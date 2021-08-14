Sambi Lokonga maakte indruk op de supporters, ondanks nederlaag: "Enige lichtpunt"
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 6 reacties
Sambi Lokonga maakte indruk op de supporters, ondanks nederlaag: "Enige lichtpunt"

Albert Sambi Lokonga maakte in Brentford zijn debuut in de Premier League voor Arsenal. Ondanks de nederlaag waren de supporters wel te spreken over zijn eerste officiële minuten bij The Gunners.

Brentford Brentford
2-0
Arsenal Arsenal
Herbeleef

Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) werd door Mikel Arteta meteen voor de leeuwen gegooid in de Premier League op bezoek bij Brentford.

Grote klasse

Het leverde een debuut in mineur op, want The Gunners verloren met 2-0. In de kranten waren de meningen verdeeld over hem, de supporters geloven wél in hem.

"Grote klasse", tweette er eentje. "Hij was het enige hoogtepunt van de wedstrijd", aldus een andere supporter. Benieuwd of hij zich helemaal kan doorzetten - een bloemlezing na match 1: 

6 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Jupiler Pro League
Jupiler Pro League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Anderlecht
Arsenal
Albert Sambi Lokonga

Meer nieuws

Vreselijk nieuws: Franck Berrier is op 37-jarige leeftijd overleden aan een hartstilstand

Vreselijk nieuws: Franck Berrier is op 37-jarige leeftijd overleden aan een hartstilstand

11:26
52
Raman koos ondanks oude liefdes Beerschot, Gent en Standard voor Anderlecht: "Ze zouden het financieel moeilijk gehad hebben om me te halen"

Raman koos ondanks oude liefdes Beerschot, Gent en Standard voor Anderlecht: "Ze zouden het financieel moeilijk gehad hebben om me te halen"

09:24
5
'Paul Onuachu heeft duidelijke ambitie voor zijn toekomst, maar heeft stilaan een dik probleem'

'Paul Onuachu heeft duidelijke ambitie voor zijn toekomst, maar heeft stilaan een dik probleem'

10:06
1
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 14/08: Onuachu - Peeters - Hendrickx - Malacia

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 14/08: Onuachu - Peeters - Hendrickx - Malacia

10:06
Trakteren RC Genk en OHL fans op spektakel?

Trakteren RC Genk en OHL fans op spektakel?

10:24
Al tiental nieuwkomers, stunt met Nainggolan: Paul Gheysens laat zich uit over mogelijk nog meer versterkingen bij Antwerp

Al tiental nieuwkomers, stunt met Nainggolan: Paul Gheysens laat zich uit over mogelijk nog meer versterkingen bij Antwerp

08:42
9
Begint de tijd te dringen voor Club Brugge? Philippe Clement heeft duidelijke mening over transfermercato en zijn kern

Begint de tijd te dringen voor Club Brugge? Philippe Clement heeft duidelijke mening over transfermercato en zijn kern

09:03
9
Leidersplaats zowaar de inzet van ontmoeting tussen Union SG en KV Kortrijk

Leidersplaats zowaar de inzet van ontmoeting tussen Union SG en KV Kortrijk

10:00
Beklijvende reacties op overlijden Berrier: "Drie dagen geleden zei ik nog dat hij één van de beste was"

Beklijvende reacties op overlijden Berrier: "Drie dagen geleden zei ik nog dat hij één van de beste was"

12:53
1
Sprokkels 14/08: De Bruyne - Lukaku - Lewandowski - Arsenal - Brentford - Valencia CF - Getafe - Vines - Engels

Sprokkels 14/08: De Bruyne - Lukaku - Lewandowski - Arsenal - Brentford - Valencia CF - Getafe - Vines - Engels

08:04
Standard wil ex-speler van Club Brugge naar Sclessin halen

Standard wil ex-speler van Club Brugge naar Sclessin halen

22:40
3
Nainggolan kan zichzelf terugverdienen: "In tegenstelling tot Okereke, Krmencik, Sanneh, Vlap en Nurio"

Nainggolan kan zichzelf terugverdienen: "In tegenstelling tot Okereke, Krmencik, Sanneh, Vlap en Nurio"

20:45
13
Geen selectie meer bij Oranje voor Noa Lang van Club Brugge

Geen selectie meer bij Oranje voor Noa Lang van Club Brugge

20:26
Drie basisspelers onzeker bij Standard voor verplaatsing naar Beerschot

Drie basisspelers onzeker bij Standard voor verplaatsing naar Beerschot

08:21
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 13/08: Millan - Taravel - Villa Cano - Deli - Nainggolan - Antuna Romero

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 13/08: Millan - Taravel - Villa Cano - Deli - Nainggolan - Antuna Romero

21:04
CIJFER VAN DE WEEK: 324,06 miljoen euro - Lukaku troeft Neymar en Ronaldo af Analyse

CIJFER VAN DE WEEK: 324,06 miljoen euro - Lukaku troeft Neymar en Ronaldo af

12:33
📷 Radja Nainggolan geland, nu medische tests: Financiële details over monsterdeal uitgelekt

📷 Radja Nainggolan geland, nu medische tests: Financiële details over monsterdeal uitgelekt

11:59
54
🎥 Een prachtige redding en een sterke wedstrijd wedstrijd, maar toch ook een teleurstelling voor Jean Butez

🎥 Een prachtige redding en een sterke wedstrijd wedstrijd, maar toch ook een teleurstelling voor Jean Butez

00:44
12
📷 OFFICIEEL 17-jarige speler krijgt profcontract bij Standard

📷 OFFICIEEL 17-jarige speler krijgt profcontract bij Standard

22:20
1
Nicolas Raskin laat zich uit over een mogelijk vertrek bij Standard

Nicolas Raskin laat zich uit over een mogelijk vertrek bij Standard

21:42
2
Charleroi en Antwerp raken niet verder dan een gelijkspel na aangename wedstrijd

Charleroi en Antwerp raken niet verder dan een gelijkspel na aangename wedstrijd

22:37
Paul Gheysens maakt de rekening van Antwerp: "Nainggolan voor 2 miljoen of Vanaken voor 3?"

