Europese tegenstanders"

16:33
Onder meer Anderlecht, Club Brugge en Jan Mulder nemen afscheid van Rensenbrink: "Een echte legende" en "Groots verdrietig moment"

Onder meer Anderlecht, Club Brugge en Jan Mulder nemen afscheid van Rensenbrink: "Een echte legende" en "Groots verdrietig moment"

11:38
1
Anderlecht pleegt regelrechte hold up bij Cercle Brugge, eigen fans blijven 'shame on you' zingen

Anderlecht pleegt regelrechte hold up bij Cercle Brugge, eigen fans blijven 'shame on you' zingen

16:27
🎥 FA Cup: Odoi en De Bruyne zien hij een vroege rode kaart Fulham de das omdoet tegen Manchester City

🎥 FA Cup: Odoi en De Bruyne zien hij een vroege rode kaart Fulham de das omdoet tegen Manchester City

16:16
2
Thibault Peyre laat zich uit over de dikke mist in Charleroi: "Konden er enkel naar raden"

Thibault Peyre laat zich uit over de dikke mist in Charleroi: "Konden er enkel naar raden"

15:34

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 23 Betfirst
Standard Standard 2-1 KV Oostende KV Oostende
Charleroi Charleroi 1-0 KV Mechelen KV Mechelen
Moeskroen Moeskroen 1-3 Sint-Truiden Sint-Truiden
Waasland-Beveren Waasland-Beveren 0-1 Eupen Eupen
KAA Gent KAA Gent 4-1 KRC Genk KRC Genk
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge 1-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk 2-2 Club Brugge Club Brugge
Antwerp Antwerp 2-1 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem

Nieuwste reacties

groeneglorie groeneglorie over Ex-scheidsrechter laat zich uit over de betwiste strafschopfases tijdens Cercle-Anderlecht FranskeVR FranskeVR over Antwerp laat penaltyrel achter zich: "Kunnen we nu weer over de voetbalclub 'Antwerp' praten'!?" roodwit1880 roodwit1880 over Ook Antwerp en Zulte Waregem tonen mooi gebaar naar de onfortuinlijke Van Damme ZWaregem ZWaregem over Storck haalt zwaar uit naar arbitrage na verlies tegen Anderlecht: "Als ze ons niet in 1A willen, moeten ze het nu zeggen" Dostojevski Dostojevski over Veel kritiek op de refs in 1B, trainers en spelers schreeuwen om maatregelen Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY Rafc on tour #NO PYRO NO PARTY over Het overlijden van Kobe Bryant laat ook de voetbalwereld niet onberoerd Genkie91 Genkie91 over Philippe Clement over sleutelmoment in de wedstrijd: "Snap niet dat VAR niet overrulet" zo is het zo is het over Antwerp - Zulte Waregem: 2-1 Crocodile Dundee Crocodile Dundee over Flair topic NegativeCreep NegativeCreep over KV Kortrijk - Club Brugge: 2-2 Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved