Sambi Lokonga maakte indruk op de supporters, ondanks nederlaag: "Enige lichtpunt"

Albert Sambi Lokonga maakte in Brentford zijn debuut in de Premier League voor Arsenal. Ondanks de nederlaag waren de supporters wel te spreken over zijn eerste officiële minuten bij The Gunners.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) werd door Mikel Arteta meteen voor de leeuwen gegooid in de Premier League op bezoek bij Brentford.

Grote klasse

Het leverde een debuut in mineur op, want The Gunners verloren met 2-0. In de kranten waren de meningen verdeeld over hem, de supporters geloven wél in hem.

"Grote klasse", tweette er eentje. "Hij was het enige hoogtepunt van de wedstrijd", aldus een andere supporter. Benieuwd of hij zich helemaal kan doorzetten - een bloemlezing na match 1:

Sambi Lokonga, a 21-year-old debutant, doing the post-match television interview. That's either a reflection of his own personality and leadership qualities, or another example of the complete lack of strong personalities in this Arsenal team. Or both. Probably both. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 13, 2021

Lokonga was excellent today. Hardly out a foot wrong. There were mistakes all over the park but Sambi was safe and consistent throughout — Lance (@fonosayno) August 13, 2021

Sambi lokonga had a good game tbh. He looked solid.#BREARS — Aditya (@LFCaditya_) August 13, 2021

Positive:

- Albert Sambi Lokonga is a bargain already, he's one of the most promising young midfielders at the club in recent years. Everything he do is to influence the game directly and not shying away from the ball. — Zul (@zulfikarsenal) August 13, 2021

Sambi Lokonga played so well. He deserves to be in the starting 11 based on preseason and 1st match. #AFC — Wassshe☔️ (@owedegaard) August 13, 2021

The only serious player in this Arsenal team tonight has been Sambi Lokonga.🔥💪🏿 — Yeko🦅 (@YekoyadaUG) August 13, 2021