Paul Gheysens maakt de rekening van Antwerp: "Nainggolan voor 2 miljoen of Vanaken voor 3?"

19:27
63
Twee Rode Duivels onder genomineerden voor Speler van het Jaar in Champions League

Twee Rode Duivels onder genomineerden voor Speler van het Jaar in Champions League

14:36
Radja Nainggolan komt met eerste reactie op transfer naar Royal Antwerp FC

Radja Nainggolan komt met eerste reactie op transfer naar Royal Antwerp FC

13:21
93
Vormer, Dost, Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere: hoe pakt Clement dat tegen Zulte Waregem aan?

Vormer, Dost, Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere: hoe pakt Clement dat tegen Zulte Waregem aan?

18:50
1
Vreselijke loting wenkt voor Club Brugge - wat is jouw ideale droomloting?

Vreselijke loting wenkt voor Club Brugge - wat is jouw ideale droomloting?

13/08
25
Sporting Charleroi neemt in onderling overleg afscheid van speler die sinds 2015 bij de club was

Sporting Charleroi neemt in onderling overleg afscheid van speler die sinds 2015 bij de club was

21:24
Ook Philip Clement doet zijn zegje over Radja Nainggolan: " Geen dingen die niet gezond zijn voor Club"

Ook Philip Clement doet zijn zegje over Radja Nainggolan: " Geen dingen die niet gezond zijn voor Club"

15:44
61
Maarten Stekelenburg zal niet meer voor Oranje in doel staan

Maarten Stekelenburg zal niet meer voor Oranje in doel staan

22:03
2
🎥 OFFICIEEL Cercle Brugge huurt speler van Villarreal

🎥 OFFICIEEL Cercle Brugge huurt speler van Villarreal

21:04
3
Edward Still tussen tevredenheid en teleurstelling: "We zaten er echt niet ver naast"

Edward Still tussen tevredenheid en teleurstelling: "We zaten er echt niet ver naast"

00:13
1
Stad Antwerpen verplicht Beerschot duel tegen STVV te verplaatsen

Stad Antwerpen verplicht Beerschot duel tegen STVV te verplaatsen

17:55
6
KV Mechelen komt met nieuws over de problemen met Joachim Van Damme

KV Mechelen komt met nieuws over de problemen met Joachim Van Damme

19:47
2
📷 OFFICIEEL Jérémy Taravel heeft een nieuwe club in ons land gevonden

📷 OFFICIEEL Jérémy Taravel heeft een nieuwe club in ons land gevonden

20:06
1
Ligue 1-Belgen Sels, Foket en Faes reageren op komst van Messi: "Hij is een icoon" en "Iedereen vraagt me tickets"

Ligue 1-Belgen Sels, Foket en Faes reageren op komst van Messi: "Hij is een icoon" en "Iedereen vraagt me tickets"

17:19
Loïs Openda mag niet spelen tegen Anderlecht in Conference League

Loïs Openda mag niet spelen tegen Anderlecht in Conference League

18:13
2

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 4
Charleroi Charleroi 1-1 Antwerp Antwerp
Union SG Union SG 16:15 KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk
1.66 4.20 5.25
Eupen Eupen 18:30 STVV STVV
2.05 3.85 3.50
Seraing Seraing 18:30 KV Oostende KV Oostende
3.45 3.90 2.05
KRC Genk KRC Genk 20:45 OH Leuven OH Leuven
1.46 4.60 7.50
Beerschot Beerschot 15/08 Standard Standard
KAA Gent KAA Gent 15/08 KV Mechelen KV Mechelen
1.83 3.65 4.60
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge 15/08 Anderlecht Anderlecht
3.95 3.60 2.00
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 15/08 Club Brugge Club Brugge
6.75 5.25 1.45

Nieuwste reacties

Bloeiende prikker Bloeiende prikker over 'Kink in de kabel: makelaarsspel zorgt voor problemen transfer Club-verdediger, deal opgeblazen' J - ALL LIVES MATTER !! J - ALL LIVES MATTER !! over Ook Philip Clement doet zijn zegje over Radja Nainggolan: " Geen dingen die niet gezond zijn voor Club" Frenk Frenk over 'Straffe stunt komt er: Antwerp doet Beerschot pijn met miljoenenvoorstel voor Radja Nainggolan' Flanel Flanel over 📷 Radja Nainggolan geland, nu medische tests: Financiële details over monsterdeal uitgelekt Millefan Millefan over Raman koos ondanks oude liefdes Beerschot, Gent en Standard voor Anderlecht: "Ze zouden het financieel moeilijk gehad hebben om me te halen" Lazaroth Lazaroth over Sambi Lokonga maakte indruk op de supporters, ondanks nederlaag: "Enige lichtpunt" Flanel Flanel over KRC Genk - OH Leuven: - Soloria Soloria over 🎥 Een prachtige redding en een sterke wedstrijd wedstrijd, maar toch ook een teleurstelling voor Jean Butez FranskeVR FranskeVR over Al tiental nieuwkomers, stunt met Nainggolan: Paul Gheysens laat zich uit over mogelijk nog meer versterkingen bij Antwerp Río_88 Río_88 over 'Paul Onuachu heeft duidelijke ambitie voor zijn toekomst, maar heeft stilaan een dik probleem' Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved