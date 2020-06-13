Kabasele had ook in België te maken met racisme: "Meermaals gestopt door politie, tot ze mijn vrouw zagen zitten"

Christian Kabasele had ook in België te maken met racisme
Foto: © photonews
Christian Kabasele is de Rode Duivel met de meest uitgesproken stem in het racismedebat. Nu ook liet hij in een emotionele post zijn mening blijken. Hij heeft er dan ook al genoeg mee te maken gehad.
"Nee, ik ben geen aap", zo begint de post van Kabasele. Hij haalt in HBvL enkele voorbeelden aan hoe hij er ook in België mee te maken kreeg. "Meermaals werd ik door de politie aan de kant gezet omdat ik in een wat duurdere wagen reed. Een zwarte in een Mercedes, dat was blijkbaar verdacht. Als ze mijn vrouw, die blank is, dan zagen zitten op de passagierszetel, werden ze plots vriendelijker en mochten we toch doorrijden."
"Ook als ik samen met familie, die deels blank is, naar een discotheek trok, mochten zij wel binnen en werd ik tegengehouden aan de deur. Stond ik daar. En dat gebeurde niet één keer, maar dikwijls.”
Kabasele heeft de strijd op Twitter opgegeven, maar persoonlijk reageert hij wel nog. “Op sociale media reageer ik niet, want die strijd kan ik daar toch niet winnen. Als ik er op straat mee geconfronteerd word, reageer ik wel, omdat ik wil proberen te begrijpen waarom ze me beledigen. Dan leg ik rustig uit dat ik ook een mens van vlees en bloed ben. Maar ik blijf wel altijd kalm.”
No I'm not a monkey. No I'm not more stupid than you. Most black people don't finish in jail or become criminals. No i didn't come to your country to steal your jobs, foods, houses etc. I'm a human being just like you. The blood in my body has the same color as yours. . So stop denigrate me because I'm black! The football World should look themselves in the mirror aswell.How many black people occupy a high - level position? Not enough. Why pundits,journalists, agents ,directors, players when they talk about a black player they refer to his physical attributes( strong,fast...) but when it comes to a white player with the same profile they speak about his football brain and his intelligence of play 🤔 . Let's change the mentally. Don't let anyone close the door of your dreams just because you're black. Don't let anyone silence you and more important keep reporting any racist abuse if you are victim or witness. You are not alone!! Together we will fight to give the same chance to every single human being to succeed in life no matter his skin color. My grandfather is white, my mother is mixed race, my father is black, my wife is white and my kids are mixed race . This is the biggest middle finger that I can do to all the racists that I met in my life. It's time to speak up no matter your ethnicity ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾 #blacklivesmatter