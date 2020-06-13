Kabasele had ook in België te maken met racisme: "Meermaals gestopt door politie, tot ze mijn vrouw zagen zitten"

Christian Kabasele is de Rode Duivel met de meest uitgesproken stem in het racismedebat. Nu ook liet hij in een emotionele post zijn mening blijken. Hij heeft er dan ook al genoeg mee te maken gehad.

"Nee, ik ben geen aap", zo begint de post van Kabasele. Hij haalt in HBvL enkele voorbeelden aan hoe hij er ook in België mee te maken kreeg. "Meermaals werd ik door de politie aan de kant gezet omdat ik in een wat duurdere wagen reed. Een zwarte in een Mercedes, dat was blijkbaar verdacht. Als ze mijn vrouw, die blank is, dan zagen zitten op de passagierszetel, werden ze plots vriendelijker en mochten we toch doorrijden."

"Ook als ik samen met familie, die deels blank is, naar een discotheek trok, mochten zij wel binnen en werd ik tegengehouden aan de deur. Stond ik daar. En dat gebeurde niet één keer, maar dikwijls.”

Kabasele heeft de strijd op Twitter opgegeven, maar persoonlijk reageert hij wel nog. “Op sociale media reageer ik niet, want die strijd kan ik daar toch niet winnen. Als ik er op straat mee geconfronteerd word, reageer ik wel, omdat ik wil proberen te begrijpen waarom ze me beledigen. Dan leg ik rustig uit dat ik ook een mens van vlees en bloed ben. Maar ik blijf wel altijd kalm.”